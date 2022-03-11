Which lightweight comforters are best?

The comforter is your main source of warmth and the heaviest of bedding. Most people gravitate to lightweight comforters to combat one or both of these factors. Lightweight comforters won’t trap as much heat, and they remove the feeling of weight on your body.

The best lightweight comforter is the Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Comforter. It’s expensive, thanks to its real goose-down fill, but it’s also soft, durable and easy to clean.

What to know before you buy a lightweight comforter

Fill power

The more fill you have, the fluffier and more insulated your comforter. It also has the largest effect on a comforter’s total weight. Any fill power below 600 is considered lightweight, while powers 800 and above are considered heavyweight. Fill powers 600-800 can be light or medium weight, depending on other factors such as size.

Size

Comforters are sized to fit any bed, though with some specialty bed types you’ll have a harder time finding options. If you can’t find a perfect fit for any reason, it’s best to choose a size larger.

Larger sizes do equal heavier total weights. However, it’s more spread out across a bigger comforter, so it won’t feel too much heavier.

What to look for in a quality lightweight comforter

Shell material

Shell material has minimal impact on weight but maximum impact on softness.

Cotton shells are soft and breathable. Cotton also aids in wicking sweat away from the body. There are countless types of cotton in varying softness and breathability.

shells are soft and breathable. Cotton also aids in wicking sweat away from the body. There are countless types of cotton in varying softness and breathability. Wool is similar to cotton. It’s better able to regulate body temperature by retaining the body’s natural heat while letting excess heat free.

is similar to cotton. It’s better able to regulate body temperature by retaining the body’s natural heat while letting excess heat free. Silk is the softest shell material and the most hypoallergenic. It can somewhat retain body heat, but the fill material has more effect on this aspect.

is the softest shell material and the most hypoallergenic. It can somewhat retain body heat, but the fill material has more effect on this aspect. Synthetic blends are the most affordable shell material, but the lowest quality. They have limited breathability, which frequently leads to increased sweat.

Fill material

The fill material affects heat retention and fluffiness.

Down is the most common fill material, usually duck or goose down. Duck down is more affordable but goose down is fluffier.

is the most common fill material, usually duck or goose down. Duck down is more affordable but goose down is fluffier. Down cluster comes from a lower section of duck and goose feathers. It’s usually listed as a percentage, with higher percentages meaning higher quality and higher heat retention.

comes from a lower section of duck and goose feathers. It’s usually listed as a percentage, with higher percentages meaning higher quality and higher heat retention. Down alternatives can be as effective as down but have the benefit of being hypoallergenic. Alternatives are usually a synthetic such as gel, but cotton fibers are also common.

Ethical sourcing

Most down comes from animals living in harsh conditions, such as meat plants. Some down is forcibly removed from animals. Ethically sourced down is collected without harming the animal.

Thread count

The thread count is the total number of stitches on one square inch of bedding. The higher the thread count, the softer and more durable the comforter. Anything above 1,000 is considered high-quality with low-quality counts being below 500.

How much you can expect to spend on a lightweight comforter

The cost of a lightweight comforter depends mostly on its materials, with larger sizes costing more. Cheap comforters can be found for less than $100 with most costing $100-$300. The biggest and best can cost nearly $1,000.

Lightweight comforter FAQ

What kind of lightweight comforter should I buy if I have allergies?

A. There are two factors to look for when shopping for a hypoallergenic comforter: fill material and ease of washing. The fill material should be a down alternative. Real goose or duck down is the primary cause of allergic reactions to comforters.

You also need a machine-washable comforter. Dust mites are the secondary allergen, and they can build up fast, so it’s recommended to wash your comforter at least twice a month. Comforters you can’t put in a washing machine are too difficult or expensive to wash this often.

How do I clean a lightweight comforter?

A. Most comforters are machine-washable, while others require dry cleaning. Some dry-clean-only comforters can still be spot cleaned with certain products. Your comforter comes with specific care instructions; ignoring these can ruin the fill so it no longer functions as it’s supposed to.

What’s the best lightweight comforter to buy?

Top lightweight comforter

Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Comforter

What you need to know: Every facet of this comforter is premium in quality.

What you’ll love: It uses real goose down as fill to a power of 700. The king size weighs only 3.25 pounds. It’s hypoallergenic and machine-washable, the white color and simple stitching are neutral enough to match almost any decor, and it has a 500 thread count.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, only available in white, and limited to twin, full/queen and king sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top lightweight comforter for the money

Ienjoy Home All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: This comforter makes an excellent budget pick.

What you’ll love: It’s available in six colors including two shades of white. It’s hypoallergenic, made from a microfiber shell and down-alternative fill. It’s machine-washable, fade-resistant and wrinkle-free. Baffle-box stitching prevents the fill from clumping. It retains enough heat for use year round without becoming stuffy..

What you should consider: The king size weighs 5.64 pounds, pushing the line of “lightweight,” but that’s spread across its oversized dimensions. Some consumers noted that the received color doesn’t exactly match what’s pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Egyptian Bedding Siberian Goose Down Comforter

What you need to know: Another excellent budget pick for lightweight sleeping.

What you’ll love: It has a 1,200 thread count and a shell made of Egyptian cotton. It’s hypoallergenic and uses ethically sourced goose down as fill. The king size weighs only 3.62 pounds. It’s available in six sizes, including three king variants.

What you should consider: It’s only available in white. Some consumers were unhappy with a crinkling sound made when moving, and some said it wasn’t as fluffy as the picture appears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

