Hang your more fragile ornaments toward the top of your tree. This will keep them away from the hands of small children and curious pets.

Which Christmas ball ornaments are best?

Christmas ball ornaments are a classic Christmas tree decoration. They can serve as a base for your other more unique ornaments or can themselves be featured pieces on your tree. Available in every color, they come glittered, shiny or even matte. You can buy them individually or in sets as large as 40 pieces. Whatever your decorating preferences, you can find the perfect ball ornaments for your Christmas tree. Our top pick, the Valery Madelyn Store Classic Collection Splendor Christmas Ball Ornaments, is a whimsical set of 30 balls in red, green and white.

What to know before you buy Christmas ball ornaments

Tree size

Before shopping for Christmas ball ornaments, think of how much space you need your ornaments to cover. Are you looking to add a few embellishing balls or do you need to decorate an entire tree?

Also, think of the size of your tree. Ball ornaments come in all sizes. The average ball measures 2.5-3 inches across. If you have a huge Christmas tree to decorate, then look for balls that are extra large. On the other end of the spectrum, if you are decorating a small, table-top tree, then look for mini-sized balls.

Tree decor style

Picking certain color combinations of Christmas ball ornaments can help you achieve your desired Christmas tree look. Red and gold ornaments can make an elegant, traditional style tree. For an icy look, try silver and blue ornaments with touches of glitter. Red, green and white can make a great base for a whimsical tree.

Alternative uses

Christmas ball ornaments donâ€™t have to be exclusively used to decorate trees. You can use them to adorn your holiday wreaths, garland and centerpieces. Try filling up a glass container with your favorite ball ornaments for an easy DIY holiday decoration. You can also place a few ornaments in or around a coffee table centerpiece.

What to look for in quality Christmas ball ornaments

Individual ornaments

Christmas ball ornaments sold as individuals are often the most decorative. They can be crystal or glass and will often feature beading, hand painted designs and decorative adornments. These types of ball ornaments make great featured pieces. Try hanging these in the open spaces on your tree.

Small sets

Smaller ornament sets have anywhere from four to 12 ornaments. These frequently have complimentary designs, like matching illustrations or patterns. You can find small sets of ornaments that feature your favorite Christmas characters, like reindeer, Santa Claus or snowmen. A popular form of a small set of Christmas ball ornaments is one thatâ€™s themed by the popular “12 Days of Christmas” song.

Large sets

If you are buying ornaments to decorate an entire tree, then look for a set of Christmas ball ornaments that comes with 30 ornaments or more. These sets will often have balls within a certain color scheme, like silver and gold or red and green. You can find balls that are a plain color, multi-colored or that have glitter designs. These sets can serve as great base decorations for your tree.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas ball ornaments

For a set of simple Christmas ball ornaments with around 30 pieces, expect to spend $20-$40. A set of ornaments with more extensive decorations and less pieces will cost you $40-$70.

Christmas ball ornaments FAQ

What’s the best way to store my ornaments?

A. There are several options for storing your Christmas ornaments. If the ornaments came in a box that keeps them well-padded, then you can just store the ornament in the original packaging when you’re not using it. You can keep these packages in a large storage bin. There are also collapsible ornament storage bags that will keep your ornaments separated so that they don’t break.

How do I ensure my fragile ornaments won’t fall off my tree?

A. Some ornaments come with hangers that aren’t very secure. If you are worried about your fragile ornaments getting broken, then try attaching metal hooks to your ornaments instead. These prevent your ornaments from slipping off the branches if someone bumps your tree. Also, try hanging your more fragile ornaments towards the top of your tree. This will keep them away from small children and pets.

What are the best Christmas ball ornaments to buy?

Top Christmas ball ornaments

Valery Madelyn Store Classic Collection Splendor Christmas Ball Ornaments

What you need to know: This set comes with 30 ball ornaments in the traditional colors of red, green and white.

What you’ll love: This set has a variety of glittery, matte and shiny ornaments, and the designs feature stripes, snowflakes and swirls. They come with a pre-attached cap and string for convenient hanging.

What you should consider: There have been rare complaints about the quality being lower than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas ball ornaments for the money

ROSELEAF Christmas Ball Decoration Set

What you need to know: This pack comes with 35 classic Christmas ball ornaments in green, red and gold.

What you’ll love: Made from shatterproof plastic, these ornaments are perfect for including children in the decorating process. Some balls in the set feature glittery patterns. They are light, so they won’t weigh down your tree’s branches.

What you should consider: The ties for these ornaments must be individually attached by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Holiday Aisle 14 Piece Snowman Ball Ornaments Set

What you need to know: This set of 14 Christmas ball ornaments features pictures of snowmen.

What you’ll love: Glittering beads frost each ornament, giving it a snow-dusted look. Beneath the beads, there are illustrated images of snowmen. A cream ribbon serves as the hanger for each ball.

What you should consider: You might want to attach ornament hooks to the ribbon for more secure placement.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.