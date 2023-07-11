BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

The arrival of summer means two things: perfect patio weather and the return of Prime Day. Though the big sales event isn’t until July 11 and 12, you can start gearing up now for plenty of hot deals. To make it easy, we’ve sourced the best early Prime Day 2023 deals you can buy now.

Whether your patio needs a refresh or you want to turn your backyard into a relaxing oasis, Prime Day is a great time to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your outdoor space safely and comfortably. Snag these bestselling Amazon products below to help prep your patio for whatever summer brings your way.

The following deals were updated on June 26, 2023, at 3 pm EST.

Shop this article: Christopher Knight Home Adriana Outdoor Wicker Accent Table, Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Loveseat Glider and Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa.

BEST PATIO DEALS FOR PRIME DAY 2023

The best products for your patio ultimately depend on how you use them. Are you planting a container garden to create a mini oasis? Are you grilling for all your family and friends? No matter what your patio setup looks like, make sure you have a few key items to make your patio enjoyable for all.

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa 35% OFF

Relax with your friends and family in this outdoor inflatable hot tub spa. It features a digital control panel for adjusting temperature and a power-saving timer you can schedule up to 72 hours in advance. The spa is made from durable material that doesn’t lose its shape over time, and it comes with a pump and cover.

Sold by Amazon

2Wayz Hose Splitter 17% OFF

If you have a big lawn or need to cover a lot of ground when watering, a hose splitter like this one can save you lots of time. It has an all-metal body with a leakproof design and long handles for easy operation. Both spouts are fastened with bolts for secure hose connections, and they rotate 360 degrees for improved flexibility.

Sold by Amazon

Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair Patio 19% OFF

This Adirondack folding patio chair offers superior comfort and has a durable construction that makes it feel like it’s made from wood. It’s weather-resistant and fadeproof and has 22-inch armrests and a 380-pound load capacity. Plus, it’s available in 31 colors, and assembly takes no longer than 15 to 20 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Fire Sense Sawyer Aluminum Fire Pit Table 61% OFF

This versatile fire pit table will complement your backyard decor nicely and provide a warm place for you to spend time with friends and family on cool summer nights. It has an antique bronzed finish and a beadboard style base for a flattering rustic look, heat- and fade-resistant fiberglass and a removable aluminum lid.

Sold by Amazon

DC America 24-Inch Cast Stone Umbrella Base 30% OFF

This durable stone base keeps your umbrella in place even when windy. It can accommodate 1- or 1.5-inch poles with the plastic inserts, but it also supports 2-inch poles without the inserts. It has a classic style, and the bronze powder-coated finish protects it from the elements.

Sold by Amazon

Long Island 18-Inch Side Table 19% OFF

This small side table is excellent for keeping your food and drinks on while relaxing in your backyard or balcony. It’s made from high-quality wood and a blend of recycled products and has a weatherproof build that can withstand various conditions. It’s easy to assemble and is available in 11 colors, including green, blue and a cheerful yellow.

Sold by Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Adriana Outdoor Wicker Accent Table 53% OFF

Wicker furniture can provide a flattering look for your patio setup, making this accent table an excellent buy this Prime Day since you can get it at a huge discount. It’s available in black, gray and multi-brown, requires no assembly, and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

Sold by Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Wicker Loveseat Glider 62% OFF

This attractive loveseat glider is a must-buy for those who decide that wicker is the right look for their patio setup. It has a rust-resistant aluminum frame, throw pillows and cushions made of durable all-weather fabric and handwoven resin wicker that’s built to withstand the elements.

Sold by Amazon

Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella 29% OFF

Protect yourself and your guests while hanging out on your patio this summer with this 9-foot umbrella large enough to cover tables with four to six chairs. It provides excellent UV protection and has weather-resistant fabric, a powder-coated aluminum frame and a crank mechanism for easy use.

Sold by Amazon

PRODUCTS TO WATCH THIS PRIME DAY

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Day sale.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.