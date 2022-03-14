Which Bluetooth sports headphones are best?

Exercise just isn’t the same without a motivating playlist to amp you up. Nowadays, people prefer wireless headphones with Bluetooth functionality — they not only eliminate the need for dangling wires and a more cumbersome setup, but they allow you to leave your phone elsewhere without interrupting your workout.

There are a number of Bluetooth sports headphones on the market with different designs and features. Whether you’re lifting in the gym, running a marathon or going for a walk before work, you can find headphones to fit your needs.

What to know before you buy Bluetooth sports headphones

When buying Bluetooth headphones for exercise, earbuds are the better option since they take up less space. They should also ideally be water- and sweat-resistant, especially if you’re running outside. There are also more personalized options to consider:

Comfort when wearing the headphones for prolonged periods

Stability and headphones that stay in place and don’t fall off

User-friendly and easy to sync up with Bluetooth devices

Excellent sound quality that makes your music sound crisp and clear

Battery life on and off the charging case that allows you to finish your exercise routine or get through the day

A design that leaves you feeling excited to wear them and start your next workout

What are the best Bluetooth sports headphones to buy?

Top Bluetooth sports headphones for comfort

Bose Sport Earbuds

Bose’s Sport Earbuds are perfect for running and come with three different sized earbud tips. They fall out less often than most other headphones, and they utilize touch controls that save time and don’t require your phone. They have an IPX4 waterproof rating and come with five to 15 hours of battery life, depending on the battery case. Finally, they have a well-balanced sound, and they’re great for making calls.

Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth sports headphones for vigorous workouts

AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones

AfterShokz are some of the most popular sports headphones on the market, thanks to the open-ear design that ensures they never fall off. They also come with an impressive IP67 waterproof rating and eight hours of battery life. Despite lacking a little in the bass department, the sound quality is superb, and they have a 10-meter Bluetooth range to match it. However, some people won’t like the design.

Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth sports headphones for sound quality and bass

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have some of the best sound quality on the market and come with noise canceling and an 11-millimeter woofer. They have a waterproof rating of IPX7, making them tough enough for long runs outdoors. They fit most peoples’ ears fine out of the box, though other tips can be used. One thing to consider is that they’re pricey and only come with five hours of battery life off the charging case.

Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth sports headphones for Apple users

Apple AirPods Pro

These headphones pack a huge punch and come with adaptive EQ settings and spatial audio that bring music to life. They come with a customizable fit that ensures anyone can wear them without having to worry about them falling out. They last from five to 24 hours off/on the charging case, and they’re fully compatible with Siri.

Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth sports headphones for long-lasting battery life

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

These Bluetooth earbuds deliver nine hours of battery life without the charging case and over 24 hours with it. Just five minutes of charging gives you one and a half more hours of battery life. You can use Siri to optimize your experience (iOS or Android compatible), or you can control the volume and speed via buttons on the earbuds. Despite the amazing features and sound quality, they only come with an IPX4 waterproof rating.

Sold by Amazon

Top Beats Bluetooth sports headphones

Beats Fit Pro

While it mostly comes down to preference, Beats Fit Pro generally outcompete Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds in most areas, with the exception of battery life. The ear hooks keep these headphones from falling off, and they’re durable with an IPX4 waterproof rating. Where they really excel is in extra features like active noise canceling, adaptive EQ and spatial audio settings.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best budget Bluetooth sports headphones?

Top Bluetooth sports headphones under $100

Jabra Elite 3 Wireless Earbuds

Despite the Elite Active 85t earbuds being available, these are a good deal at under $100. They come with noise cancellation and a hefty seven-hour battery life. They’re durable and suitable for outdoor use, since they are rainproof. They fit in your ears comfortably and have a minimalist design that satisfies most exercise enthusiasts.

Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth sports headphone under $50

Soundcore by Anker Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds

Anker’s Soundcore headphones offer some of the best bang for the buck when it comes to comfort and sound quality. They easily pair to Bluetooth-compatible devices and have decent bass and treble. These are a good pick for workouts, and the six-hour battery life is impressive, given the price.

Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth sports headphone under $35

JVC Gumy Mini True Wireless Earbuds Headphones

This budget set of headphones from JVC come in a range of colors. They have a 15-hour battery life and automatically connect with your phone after it’s synced. They have clear sound — though lacking some bass — for the price, but they only have a waterproof rating of IPX4, so long runs outdoors might not be practical.

Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth sports headphone under $25

Redzoo Bluetooth Headphones V5.0

These cost-friendly headphones last up to 16 hours fully charged and come with an IPX7 waterproof rating. They have a single wire that wraps around the back of your head, and the sound quality matches headphones that are twice as expensive. The one con is that if left idle for a few minutes, they turn off on their own, which can be frustrating.

Sold by Amazon

