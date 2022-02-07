Which black comforter is best?

Whether you want to get a better night’s sleep or you’re sprucing up your bedroom, you need a warm, cozy comforter. A black comforter adds a sense of luxury and sophistication to any bedroom while still being a practical part of your bedding. One of the best black comforters out there is the Luxurious All-Season Goose Down Comforter. It’s sleek, durable and warm enough to lull you into a perfect night’s sleep.

What to know before you buy a black comforter

Insulation

When it comes to insulation and warmth, one of the most important factors is fill power. Fill power ranges from 300 to 900 and measures the quality of down that’s inside the comforter. The higher the fill power, the more efficient the comforter’s insulation will be.

A fill power of 550 and above is considered high-quality, but if you want something that will keep you warm, go with a fill power of 650 or above. For subzero temperatures, you’ll want a fill power of at least 800.

Sizing

Your comforter should correlate with the size of your mattress. Most comforters come in the twin, full, queen, king and California king. Some also come in twin XL, which is ideal for longer twin beds similar to college dorm beds.

If your mattress doesn’t fit the standard sizing conventions, cross-check the measurements between the comforter and your mattress. That way, you can make sure your new comforter will fit. Also, if you prefer larger bedding, go up a size.

Stitching

Stitching helps keep the down in specific areas, thus allowing for even distribution of down. It also impacts the durability and quality of the overall comforter.

There are several popular types of stitching. One of the more reliable and common options is the baffle-box style. This style resembles several squares stitched throughout the comforter. The down is compact and stays within each square for a more uniform effect.

Another popular option is channel stitching, which is essentially long rows of stitches. These stitches separate and keep the down in their rows. A third option is open-step stitching, which allows the down to move more freely within the fabric while trapping air inside.

If you want to keep your bedding uniform, find a stitch type that matches your bedspread, sheets and pillows.

What to look for in a quality black comforter

Shell material

The outer shell consists of various materials, each of which impacts the weight, texture and airflow within the comforter differently. These materials also influence the overall aesthetic or style. Common materials include:

Microfiber — This soft, comfortable material consists of tiny strands of polyester. It’s breathable and holds its shape well.

— This soft, comfortable material consists of tiny strands of polyester. It’s breathable and holds its shape well. Cotton — A natural fiber, cotton is comfortable, lightweight and ideal for those who run hot during the night.

— A natural fiber, cotton is comfortable, lightweight and ideal for those who run hot during the night. Satin — With the look and feel of luxury, satin keeps you cool in warm or hot climates. It’s also resistant to dust and is non-irritating for sensitive skin.

— With the look and feel of luxury, satin keeps you cool in warm or hot climates. It’s also resistant to dust and is non-irritating for sensitive skin. Silk — This material is luxurious, ultra-soft and hypoallergenic.

— This material is luxurious, ultra-soft and hypoallergenic. Polyester — A reliable synthetic material, polyester is inexpensive and lightweight. It’s also good at trapping in heat, making it ideal for chilly nights.

— A reliable synthetic material, polyester is inexpensive and lightweight. It’s also good at trapping in heat, making it ideal for chilly nights. Wool — Capable of regulating temperatures, wool is natural, durable and warm.

— Capable of regulating temperatures, wool is natural, durable and warm. Bamboo — Soft to the touch, bamboo allows air to pass through with ease.

Both the outer shell and inner material heavily influence the overall comfort and quality of the comforter.

Inner material

Most comforters either have down or down alternatives inside. Duck or goose down are two of the most popular insulating materials. The main difference between the two is the fill power and size of the down clusters.

Goose down is larger and more durable than duck down. It’s also better insulated and comes at a higher fill power. Both options can be quite comfortable and warm, but if you live in a cold area, 100% goose down is the better option. Duck down is more affordable and a better choice for warmer climates.

There are also several down alternatives. Most consist of synthetic materials such as gel fibers, cotton, polyester or blends. Alternatives are often hypoallergenic and less expensive than natural down. Check the product description for the percentage of down, as well as if it’s mixed with any other materials.

Sets

Although you may need to purchase a luxury black comforter on its own, many comforters come in sets. This is a solid option if you want a matching bedspread and don’t want to worry about finding the individual components. Sets usually include flat and fitted sheets, pillow shams, pillowcases and a comforter.

Some sets also come with a duvet, which is a type of non-quilted blanket that’s filled with down or other materials.

Thread count

Thread count is the number of woven fibers per square inch of fabric. In comforters, it ranges from around 100 to upwards of 1,500. A good quality comforter you can use year-round should have a thread count that’s between 300 to 500. For colder temperatures, find a thread count that’s above 500.

In most cases, a higher thread count equates to more durability. It also means the down inside the comforter is more likely to remain in place even after many months of use.

How much you can expect to spend on a black comforter

The thread count, down type and comforter size are three of the biggest factors when it comes to price. On average, a midrange comforter costs $100-$200, while a luxury option costs $200-$400.

Black comforter FAQ

How do you wash a comforter?

A. You can wash most comforters on a delicate, cold-water cycle with mild detergent. Some are dry clean only. When in doubt, check the manufacturer’s instructions or tag.

Do comforters attract dust mites?

A. Nearly all bedding can attract dust or dust mites, which is a problem for those with allergens. To combat this, choose a comforter with a hypoallergenic shell and down. Additionally, wash all bedding regularly.

What’s the best black comforter to buy?

Top black comforter

Luxurious All-Season Goose Down Comforter

What you need to know: This high-end comforter is perfect for anyone who wants ultra-comfortable bedding to accentuate their bedroom and bring them a good night’s sleep.

What you’ll love: Medium-weight, breathable and soft, this comforter has 100% goose down insulation. It comes in five different sizes, so it will fit nearly any mattress. It’s also made with Egyptian cotton and will keep you warm during chilly nights. Plus, the baffle-box stitching helps distribute the goose down evenly.

What you should consider: If you move around a lot at night, it will make some noise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black comforter for the money

Ebern Designs Microfiber Traditional 2 Piece Comforter Set

What you need to know: This affordable microfiber set is perfect for anyone who wants to redesign their bedroom.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and soft, this comforter has a box-stitch design and 100% polyester fiber filling. It comes in six sizes, each with matching shams, making it convenient, warm and durable.

What you should consider: The color may bleed when you first wash it in the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Elegant Comfort Premium Quality Heavy Weight Comforter

What you need to know: Made with micro-suede and sherpa, this reversible black and white comforter boasts luxury and comfort throughout the night. It’s sure to offer a high-quality sleeping experience.

What you’ll love: It has a down-alternative filling and is super cozy. It has a baffle-box stitching pattern and is machine washable. It’s also part of a three-piece set that includes pillow shams.

What you should consider: It isn’t very resistant to lint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

