Texas Teal hunting season arrives this Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas early teal hunting season starts this Saturday, Sept. 11 and Texas Parks and Wildlife says you can expect a successful season due to habitat conditions being in outstanding shape.

The blue-winged teal are the second most abundant duck in the North American continent and the most prevalent duck found in Texas during the special early teal season. The early teal season in Texas runs from Saturday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 26.

The daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.

The Prairie Pothole Regions of North Dakota, South Dakota, Saskatchewan and Alberta where the blue-winged teal primarily breed is currently experiencing a significant drought. The result of this will be lower production and fewer juvenile teal coming to Texas this fall.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reports that blue-winged teal migration is well under way and it is a couple weeks earlier than normal considering the poor wetlands conditions in the breeding ground.

Teal numbers are especially impressive in the rice prairies of the Texas Gulf Coast and the playa wetlands of the Panhandle.

Kevin Krai, Waterfowl Program Leader for TPWD would like to remind migratory bird hunters to make sure that they are Harvest Information Program certified and confirm that the HIP questions are answered correctly.

Hunters should be sure to purchase their 2021-22 Texas hunting license before they begin to hunt. In addition to the Texas hunting license, teal/waterfowl hunters will need a migratory game bird endorsement, federal duck stamp, and HIP certification.

By law, it is also required that hunters have proof of completion of a hunter education course. Anyone hunting on Texas Public Hunting Lands is required to purchase an Annual Public Hunting Permit.

More information can be found in this year’s TPWD Outdoor Annual.