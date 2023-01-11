What’s the best tablet holder for use in bed?

As more and more people cut the cord, it is no longer necessary to keep a TV in the bedroom for late-night entertainment. A tablet can stream your favorite shows or give you access to more books than you could read in a lifetime. However, holding a tablet in bed is awkward and quickly becomes uncomfortable.

Getting a quality tablet holder is essential if you want to watch shows or read while in bed. Lamicall’s Gooseneck Tablet Holder is an excellent option because it clamps to your headboard and can be easily adjusted to suit your needs.

What to know before you buy a tablet holder for bed

Why you need a tablet holder in bed

Even if you are just watching your tablet in bed, chances are your posture will be poor. Your neck and back will round, and your shoulders pulled in as you try to focus on the screen that you are holding. Additionally, the tight bend of your wrist can cause many muscle, tendon and nerve problems. Using a tablet holder allows you to watch or read in bed using better posture without keeping your wrists flexed. If you suffer from back, neck, shoulder or wrist pain and you look at your tablet for hours before going to bed each night, by using a tablet holder, you might be able to alleviate a lot of your symptoms.

Where to use your tablet holder besides in bed

A quality tablet holder may be perfect for bedtime use, but it can also excel in other situations. For entertainment, you can use it in your living room or in the kitchen to keep you company while cooking. You can place it on a piano or in your studio to display digital sheet music. If you use your tablet for work, the right tablet holder is all you need to adjust your posture, so you no longer face many aches and pains at the end of each workday.

What to look for in a quality tablet holder for bed

Type of holder

There are three types of tablet holders: laptop, mountable and freestanding.

Laptop: A laptop-tablet holder means a model that sits directly on your lap. While this type of tablet holder is the most affordable and often offers the most flexibility, whether typing or streaming, it can be tough on your neck because it forces you to look down.

Mountable: A mountable tablet holder has a clamp that allows you to fasten the device to a stable location such as a shelf, the headboard or even a nearby table. This tablet holder features an extendable arm or a long gooseneck, so you can position the tablet precisely how you like it.

Freestanding: The priciest tablet stand is a freestanding unit. This type of model is somewhat similar to a mountable tablet holder in that it features an extendable arm or a long gooseneck. However, this model stands on the floor like a lamp, so it sits next to your bed, regularly providing access to your tablet.

Size

A tablet stand needs to be adjustable so it can securely hold a tablet of any size. The best models will even be able to hold a phone.

Screen tilt

A tablet stand should have an adjustable tilt. If the tablet is positioned lower than your eye line, it will need to tilt at roughly a 30-degree angle, but the higher up it is, the closer to 90 degrees it should be so you can easily see the screen. If the tablet is above your eye line, the screen will need to tilt closer to 120 degrees.

Places for accessories

Even if you are just using your tablet for streaming or reading, you may want a place to keep your glasses and earbuds. If you are using the tablet for work, you may also want a place to put your stylus and power adapter. A tablet stand that has designated places to stash your accessories will be appreciated.

How much you can expect to spend on a tablet holder for bed

A budget tablet holder, basically a plastic triangle that you can place on your lap while in bed, can cost as low as $10. If you want a freestanding floor model that holds your tablet, you can spend up to $200 or more. For most users, a tablet holder suitable for use in bed will cost between $15-$30.

Tablet holder for bed FAQ

What if I fall asleep while using a tablet holder in bed?

A. If you tend to fall asleep while using your tablet at night, not all tablet holders will be a good option for you. Any model that sits on or straddles your lap could get damaged if you fall asleep and start tossing and turning. If you think there is a risk of falling asleep while using your tablet, the best tablet holder to get will be one that clamps onto your headboard, so it won’t be a problem if you fall asleep and start rolling.

Can I charge my tablet while it is in a tablet holder?

A. This depends on how secure the tablet is to the tablet holder. If a support bracket covers the charging port, you won’t be able to charge your tablet. However, if you can access the charging port, it will be possible to charge your tablet while it is on its stand. Again, you mustn’t fall asleep while charging your tablet as you could get tangled up in the cord and cause damage to your tablet or roll and create a choking hazard with the charging cord.

What’s the best tablet holder for the bed to buy?

Top tablet holder for bed

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder

What you need to know: This model is a top pick for its ease of use, dependability and versatility.

What you’ll love: This tablet holder can quickly attach to a headboard or shelf. The gooseneck design gives you full control over the screen’s position, and the side clamps can expand and contract as needed to hold either a tablet or a phone.

What you should consider: This tablet holder is designed for reading and viewing only. It is not stable enough for tapping the screen without additional support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablet holder for the bed for the money

MoKo Tablet Pillow Stand

What you need to know: This soft, adaptable tablet stand can be unfolded to fit a keyboard, if desired.

What you’ll love: This stand uses linen and cotton for comfort. It can rest on your lap or stomach and features pockets that can hold accessories such as a stylus, headphones, a charger and more. If you like using a keyboard with your tablet, this stand can unfold to accommodate your needs.

What you should consider: The angle on this tablet holder is not adjustable, so it may work for some and not others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tablift Tablet Stand

What you need to know: This stand has adjustable legs that make it a highly versatile option that you can use on uneven surfaces such as a bed.

What you’ll love: When fully opened, the wide footprint of the gooseneck legs gives this stand a low center of gravity, so it is remarkably stable. The bungee restraining straps can accommodate various tablet sizes, while you can adjust the viewing angle to suit individual needs.

What you should consider: The design of this stand is a little clunky, making it difficult to position. But once you’ve got everything in place, it works great.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

