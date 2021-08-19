Best twin XL mattress

While you can lay down to test some mattresses in stores, certain mattresses are available exclusively online, so you’ll only be able to try them once they’re delivered.

Which twin XL mattress is best?

Twin mattresses may be too short for some people, particularly taller sleepers seeking more leg room. If it’s time to upgrade to a longer mattress, consider a twin XL, which is recommended for people 6 feet or taller.

Twin XL mattresses are 5 inches longer than regular twin mattresses. While it doesn’t seem like much, it may provide enough room for sleepers to get more comfortable without their feet hanging over the edge. Saatva Classic Mattress, a hybrid innerspring mattress, is a quality model with pressure point relief and no-sag edges.

What to know before you buy a twin XL mattress

Twin XL mattress dimensions

Twin XL mattresses measure 38 x 80 inches, whereas regular twin mattresses are 38 x 75 inches. Comparatively speaking, a twin XL offers an additional 190 square inches of room compared to a twin. It’s worth noting that twin XL mattresses are actually as long as queen and king mattresses.

Types of mattresses

To narrow your options among twin XL mattresses, it’s helpful to determine which type of mattress best suits you.

Innerspring mattresses have rows of metal coils or springs. They’re covered by layers of batting, and in some mattresses, the uppermost layer is a plush pillow top.

Memory foam mattresses are made from several layers of foam, and sometimes, innerspring. They offer a balance of softness and support, making them popular among sleepers with more complex mattress needs.

Air mattresses are often used as guest mattresses and inflate and compress as needed. Some air mattresses require a separate pump, while many newer models have built-in pumps. Certain air mattresses are contoured with flocked tops to offer better support.

Foundation compatibility

Before you buy a twin XL mattress, determine whether it’s compatible with your existing foundation if you have one, whether it’s a bed frame, platform base, slatted bed or box spring. Otherwise, you’ll need to purchase a new foundation with the twin XL mattress. Fortunately, buying them together from the same retailer may include bundled discounts.

What to look for in a quality twin XL mattress

Firmness

In the world of mattresses, there are five main firmness levels: soft, medium soft, medium, medium-firm and firm. However, mattress manufacturers may use different names for firmness levels, which may lead to some confusion.

To simplify your search (especially if you’re only able to order your twin XL mattress online) read in-depth descriptions about how they characterize their firmness levels. Certain details may expand on the firmness level and specifically indicate the type of support or sleeping position the mattress best serves.

Thickness

Standard twin XL mattresses are 6-10 inches deep, though there are some mattresses that are 18 inches. While thickness may not impact your purchase decision too much, it plays a role in the type of twin XL bedding you buy. Mattresses thicker than 10 inches, for example, may require deep-pocket sheets or longer duvets.

Cooling features

Some twin XL mattresses have cooling features to better regulate temperature. Gel layers are cool to the touch and stay cooler longer. Perforated memory foam layers distribute heat away from the body, while some pillow tops are filled with lightweight, breathable materials.

How much you can expect to spend on a twin XL mattress

Entry-level innerspring twin XL mattresses cost around $500, and hybrid mattresses start at $900. Twin XL mattresses with specialized support or breathable features cost $1,200 or more.

Twin XL mattress FAQ

Can I use twin bedding for a twin XL mattress?

A. There are some bedding sets that fit both twin and twin XL mattresses, though many buyers agree the fit is less than perfect. Twin XL bedding is usually too long for twin beds, though it can be fitted with strategic tucking and bed sheet clips.

How are twin XL mattresses delivered?

A. Most innerspring mattresses are delivered flat. Many hybrid and memory foam mattresses are shipped in a box. They’re usually folded or rolled up and require at least a couple days to decompress and off-gas.

What’s the best twin XL mattress to buy?

Top twin XL mattress

Saatva Classic Mattress

What you need to know: This hybrid innerspring mattress offers pressure point relief, making it popular for those with aches and pains.

What you’ll love: Plush 3-inch Euro pillow top gives the mattress a luxurious feel. Spinal zone technology promotes optimal alignment. Works well for those with different firmness preferences.

What you should consider: Might be a bit too soft for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva

Top twin XL mattress for the money

Leesa Hybrid Mattress

What you need to know: In addition to offering support through foam and pocketed coils, this mattress minimizes motion transfer.

What you’ll love: Breathable construction with a perforated layer. Has over 1,000 pocket springs for reliable support and firmness. Comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

What you should consider: Mattress needs time to decompress and off-gas.

Where to buy: Sold by Leesa

Worth checking out

Puffy Lux Hybrid Mattress

What you need to know: Highly rated as a versatile mattress, the Puffy Lux fits on any foundation or frame.

What you’ll love: Hypoallergenic cover minimizes allergy triggers and debris buildup. Six-layer design includes breathable and cooling layers, which are helpful for hot sleepers. Adaptive pressure relief.

What you should consider: Mixed reviews regarding customer service and shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Puffy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.