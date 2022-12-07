TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sharmecia Jackson, business teacher at Tyler High School, was selected to receive the Mary McLeod Bethune Outstanding Teacher Award from the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE).

Ms. Jackson was presented with the award at the NABSE conference in National Harbor, Maryland on Dec. 3.

Photo Courtesy of Tyler ISD.

“I am truly honored, thankful, and grateful to receive this award from the National Alliance of Black School Educators. I stand on the shoulders of giants, my personal heroes, and a village who loves and cares for me. Now, standing on my own platform teaching my students, my unique style of educating centers around the core values of having standards and possessing integrity. When you do right by students, everything else falls into place!” Sharmecia Jackson – Educator at Tyler High School

Ms. Jackson was nominated for the award by Mrs. Yumesha Mosley, Assistant Principal at Palestine ISD and President of the Tyler Area Alliance of Black School Educators.

The Mary McLeod Bethune Outstanding Teacher Award is given to educators whose innovative teaching techniques increase student achievement through demonstrated commitment and innovation in the classroom.

Ms. Jackson was named the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) Teacher of the Year back in February.

She began her teaching career in Tyler ISD in 2008.