Which camping kettle is best?

Trekking through the woods for hours on end can only be rewarded with a steaming hot beverage. But whether your drink of choice is coffee, tea or hot chocolate, you are going to need a kettle.

Not any old kettle will do, as you’ll need a device specifically made for camping. Luckily your choices are varied depending on your brewing method. You can’t go wrong with the Overmont Camping Kettle. It’s designed for safety and comfort and will heat your water in a flash.

What to know before you buy a camping kettle

Heat-resistant materials for safe operation

It might seem obvious, but you must keep in mind that a camping kettle will get extremely hot. Depending on the heat supply, you must consider which parts of the kettle will be handled. You might have a great kettle that quickly reaches boiling point, but it won’t be of much use if the handle gets too hot to pick up.

Size and packing weight

There are several different camping kettles available, all with their own unique features. But consider for a moment how the kettle will be transported. If you are going on a long hike through the woods, you wouldn’t want a bulky or heavy kettle. On the other hand, that might be the right device if your vehicle is nearby and you can safely store it in there. It is also good to remember that size doesn’t equate to weight, as a large kettle could have less mass than a smaller model.

How will the liquid be heated?

Together with keeping heat-resistant materials in mind, consider how the liquid in the kettle will be heated. There are different varieties available depending on the method, such as an open fire, a camping stove or raised over the coals. One type of kettle might not work with a heat source it’s not intended for and can lead to injury or damage.

What to look for in a quality camping kettle

Capacity for a few cups

Nobody likes to drink alone, which is why you need a kettle that can serve a few cups at a time. Single-serving kettles are great for solo treks, but a good-quality camping kettle will have a big enough reservoir to store at least four or five cups of liquid. Just keep in mind that the more liquid there is, the longer it will take to boil.

Sturdy handle to prevent accidents

Any boiling liquid can cause serious burns if the gadget isn’t used properly. In addition to ensuring the components are heat-resistant, make sure that the handle never touches the kettle surface. A good quality camping kettle’s handle will lock and remain upright when used, and in most cases will gently fall to the side when put down — without touching the kettle.

A great spout for accurate pouring

The handle plays a vital role in the safe operation of the kettle, but an inferior spout can also be the cause of burn wounds. Where possible, test out the pouring mechanism before handling hot liquid. The spout on an excellent kettle will allow the liquid to flow out smoothly with minimal spillage when it hits the bottom of the cup.

How much you can expect to spend on a camping kettle

The average price of a camping kettle will largely depend on the manufacturer and the features of the kettle. A simplistic kettle can retail for $10-$20, while a kettle with a few more features usually retails for $30-$40.

Camping kettle FAQ

What is the best way to boil water over a fire?

A. There are several methods that will depend on the type of kettle, but the easiest and safest way is to place the kettle on a cast iron trivet or raised grill. Not only does this protect the kettle from the hot coals, but it will also be easier to take off the fire.

What accessories are included with a camping kettle?

A. The most common accessory that will be included with a camping kettle is a mesh carry bag. That makes it easy to hook onto your backpack. But you can also sometimes get tea infuser balls that you place in the water. This eliminates the need for separate tea bags.

What’s the best camping kettle to buy?

Top camping kettle

Overmont Camping Kettle

What you need to know: This camping kettle has been rated as one of the best, as it has a sturdy handle and is extremely light.

What you’ll love: Overmont’s camping kettle features an insulated plastic handle to prevent any heat transfer to your hands. Although it only weighs 11 ounces, it can hold 7 cups of liquid. It is specifically designed to be used with camping stoves but can also function over the coals when placed on a raised platform. The sturdy lid has a large hole that makes picking it up easier.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the metal on the sides of the kettle is very thin, making it extremely hot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camping kettle for the money

Docooler 1.1-liter Ultralight Camping Water Kettle

What you need to know: This small camping kettle is the perfect accessory for someone who wants to make a cup of coffee quickly.

What you’ll love: Featuring a large capacity of 1.1 liters (or about 37 ounces), this kettle is best used over a camping stove but it can be heated on coals. The handle will always remain upright and features a plastic grip to prevent heat transfer. The body is made from anodized aluminum and is coated in scratch-resistant paint. It comes with a lid and a mesh carry bag.

What you should consider: The lid’s handle can be a bit awkward to operate, as it is rather flat against the kettle’s body.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fire-Maple Camping Coffee Kettle

What you need to know: This camping kettle is like no other, as it features a butt joint heat exchange bottom to increase efficiency by as much as 30%.

What you’ll love: Made from hard-anodized aluminum, this kettle has a robust, heat-resistant handle made of stainless steel. The grip on the handle has a nylon coating for safety. It can hold 45 ounces of liquid and the lid is designed to remain in place when you pour the liquid out.

What you should consider: The short spout can cause steam to come in contact with your hand when pouring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.