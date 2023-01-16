Garlic contains natural sulfur, which can repel mosquitos. Both farmers and gardeners have been using garlic to protect their crops for decades.

Which garlic supplement is best?

The health benefits of garlic have been widely known for centuries, dating back to the Egyptians and Romans who utilized the medicinal properties of garlic.

Garlic is known to have many health benefits, but the downside has always been its powerful odor that leads to bad breath. Most garlic supplements have alleviated those concerns while making it easier and more convenient to get the daily requirement of garlic required to experience these health benefits.

There are many types of garlic supplements. They differ in dosage, and some contain other ingredients that provide additional health benefits, but a top pick is Kyolic Garlic Formula 100.

What to know before you buy a garlic supplement

Benefits

The compound allicin found in garlic boosts the immune system and helps treat the common cold. Taken consistently, garlic has been shown to prevent cardiovascular issues, such as high blood pressure, hypertension, heart attack and stroke.

Garlic also contains antioxidants that have been linked to longevity and help prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia.

By utilizing garlic supplements, you can get many of the same benefits from raw garlic without having to deal with garlic presses, garlic peelers, the process of cooking and the bad breath that can result from consuming so much garlic consistently.

Quantity and potency

Most garlic supplement bottles contain 250 to 300 supplements. Small bottles of 60 and 120 supplements are also available. Serving sizes vary. The potency of each serving ranges between 1,000 and 3,000 milligrams.

For the lower potency brands, it’s recommended that you take a dose two times a day, but only one dose is recommended for the more potent supplements. It’s always best to follow the recommended dosage on the bottle.

Oil vs. extract

Both garlic extract and garlic oil are available in supplement form. Garlic extract is aged garlic that is diluted in alcohol for up to 20 months, which retains the nutrients of garlic. Meanwhile, garlic oil is produced by distilling raw garlic and diluting it in vegetable oil.

What to look for in a garlic supplement

Odorless supplements

Garlic supplements can contain certain forms of garlic that can still cause your breath to smell like garlic and might even cause your body to exude the odor of garlic. If this is a potential issue, look for odorless garlic supplements designed to prevent this.

Enteric coating

This supplement coating prevents the garlic from dissolving in the stomach and delivers it directly to the small intestine. This can prevent gastric acid inactivation, which results in the pungent odor of garlic.

Other ingredients

Companies often add other ingredients and herbs to garlic supplements to help increase the health benefits. For example, parsley and chlorophyll can be added to some products to combat the odor. Some supplements contain additional vitamins and minerals.

How much you can expect to spend on a garlic supplement

When considering any garlic supplement, it’s important to consider the number of supplements per container, the number of supplements that make up a serving and the potency because that can vary significantly between brands and individual products.

Some products cost as little as $0.03 per supplement and can go up to $0.30, with the average being around $0.10 per supplement, roughly between $10-$15 a bottle. Remember that natural products and those with additional ingredients will cost a little bit more.

Garlic supplement FAQ

Is raw garlic better than garlic supplements?

A. Some studies show that garlic supplements can be just as effective, if not more effective, than raw garlic when it comes to certain health benefits.

How much garlic should I take?

A. If you have a specific medical condition, it’s always best to speak with your physician, but 300 to 1,000 mg of garlic extract is the preferred daily dosage. Remember that the recommended daily dosages of raw garlic, garlic powder and garlic oil differ.

Can I take garlic supplements on an empty stomach?

A. Yes. Consuming garlic on an empty stomach can enhance some of the health benefits. However, some products contain additional ingredients that are more easily digested with food, so it’s always best to follow the instructions for the individual product.

What’s the best garlic supplement to buy?

Top garlic supplement

Kyolic Garlic Formula 100

What you need to know: Sourced from pure, organically grown non-GMO garlic, this product offers cardiovascular and whole body support. It helps to support digestion, inflammation and detoxification.

What you’ll love: It comes available in bottles of 100, 200 and 300 capsules. It’s free of sodium, preservatives, yeast, sugar, gluten and any artificial flavors or colors.

What you should consider: This product does contain whey from milk.

Top garlic supplement

Top garlic supplement for the money

Happi Mi Nutrition Organic Garlic Capsules

What you need to know: These quick-release capsules have an odorless formula.

What you’ll love: You get 100 capsules in a bottle, offering 2,500 mg of garlic per serving. They’re made using organic California-grown garlic and come in vegan-friendly capsules.

What you should consider: Although they’re made using organic garlic, they don’t have USDA organic certification.

Top garlic supplement for the money

Worth checking out

BRI Nutrition Odorless Garlic

What you need to know: These fast-acting, odorless, extra-strength garlic supplements help support heart and cardiovascular health.

What you’ll love: With two supplements per serving size, this comes available in containers of 60, 120 or 240 softgels. This product is sourced with the finest high-quality ingredients and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: This product also contains parsley and chlorophyll.

Worth checking out

