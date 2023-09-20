The brand focuses on easy-to-use makeup essentials

For some makeup lovers, more is more, and they likely own enough eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and makeup brushes to stock a small beauty supply store. For others, a pared-down beauty routine is more in line with their lifestyle, and they rely on a few dependable product staples in their makeup bag. Merit is made for the latter. The beauty brand creates elevated cosmetic essentials and focuses on a simplified product lineup.

Here’s what makes Merit beauty products stand out

Merit has been popping up all over TikTok and Instagram as of late, and it’s for good reason. Rather than inundating customers with a zillion products you never thought you needed, Merit is focused on a pared-down makeup routine that only uses the essentials.

Each product is thoroughly thought out and made to be even better than the multitude of offerings on the market in that category. Take, for example, the brand’s latest launch: Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color. The cream-to-powder formula, sold in single-color pots, is so easy to use that you may toss your eye shadow palettes in favor of this simpler, more compact item.

After testing nearly every item in the brand’s lineup, we can confirm that everything is super high quality and most certainly worth a try. We love that every product is designed with simplicity in mind: The brand’s complexion sticks are refreshingly uncomplicated compared to traditional liquid foundation, and the blush sticks let you elevate your beauty look hassle-free.

Plus, all the products help create a natural-like “your skin but better” makeup look, which is so popular at the moment but also has a timeless aesthetic that will never go out of style.

Best Merit beauty products to shop

Merit Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color

The brand’s newest launch is a single-shade eyeshadow pot that comes in eight neutral and statement hues. The brand claims the buildable cream-to-powder formula is impossible to mess up — and after trying it, we agree. It glides on easily using the Brush No. 2 Eyeshadow Brush and blends perfectly.

Merit Brush No. 2 Eyeshadow Brush

The perfect partner for the brand’s Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color, this dual-sided vegan brush has a fluffy end to diffuse color across the eyelid and a tapered end that’s ideal for application along the lash line. It’s made with a recyclable aluminum handle.

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

To give your complexion a “natural but better” look, this easy-to-use stick (available in 20 shades) is key. It can be applied directly to the face as sea daffodil extract helps diminish the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots. Once blended with the Brush No. 1 Blending Brush, it results in breathable light-to-medium coverage.

Merit Brush No. 1 Blending Brush

The extra soft brush with densely packed vegan bristles helps blend complexion products seamlessly and easily. We love the flat bottom, which helps the brush stand up independently and makes it easy to keep on your vanity.

Merit Flush Balm Cheek Color

Available in nine gorgeous shades, this cream blush melts into skin to deliver a lit-from-within flush of sheer, buildable color. The lightweight formula is packed with vitamin E, which helps to condition your skin while you wear it. It can be applied directly to the skin and blended with a brush or with your fingers.

Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer

If you’ve tried to use powder bronzers only to look orange or overdone, we recommend this sheer, buildable formula (in five shades) that gives a wash of natural warmth and depth. It blends extremely well to create natural warmth and soft definition without any orangeness or streaks.

Merit Day Glow Highlighting Balm

Merit’s take on a highlighter has a subtle, dewy and balmy sheen that’s perfect for daytime use (so you can reserve your sparkly powders for a night out). It comes in three natural shades that have micro-fine pearls to reflect light and illuminate the skin. The formula contains plant-based squalane to lock in hydration and olive fruit oil to nourish the skin.

Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara

To create the perfect mascara, Merit focuses on all the things you want in an eyelash product — length, color and volume — without any of the common downfalls such as smudging. It has a precision brush that easily lifts and separates each lash. Meanwhile, it’s refreshingly simple to remove with warm water and a cleanser.

Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick

A lipstick that actually feels amazing on your lips, Merit’s lightweight formula contains plant-derived squalane and sunflower seed oil to provide long-lasting moisture and papain enzyme to help soothe lips. The result is a comfortable, buildable product available in eight stunning hues, including our favorite, Baby, a goes-with-everything neutral pink.

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

One of our favorite lip oils of all time, this product contains ingredients such as rosehip oil and essential fatty acids, which encourage healthy barrier function and provide antioxidant benefits. Shea butter and grapeseed oils condition and soften lips, while jojoba oil creates a protective barrier to help lock in moisture. It comes in 12 sheer, glossy shades.

