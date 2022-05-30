Which BenQ monitor is best?

There are plenty of monitors to choose from, whether for gaming, streaming content or everyday work at the office. But not all monitors are made equal. While BenQ might not be perceived to be up there with popular brands such as Samsung or LG, the company actually manufactures excellent products at more affordable prices.

A top choice for high-quality visuals is the BenQ PD3220U 32-Inch 4K Monitor. It is compatible with both Windows-based and Apple computers and has precise color-management options. Of course, there are other choices if you want to excel at gaming or are looking for an office workhorse.

What to know before you buy a BenQ monitor

Types of BenQ monitors

BenQ designs a variety of monitors for different tasks.

Photo-editing monitors: Designed for creative-industry professionals, these are optimized for color performance and accuracy. When touching up images or color-correcting a video, the monitors display the true hues, contrasts and spectrum.

Designed for creative-industry professionals, these are optimized for color performance and accuracy. When touching up images or color-correcting a video, the monitors display the true hues, contrasts and spectrum. Post-production monitors : Like the photo-editing monitors, these feature AQ Color technology to reproduce true colors and contrast. They also conform to the standards set out by the International Color Consortium and International Standard Organization.

: Like the photo-editing monitors, these feature AQ Color technology to reproduce true colors and contrast. They also conform to the standards set out by the International Color Consortium and International Standard Organization. Monitors for the home office: These are great for everyday office or home use. They provide the perfect balance between color reproduction, a fast frame rate and high resolution.

These are great for everyday office or home use. They provide the perfect balance between color reproduction, a fast frame rate and high resolution. Gaming monitors : BenQ’s Zowie division takes care of gaming monitors and peripherals. While all of these monitors are compatible with a computer, there are two QHD monitors for Xbox Series X and two UHD monitors built for PlayStation 5.

: BenQ’s Zowie division takes care of gaming monitors and peripherals. While all of these monitors are compatible with a computer, there are two QHD monitors for Xbox Series X and two UHD monitors built for PlayStation 5. Multimedia monitors: If streaming, watching movies or playing video games is your thing, a multimedia monitor is a good choice. They come in 2K or 4K resolution, with multiple connections, and some have built-in speakers.

Curved vs. flat

A few years ago, getting a curved instead of a flat monitor meant forking out more money. As technology becomes more affordable, though, they’re roughly the same price. A flat BenQ monitor is best for office work or streaming content. On the other hand, a curved monitor (available in different curve angles) is better suited for video games, as more details fill your peripheral vision.

The panel type

Another consideration is the technology used to project the Liquid Crystal Display visuals. This is provided through several panel types.

Twisted nematic : TN panels are the fastest display available, often reaching a refresh rate of 360 hertz. But it comes with a downside, as the panel isn’t suited for curved screens due to a narrow viewing angle.

: TN panels are the fastest display available, often reaching a refresh rate of 360 hertz. But it comes with a downside, as the panel isn’t suited for curved screens due to a narrow viewing angle. Vertical alignment : VA panels are the most common for monitors, as they have excellent color contrast, a fair refresh rate and a better viewing angle than TN panels.

: VA panels are the most common for monitors, as they have excellent color contrast, a fair refresh rate and a better viewing angle than TN panels. In-Plane Switching: If you are looking for a panel with the best color reproduction, an IPS panel is the best choice.

Modern Light Emitting Diode panels also come in different types, with the most common being Edge-Lit LED and Full-Array LED. Advanced panels with better color reproduction and deeper black points are OLED and QLED.

Size of the display

While you might think that going for the biggest monitor is best, that isn’t always the case. First, you must consider the space where you’ll use it. If the display is too big for the area, it can strain your eyes. Similarly, a too-small monitor won’t output at your desired resolution. An excellent middle ground is to look for a BenQ monitor between 24 and 27 inches.

What to look for in a quality BenQ monitor

A fast refresh rate for gaming

The refresh rate of a monitor isn’t that important if you’re using it for general office work or streaming. But it plays a vital role if your primary activity is video games. The refresh rate, measured in hertz, is how quickly the individual pixels can change color, creating a smoother playing experience. Most video games have a standard 60 frames per second (or 60 hertz), but you’ll get more enjoyment from playing at 120 or 144 frames per second.

Multiple connection methods

Depending on what you’re connecting the monitor to, you don’t want to be limited to one connection type. At least one HDMI port is non-negotiable, and it’s great if the monitor has a DisplayPort. Older connections such as DVI or VGA are rarely compatible with gaming consoles or modern computers. A USB-C connection is perfect for connecting your monitor to an Apple device.

High Dynamic Range for better visual quality

No matter what you’re doing on the monitor, it is important to have the correct color settings and reproduction. HDR is especially crucial for streaming content and video games. It gives you crisper color scales, better contrast between light and shadows, and can accurately mimic the changes in sunlight. Most of BenQ’s multimedia and gaming monitors feature HDR.

How much you can expect to spend on a BenQ monitor

The average price of a BenQ monitor largely depends on its capabilities and additional functions. A basic monitor with a 1080p display costs $150-$200, but a 32-inch gaming monitor compatible with Apple’s Mac costs $1,000-$1,200.

BenQ monitor FAQ

What’s BenQ’s background?

A. Based in Taiwan, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in more than 100 countries.

Are Zowie monitors part of BenQ?

A. Yes, the company acquired Zowie Gear in 2015 to form a new gaming division specializing in gaming monitors, mice and other gaming accessories. According to industry statistics, Zowie monitors are used by around 45% of professional esports players.

What’s the best BenQ monitor to buy?

Top BenQ monitor

BenQ PD3220U 32-Inch 4K Monitor

What you need to know: For the best visual experience when streaming content or video games, this 4K monitor has a resolution of 3840 x 2160. You can easily connect two of these monitors together to create an even bigger display.

What you’ll love: The generous 32-inch LED display has a refresh rate of 60 hertz, is wall-mountable and can connect to a Mac computer through a Thunderbolt 3 cable.

What you should consider: It is optimized for graphic designers to have excellent color accuracy, so it’s not the ideal choice for video game players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top BenQ monitor for the money

BenQ 27-Inch IPS Monitor

What you need to know: An affordable monitor for everyday use, it has a resolution of 1080p, built-in speakers and a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

What you’ll love: It has a thin edge-to-edge bezel that is perfect for multi-monitor situations, is wall-mountable and has a refresh rate of 60 hertz.

What you should consider: Some users indicated that the speaker quality isn’t as good as you would expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This 34-inch ultrawide monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio, making the maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 the best way to work.

What you’ll love: It has a refresh rate of 100 hertz, a 1800R curvature that provides a maximum viewing distance of nearly 6 feet, and thin bezels on three sides. It supports USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort connections.

What you should consider: It comes at a relatively steep price compared to flat monitors of the same size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.