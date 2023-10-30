Nordstrom Fall Sale – huge discounts on Dyson, Le Creuset and Balsam Hill

Now that Halloween weekend is over (even if Halloween is still to come), it’s time to look toward the next big holiday. And we don’t mean Thanksgiving. We’re talking about Black Friday, the shopping holiday that officially kicks off the Christmas season. We don’t have much longer to wait, but you can start shopping now because Nordstrom’s Fall Sale is like a Black Friday preview, with huge discounts on kitchen, candles, bedding and bath, including favorite brands like Le Creuset and Balsam Hill.

For example, you can get the iconic Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven for 35% off. Or, as you look ahead to trimming your tree, you can grab a set of 20 Balsam Hill Clip-On Candles for 25% off. If you just want to get cozy and wait for the holidays to arrive, do it with an Ugg Coastline Plush Throw Blanket, which you can get for 35% off.

The Nordstrom Fall Sale lasts until Nov. 6 — but items may not stay in stock that long, so shop sooner rather than later.

The best discounts to shop during the Nordstrom Fall Sale

Le Creuset Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Baking Dishes

Bake, braise and roast for all your holiday cooking with this set of three glazed stoneware dishes, available in six colors.

Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven

One of the most coveted pieces from Le Creuset, this piece of heritage cookware is versatile enough for braising, shallow frying, steaming, serving, baking and more.

Le Creuset 14-Ounce Stoneware Mug

The high-quality stoneware of this mug helps regulate the temperature of your favorite beverage so you can enjoy sipping on it for even longer.

Balsam Hill Clip-On Candles

These clip-on candles look like they’re floating among the branches of your tree, giving it a magical look for the holidays.

Balsam Hill Sugared Berry Forest 10-Foot Artificial LED Light Garland

This garland brings pine needles, cypress leaves and lightly frosted sprays of berries to your mantel, stair railing, door or patio, dressing them up for the festive season ahead.

Balsam Hill Crystal & Bead Champagne Tabletop Tree

Beads and crystals help this tabletop tree catch the light from every angle so it glitters and glows, mimicking a snow-encrusted pine in the moonlight.

Ugg Coastline Plush Throw Blanket

This blanket features both flannel and plush, so you can choose the kind of cozy you want.

DKNY PURE Comfy Platinum Duvet Cover

This lightweight cotton duvet features subtle stripes that draw the eye but still keep it neutral enough to go with any bedroom décor.

Brightech Elizabeth Table Lamp

This brass lamp features a clear glass globe to maximize the lighting you get. Use an Edison or other decorative bulb for optimal effect.

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Scented Home Candle

This candle doesn’t just look elegant. It also fills your home with the subtle scent of peony and suede.

