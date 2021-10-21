Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
54°
Tyler
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Border Report
Your Local Election HQ
Health
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Education
Special Reports
Consumer Reports
Weird News
National
World
Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Whitehouse public servant remembered as strong leader
Video
Top Stories
TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving spring break campaign
Tyler police searching for suspect who allegedly …
Smith County residents urged to not burn or weld …
PHOTOS: Car fire in Harrison County causes temporary …
Gallery
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Talk
Pollen Count | Silver Line Roofing
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
CHINA 2022 OLYMPICS
Big Race Daytona
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Friday Football Fever
The Big Game
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Sports
Top Stories
UT Tyler softball wins four games in two days
Video
Top Stories
SFA Lady Jacks win the WAC championship
More than 20 East Texas high schools competed at …
Video
TJC women prepare for their fourth-straight trip …
Video
No indictment for Texans QB Watson over sex assault …
Community
Post Your Local Events
East Texas Live
Black History Month
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet 🚓🚒 🚑
🌹 Texas Rose Festival
Veterans Voices
Small Town Salute
BestReviews
Top Stories
Whitehouse public servant remembered as strong leader
Video
Top Stories
Former President Obama says he tested positive for …
Top Stories
Grapeland ISD community mourns death of student
Tyler ISD calls for nearly $90 million bond for plans …
Video
Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $93 million bond
Video
East Texas BBQ restaurant adjusts due to inflation
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Top Stories
Whitehouse public servant remembered as strong leader
Video
Top Stories
UT Tyler softball wins four games in two days
Video
Top Stories
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Toddler heals from 30 minutes under …
Video
NEAL’S POV: The U.S. has enough oil to be self-sufficient
Video
How to send your name around the moon on NASA’s Artemis …
Video
Man sentenced 10 years in prison for intoxication …
Video
Contests
🏀 REGISTER: Basketball Challenge
💤 March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
🐟 Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway
🏅 Nominate Your Athlete of the Week
🙏 Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
🦸♀️ Remarkable Women of East Texas
Completed Contests
Top Stories
Register for KETK’s Basketball Challenge Bracket …
Top Stories
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Acxiom needs a software engineer
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: BOSS Strapping in Alto needs a Plant Manager
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: TAM Residential in Nacogdoches needs a …
Video
JOB ALERT: Social Development & Counseling in Henderson …
Video
JOB ALERT: Holt Cat in Longview needs a parts counter …
Video
JOB ALERT: Subway in Henderson needs a sandwich artist
Video
Contact Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
FOX51
KTPN
Meet the Team
About Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pregnancy
Best maternity pillow
Top Pregnancy Headlines
Best postpartum belly wrap
Best pumping bra
Best kegel weight
Best postpartum recovery kit
Best prenatal vitamin with DHA
Best vegan prenatal vitamin
More Pregnancy
Best electric breast pump
Best postpartum girdle
Best ovulation test
Don't Miss
Register for KETK’s Basketball Challenge Bracket …
Behind the frequent boil water notices in East Texas
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Remarkable Women
Trending Right Now
Blue Bell introduces new limited-edition ice cream …
Gilmer couple turns 80-acre home into market
13-year-old girls shot, police searching for suspect
14-year-old killed in officer involved shooting
Smith County residents urged to not burn outdoors