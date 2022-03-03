Which Crocs pins are best?

Shoes are a popular way to express yourself, from basketball sneakers to shiny heels. Crocs are one of the more interesting ways to upgrade your shoe game. They started as a simple boating shoe but have since turned into a fashion phenomenon. Now Crocs come in various styles, including sandals, tennis shoes, wedges and their classic clog-style shoes.

Crocs have ventilation holes, to which many people attach pins. The best set of pins is the Diasstro Shoe Decoration Set, which features a wide variety of different objects in high-quality PVC plastic.

What to know before you buy Crocs pins

History of Crocs

Crocs were originally designed by a Canadian company called Foam Creations. Some time later, two entrepreneurs bought the template and began producing the shoe. At their first pop-up sale in 2001, they sold out of their inventory of 200 Crocs. The company would continue to expand thanks to retail stores around the country. By 2006, they began to see huge growth and tripled their sales by 2007. Media outlets began to tell their story and famous people, such as George W. Bush, were spotted wearing their product.

Crocs shoe design

Traditional Crocs are controversial shoes. Many find them to be unattractive while others love their design. They are modeled after traditional Dutch clogs. They have an open back and a wide rounded toe. They’re meant to be slipped on and off with ease. They were originally sold as boat shoes because the foam material is waterproof. Each shoe has a series of holes in the top that keep water from getting trapped inside. All of these elements combined give them a unique look that’s not for everyone. Modern-day Crocs still use a foam material for their foundation, along with a foam strap around the back to keep your feet secure.

Decorating your Crocs

During the height of Crocs shoe sales, one couple decided to capitalize on the trend. They created a line of pin decorations that fit inside the holes of the shoes. They called their company Jibbitz. The small pins featured Disney characters, holiday-themed objects and items like flowers and stars. While they were mainly geared toward children, Jibbitz quickly became a favorite accessory for adults as well. In 2006, Crocs bought the company for $10 million. Today you can find hundreds of different manufacturers creating similar pins.

What to look for in a quality Crocs pin

PVC plastic

Polyvinyl Chloride is a type of plastic with wide-ranging uses. It can be found in everything from window frames to auto interiors and even blood storage bags. It’s best known for its use in construction for water and sewage pipes. PVC is highly durable and relatively cheap. This makes it the perfect choice for small decorative items like Crocs pins. You can trust these pins to not lose their shape and you don’t have to worry about them breaking if they fall out of your shoe. PVC is resistant to weather as well, making them perfect for all-weather Crocs.

Themed pins

Having a wide selection of pins is ideal. You want to make sure you have the right pin for every occasion. This is where themed pins come in handy. If you’re headed to a Halloween party, you’re going to want a pin that represents the same theme. Look for spooky sets that feature characters from horror movies such as Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger. You can also find anime, Star Wars, junk food, Christmas, SpongeBob SquarePants and even a Texas-themed pack.

Glow in the dark

Adding light to your pins can bring even more attention to your Crocs. Some packs come with select glow-in-the-dark pieces. Once they’re attached, all you need to do is spend some time outdoors during the day. The sunlight will charge the material in your pins so when nighttime comes around they’ll be glowing. You can also find fluorescent pins. These are different because they don’t light up in the dark. They need to be put under black light to shine.

How much you can expect to spend on Crocs pins

Crocs pins cost around $8-$13 for a pack.

Crocs pins FAQ

Do Crocs pins fall out easily?

A. If you’re being active while you’re wearing your pins, they have a better chance of falling out. Running, long walks or jumping can increase the likelihood that they’ll come loose.

Do pins work for fleece-lined Crocs?

A. Fleece-lined Crocs are designed the same way as regular Crocs. As long as the shoes have holes on the top, the pins will go in the same way on both shoes.

What are the best Crocs pins to buy?

Top Crocs pins

Diasstro Shoe Decoration Set

What you need to know: Decorate your Crocs with this wide-ranging set of pins featuring different animals and objects.

What you’ll love: This set comes in 25, 50 and 100 pieces. The charms are made of PVC plastic. There are giraffes, pandas, strawberries, flowers, beach balls, rocket ships and cherries. They attach directly to the Crocs with an extension on the back of the charm.

What you should consider: You cannot pick and choose which pieces you receive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Crocs pins for the money

Wildsun Horror Movie Shoe Charms

What you need to know: Take to the dark side with these Crocs shoe charms showing famous horror movie characters.

What you’ll love: Each pin is made of PVC. They’re soft and bendable but difficult to break. Each charm is around 1 inch in diameter with an easy-to-install knob on the back. There are spooky objects such as slime-covered apples and a glowing skull-shaped cherry, as well as characters such as Jack Skellington, Michael Myers and Pennywise the clown.

What you should consider: There are only five glow-in-the-dark charms in a pack of 20.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cunuen Letter Charm Pack

What you need to know: If you prefer to decorate your Crocs with words, this is the charm pack for you.

What you’ll love: There are 74 pieces in this set, including two full sets of the alphabet. You’ll also receive two sets of numbers 1-10 and two “#” signs. Each charm is white with a gray and black outline to make it more visible. They don’t need to be pinned to the shoe, just gently inserted from the top.

What you should consider: Some purchasers claim they did not receive the full set of letters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

