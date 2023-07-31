Hiking sunglasses

If you’re gearing up for some hiking this season, one thing you may not have considered is your sunglasses. As a vital and delicate part of your body, your eyes should be protected when out in the elements. Eyewear can make all the difference, and finding the right pair of sunglasses depends on the type of hiking you do and where you plan to do it.

Rough terrain, harsh climates, and glare from intense sun rays can significantly impact your vision. Plus, sunglasses should fit like a glove to avoid sliding down your nose — that’s never fun! Above all, comfort and reliability are essential.

Hiking sunglasses considerations

To find your hiking sunglasses match, ask yourself about the kind of hiking you’ll most likely be doing and what you value most. Are you a long-distance day hiker? A trail runner? Will you be dealing with snow? Are style and budget priorities?

With this in mind, consider the following factors that go into finding your next best pair of sunglasses for hiking. In no particular order, here’s a checklist of things to consider before making a purchase.

Hiking sunglasses weight

If you’re going on full-day hikes, you might notice a heavy pair of glasses on your face after a while. Choosing something lightweight but durable is key.

Hiking sunglasses comfort

For the same reason as the weight factor, you’ll want frames that are comfortable and fit your face right when you’re wearing them all day long. Behind your ears and on the bridge of your nose are vital spots to pay attention to.

Frame quality and construction

You need a robust and durable frame that can withstand wear and tear when you’re out in the wilderness. Look for metal frames or those made of newer materials like strong plastics and nylon alloys.

Lens quality and material

As with frames, your sunglasses’ lens quality is super important. Make sure your lenses are anti-scratch. Lenses come in all sorts of materials that offer different degrees of resistance to scratches and other impacts.

Polarized lenses

To avoid protection from direct sun rays and the glare from their reflection on snow or water, you’ll want to look for lenses that are polarized.

Hiking sunglasses UV protection

It’s pretty common knowledge that the sun’s UV rays are harmful and make it difficult to see what’s in front of you. If you’re hiking for more than a couple of hours, you’ll need UV protection on your eyes.

Hiking sunglasses price

Everyone has a budget. But, a cheap pair of fashion glasses won’t get you far on the trails, and you might be missing certain features before too long. You’re better off investing in a high-quality pair that will last for the long haul.

Hiking sunglasses brands

If you buy from a reputable, well-established and reliable brand of sunglasses, you’re sure to get a higher quality product. Ask around, read reviews and think about your own experience with a brand before pulling the trigger.

Hiking sunglasses styles

Some of us let style dictate our apparel purchases, and nothing says we must sacrifice function for it. Hiking sunglasses come in plenty of styles to choose from, so you won’t need to worry about compromising your taste.

Value adds

Some hiking sunglasses come with extra components that redirect sweat away from your eyes or guard your eyes against small bits of dirt and dust that you often find on trails.

Now that you know what features are important to you in hiking sunglasses, it’s time to shop! Here are our top picks for the best pairs, wherever your outdoor adventures take you.

Best sunglasses for hiking

Oakley Men’s FLAK 2.0 XL Sunglasses

You’ll see more clearly and sharply with these Oakley shades, featuring High Definition Optics that eliminates distortion. Comfortable, lightweight and durable, the lenses are optically aligned for the best fit and experience.

Maui Jim Peahi Wrap Sunglasses

This scratch-resistant polarized Maui Jim sunglasses come with a UV protection coating. The neutral grey lenses enhance colors and are glare-free and light-reducing – perfect in direct and bright sunlight.

Julbo Explorer 2.0 Mountaineering Glacier Sunglasses

These wide-coverage sunglasses from Julbo are perfect for the outdoors. Ergonomic, comfortable, ventilated, slim and stylish, they come with removable shields for sunlight protection, 360-degree adjustable temples and high-protection lenses — all designed for extreme conditions on or off the mountain.

Oakley Gascan OO9014 Sunglasses For Men

These non-polarized, mirror-coated lenses are best for easier trails at lower elevations in mild conditions. They bring colors to life, so you can fully enjoy the world around you. The included accessory leash and cleaning kits are nice touches.

Maui Jim Women’s Starfish Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Maui Jim’s Starfish polarized sunglasses stylishly and comfortably protect you from glare and UV rays while enhancing the colors and vibrancy of the great outdoors. Lightweight yet durable, these sunglasses come with skinny, neutral grey and scratch-resistant glass lenses that reduce light.

Ray-Ban Outdoorsman Craft Aviator Sunglasses

If you’re a fan of the old-school aviator sunglass style, you’ll love this hiking version from Ray-Ban. Made with a metal frame and polarized crystal lenses that are prescription-ready, these shades offer UV protection and come with a case.

Costa Del Mar Men’s Blackfin Sunglasses

If you’re looking for quality, durable sunglasses for hiking, this comfortable and lightweight pair from Costa has you covered. Their blue-mirrored polarized, scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses are ideal for bright sunlight and reflection off the water. They’re UV-protected, too.

Maui Jim Haleakala Wrap Sunglasses

Bring your hiking experience up a notch with the stylish Haleakala polarized sunglasses from Maui Jim. The glare-free lenses come with a UV protection coating and enhance the colors around you. Durable, lightweight and resistant to shatters and scratches, these comfortable shades are perfect for the trail.

Oakley Men’s Twoface Sunglasses

Offering total UV protection, these light and comfy Oakley shades are made with a stress-resistant frame that lasts and resists deforming or shifting over time. The three-point lens fit means lenses are aligned in place. It comes with a handy micro bag for cleaning and storing.

Native Eyewear Catamount Sunglasses

Native’s Catamount shades are perfect for the trails, with their polarized polycarbonate brown lenses that impeccably contrast detail. Your eyes will stay protected from harsh UV rays and glare from the sun. These glasses are super lightweight and shatter and scratch-resistant, too.

Oakley Women’s Lowkey Round Sunglasses

These cute, round frames for women offer complete UV protection. Their lightweight, polarized plutonite lenses give maximum contrast, comfort and impact protection. You can choose from numerous frame and lens colors to stand out on the trails!

Costa Del Mar Men’s Rincon Rectangular Sunglasses

If you’re a hiker with a simple and elegant style, this pair’s for you. The Rincon glasses feature comfort, clear optics and durability in their thin six-layer, scratch-resistant polarized lenses.

