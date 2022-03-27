Which patterned bed sheets are best?

Patterned bed sheets are a great way to add a touch of personality to your bedtime routine. Hidden underneath your blanket, comforter or duvet, a fun bed sheet design is just for you. Why not fall asleep in a beautiful garden or next to your favorite animal?

Finding the right patterned bed sheet can be difficult. There’s a lot to consider beyond just how it looks. Our top pick, the Eddie Bauer Patterned Flannel Sheet Set, comes in 25 different designs with something for every taste. Whether you’re outfitting a guest room or freshening up your own bedroom, here’s what to consider when shopping for patterned bed sheets.

What to know before you buy a patterned bed sheet

Material

The material of your bed sheets will have the most impact on your sleep experience. The best material for you depends on whether you sleep hot or cold, as well as the weather where you are. Cotton is a popular all-around choice for its versatility and easy maintenance.

Other good options are jersey, which feels like your favorite T-shirt, linen, which has a classic look and a comforting homey feel, and flannel, which feels cozy and retains its warmth during colder months.

Thread count

Thread count refers to the total number of threads, both vertical and horizontal, woven into a single square inch of fabric. Thread counts for patterned bed sheets can range anywhere from 100-1,000. One school of thought says that a higher thread count means finer material must be used, which leads to an overall softer sheet. Another school of thought says that all those densely packed fibers lead to stiffness, not softness, and that thread counts are being unnecessarily inflated as a way to charge more.

A higher thread count isn’t necessarily better. Buy the sheets that look and feel right to you.

Size

Patterned sheet sets come in all of your standard mattress sizes: twin, full, queen and king. Beyond basic sizing, don’t forget about depth. Deeper mattresses will be too big for standard-depth sheets.

Some sheets are advertised as being oversized, which sounds like a good idea, but can lead to awkward bunching if they’re too big. Be sure to check the exact dimensions of your mattress before buying.

What to look for in a quality patterned bed sheet

Design

A cool design is the whole reason you were looking at patterned bed sheets in the first place. Choose a sheet set that reflects your love of the outdoors or showcases your favorite animal. Pick a beautiful flower or opt for your favorite color in an interesting pattern.

Don’t be afraid to look at sheets intended for children either. Many designs are a lot more sophisticated than you’d expect, and they often come in queen or king sizes.

Set components and matching options

Your basic sheet set should contain a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. This can vary every now and again, so be sure to keep a close eye on what you’re buying. If you need two extra pillowcases in the same pattern, be sure that’s an option without having to buy a complete second set.

Many brands will have matching blankets, comforters or duvet covers in identical patterns to your sheets. If this is important to you, be on the lookout.

Easy cleaning and changing

No one likes the awkward process of taking your old sheets off the bed and putting new ones in their place. Make the cleaning process a bit easier on yourself by buying patterned bed sheets with simple maintenance.

Consider microfiber and wrinkle-free models that need less babysitting and less frequent washing. Some sets will have labels on the shorter ends of the fitted sheet to make them easier to find. It’s a small thing, but it can be very helpful.

How much you can expect to spend on patterned bed sheets

Patterned bed sheet prices depend on the quality of the materials used and the size of your bed. You’ll find low-end sheets for $10-$40. Read user reviews on these carefully to see how comfortable they are and how well they hold up. Midrange options will run about $40-$80. Luxury high-end options start around $80 and can go into the hundreds of dollars.

Patterned bed sheets FAQ

What’s the best way to iron patterned bed sheets?

A. Iron your sheets on a board while still they’re damp. You can also iron your sheets while they’re on the bed, but you want to be light and quick about it so as not to damage the mattress. Memory foam or latex mattress users should never iron their sheets on the bed. To skip the iron in the first place, hang your sheets to dry instead of putting them in a dryer. This will naturally get rid of many wrinkles.

Do cotton sheets shrink over time?

A. Yes. This is part of the reason why so many models come oversized. To avoid shrinkage, wash your sheets in cold water instead of warm or hot and dry them on a line. If using a dryer, put it on low heat for the shortest amount of time possible.

What’s the best patterned bed sheet to buy?

Top patterned bed sheets

Eddie Bauer Patterned Flannel Sheet Set

What you need to know: Cozy flannel sheets with a wide variety of patterns from a trusted brand name.

What you’ll love: Perfect choice for cold weather bedding. Brushed three times for extra softness. Available in 25 different designs, including handsome plaids and adorable animals.

What you should consider: A handful of previous users experienced fraying after extended washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Macy’s

Top patterned bed sheets for the money

Laura Ashley Home Sateen Collection Patterned Sheet Set

What you need to know: A classic Laura Ashley floral print in a masculine blue color that works in any room.

What you’ll love: Breathable 100% cotton with a 300-thread count. Soft and light for a cool sleeping experience. Option to add a matching comforter or quilt.

What you should consider: Sheets are on the thinner side, which will be great for some users but a dealbreaker for others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Poppy & Fritz Percale Collection Patterned Sheet Set

What you need to know: Intended for children, but perfect for the young at heart too, these whimsical sheets liven up any bedroom.

What you’ll love: Unique animal pattern options like flamingos, dolphins and bulldogs riding skateboards. These are 100% cotton with a 200-thread count and secure-fit elastic.

What you should consider: Some buyers complain these sheets lack the crispness typically associated with percale bedding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Frank Paiva writes for BestReviews.

