Which gifts are best for my girlfriend?

Finding the perfect gift for someone special can be a stressful experience, especially if that person is a partner. You want to buy a gift that honors the recipient, showing that you listen to them and know what they like. When buying a gift for your girlfriend, consider stepping out of the traditional box and putting extra thought into a gift.

Don’t wait for a special occasion

Sometimes the best time to give a gift is when there is no special occasion. Staple surprise gifts could include roses, champagne, chocolate or a cute stuffed animal. If you know your girlfriend needs a pick-me-up and a laugh, go for something outside the box such as a pair of custom face socks.

Buy something she likes

Think about things she might buy herself, considering her tastes and interests. Travel accessories or technological gadgets are also thoughtful, yet practical gifts.

Best jewelry gifts for your girlfriend

Macy’s Diamond Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver

This one-carat diamond tennis bracelet is sure to sparkle. The round diamonds can be set in sterling silver, gold-plated sterling silver and rose gold-plated sterling silver.

Sold by Macy’s

Michael Kors Pyper Rose Gold-Tone Leather Watch

This watch is an ideal gift if your girlfriend is a minimalist. It’s sophisticated without any need for extra razzle and dazzle. It uses top-quality leather and stainless steel paired with rose-gold-tone hardware.

Sold by Amazon

Best travel gift for your girlfriend

Radley London Leather Passport Cover

If you are planning an international adventure with your girlfriend, surprise her with this to help her stay organized. It uses imported leather, has one clear compartment and three slip pockets for ID, tickets and cash.

Sold by Macy’s

Best self-care gift for your girlfriend

Amazon Basics Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

This shiatsu neck massager features infrared heading and deep kneading for an on-demand massage. The durable and comfortable design comes with an easy-to-use control panel with massage rotation and heat functions. Pop the massager over the neck and shoulders to create calmness and comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Best technology gifts for your girlfriend

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple’s AirPods let the user seamlessly connect to a Bluetooth device for a hands-free experience. They have a battery life of up to 6 hours of active listening time.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 8

This high-tech device is a great way to organize calendars, update lists and set reminders. You can also watch TV shows, movies and listen to some favorite tunes. You can even use the Echo Show 8 to communicate with friends and family while using the 8-inch HD adaptive color screen and stereo speakers.

Sold by Amazon

Hatch Restore

This sound machine personalizes sleep and wake-up routines with natural sounds and a sunrise alarm clock that supports healthy cortisol levels. Customize the mood with a variety of soft glow lights, white noise and sounds.

Sold by Amazon

Best accessory gift for your girlfriend

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals

These Tory Burch sandals are not only adorable, but comfortable with a dual-density foam core that hugs the foot for a great fit.

Sold by Tory Burch

