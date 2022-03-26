Which Vizio TV is best?

Of all the brands in the TV market, Vizio is the undisputed king of the cost-to-value ratio. Frequently costing less while sacrificing none of the features or quality, Vizio TVs are perfect for any experience from the cinematic to console gaming.

The best Vizio TV for those experiences and more is the Vizio M-Series 55 inch 4K Smart TV. This Vizio TV has a great price point for 4K Ultra HD resolution with high dynamic range 10 contrast technology and a terrific screen size of 55 inches.

What to know before you buy a Vizio TV

From the most affordable to the best of the best, all Vizio TVs feature the same three core capabilities: they’re smart, interact with smart home devices and can be cast to. For more information on Vizio TV considerations, visit the Vizio TV buying guide from BestReviews.

Smart TVs

Boiled down to the basics, a TV that’s smart is able to connect to the internet. Smart TVs use this connection to stream shows from your favorite services and often come with those services’ apps preinstalled for ease of use.

Vizio and smart home connectivity

Vizio TVs can also connect to virtual assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. With a simple voice command to your smart home device of choice your Vizio TV will act accordingly.

Casting on a Vizio TV

If you ever want to send the images on your phone, tablet or computer to your Vizio TV, you absolutely can! Vizio TVs come with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 functionality right out of the box.

Vizio product family

The easiest way to shop for a Vizio TV is to select one of the five product families available which contain the features you want, then narrow down from within that family. Those five families are the D-Series, V-Series, M-Series, P-Series and OLED.

D-Series: This entry-level family is the least expensive and, as such, contains the barest minimum of features. Usually only the core commonalities mentioned above are included, with resolutions of either HD (720p) or full HD (1080p). They also have the smallest screen sizes with a range of 24-43 inches.

V-Series: This series is perfect for those who want 4K resolution — four times the pixel density of full HD displays — and larger screens while still saving a bit of money. V-Series Vizio TVs have backlit LED displays ranging from 40-75 inches.

M-Series: This family of Vizio TVs are the highest-end selections while maintaining a solid cost-to-feature ratio. The M-Series’ 50-70 inch 4K displays have higher contrast and refresh rates than the V-Series.

P-Series: The big boys of the Vizio TV family, these TVs have top of the line resolution, brightness and contrast and come in massive 65-80 inch sizes.

OLED: The OLEDs are the most expensive Vizio TVs with the latest technologies. OLED TV pixels produce light and are controlled individually compared to the all-at-once backlighting of LED TVs. OLED Vizio TVs have a narrow range of sizes between 55-65 inches.

What to look for in a Vizio TV

Vizio resolution

Vizio TVs are available at all modern resolution ranges. HD and full HD are perfect for those looking to save a little money. The brighter and more colorful displays are reserved for 4K resolution.

TV brightness

The brighter your display, the more details you can make out on your screen and the easier it is to view in rooms with lots of daylight streaming in through windows. Brightness is usually better with higher resolution displays.

TV contrast

Contrast in a TV is the range between the deepest blacks and brightest whites your TV can display. TVs that support HDR have the greatest contrast and thus a better picture, especially for movies and TV shows.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vizio TV

Vizio TVs across the board are known for their lower price points compared to other big name brands. You can find a brand new Vizio TV starting as low as $130, though these prices mean the bare minimum of features, while the highest-end Vizio TVs can reach prices of $2,000. Most Vizio TVs — with all the features you need at a size that’s right for you — can be found between $300-$700.

Vizio TV FAQ

Can I mount a Vizio TV on the wall?

A. Yes. Vizio TVs follow the Video Electronics Standards Association guidelines to ensure compatibility with nearly all third-party wall mounts. Double-check the dimensions of your television when purchasing a wall mount to ensure compatibility.

Does it cost extra money to stream video to a Vizio TV?

A. No, there is no extra cost incurred. The only cost to stream content to your Vizio TV is the cost of your subscription to the services you use.

What’s the best Vizio TV to buy?

Top Vizio TV

Vizio M-Series 55 inch 4K Smart TV

What you need to know: This 55 inch Vizio TV has HDR10 color technology at a great price.

What you’ll love: Apple products interact very well with this Vizio TV, and local dimming technology makes the blacks even deeper.

What you should consider: The quality of materials used is a little low, and the interface can be cumbersome.

Top Vizio TV for the money

Vizio D-Series 40 Inch HD Smart TV

What you need to know: Tons of preloaded apps and a full-array LED backlight for uniform images across the screen make this Vizio TV a great value pick.

What you’ll love: A 240 Hz refresh rate makes this a top choice for both gaming and sports.

What you should consider: This Vizio TV only has full HD resolution, not 4K, which means it’s a bit behind more modern TV technology.

Worth checking out

Vizio V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV

What you need to know: For those looking for a little more oomph than a D-Series but don’t need the power of the M-Series, this Vizio TV pick is the perfect middle ground selection.

What you’ll love: Smooth interaction with the interface and big selection of smart TV apps combined with low input lag for console gaming make this Vizio TV a perfect fit for any need.

What you should consider: Some say this model may not last as long as others as it’s a middle ground between the D-Series and M-Series.

