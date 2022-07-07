Which gray throw pillows are best?

Throw pillows are a great way to add some depth, comfort and style to your living space. They look great on sofas, armchairs and beds. If you want something sophisticated that also matches nearly any other color, gray throw pillows are an excellent choice. The best one is the Ink and Ivy Mid-Century Modern Cotton Decorative Pillow because it’s hypoallergenic, supportive and decorative.

What to know before you buy gray throw pillows

Theme

While traditional pillows provide comfort and support while sleeping or resting, throw pillows are often more decorative and used while awake. Some are still soft or cushioned enough to be used as support. For the most part, though, they’re meant to complement the overall look of a room.

They also accentuate the colors and patterns of the other furniture and decorative pieces in the room. This includes:

Curtains or drapes

Area rugs

Armchairs

Sofas

Daybeds

Tables or desks

Throw pillows, including gray ones, also often come with specific designs, patterns or graphics that can add a distinct aesthetic to your space, such as:

Tassels around two or more of the edges

Animals, such as elephants or bears

Inspirational words or text

Stripes or checkers

Mandalas or geometric patterns

These designs can add a splash of intrigue or draw the eye to specific areas in the room. When placed strategically, the pillows can also act as a centerpiece in an otherwise minimalistic space.

Shade

Gray throw pillows come in all different shades, ranging from light to dark to neutral, making them highly versatile. Here are some of the most common ones:

Light: Light grays can bring balance to a bright room or one that uses a lot of pastels such as blues or pinks. Popular options are cloud, dove and smoke grays.

Light grays can bring balance to a bright room or one that uses a lot of pastels such as blues or pinks. Popular options are cloud, dove and smoke grays. Medium or neutral: A more neutral palette can give your home a calming aesthetic. It also doesn’t clash with other colors. Options include graphite, dark smoke and ash gray.

A more neutral palette can give your home a calming aesthetic. It also doesn’t clash with other colors. Options include graphite, dark smoke and ash gray. Dark: Darker shades pair well with light-colored furniture and artwork — such as yellows, greens and other bright hues — since they add more depth and can be quite striking visually. Charcoal and gunmetal are both darker grays. For something that really pops, dark silver also works here.

When decorating a room, avoid using too many colors in a small space at once. There should be two to four main colors, though you can add shades as desired to spruce it up.

Insert and covers

Many gray throw pillows come with the following pieces:

Insert: An insert is the part of a pillow that adds fluff or filling. These go inside a protective cover and aren’t meant to be seen, so they’re often white or another neutral color. Some come in sets, while others come separately. If you want to get them separately, make sure they fit the cover you have.

An insert is the part of a pillow that adds fluff or filling. These go inside a protective cover and aren’t meant to be seen, so they’re often white or another neutral color. Some come in sets, while others come separately. If you want to get them separately, make sure they fit the cover you have. Cover: The cover is more or less a pillowcase and goes around the insert (main pillow). In throw pillows, it usually has a zipper you can use to pull out or put in an insert. Covers are typically machine-safe and can be washed on their own. They come in all different colors and patterns.

Some throw pillows come as a single piece. This means you can’t open them up and remove or replace the insert when the pillow starts to lose its shape or form.

What to look for in quality gray throw pillows

Size and shape

Gray throw pillows are usually:

Rectangular

Square

Cylindrical

Circular

If you’re going for a more unique aesthetic, some special shapes can enhance the look and feel of your space. This includes:

Moons

Hearts

Flowers

Stars

Animals

In terms of sizing, most throw pillows have standard sizes, such as:

18 inches by 18 inches

20 inches by 20 inches

24 inches by 24 inches

Some, such as cylindrical pillows, are longer but have a shorter height and depth. When getting throw pillows for your home, consider the placement. For example, if you have a sofa with three cushions, a larger pillow would work well while a small one could look too small and out of place. On the other hand, if you want to put it on a small chair, go with a smaller size.

Material

Typically, gray throw pillows have different materials for the insert than they do for the cover.

Insert or fill: One of the most common fills is polyester because it’s durable, inexpensive and capable of keeping its shape for a long time. Other pillows use natural down fill that comes from geese or ducks as it’s soft, warm and malleable. There are synthetic fills, too, such as cotton, fiberfill and microfiber.

One of the most common fills is polyester because it’s durable, inexpensive and capable of keeping its shape for a long time. Other pillows use natural down fill that comes from geese or ducks as it’s soft, warm and malleable. There are synthetic fills, too, such as cotton, fiberfill and microfiber. Cover: The material used in the cover can be anything from cotton to wool to satin. Some throw pillow covers consist of linen or synthetic furs for a different texture and look. Certain materials, such as satin, stay cool even on hot days. Others, including linen, are resistant to tears and scratches, which is good for households with children or pets.

Texture

The following factors affect the texture of any throw pillow:

Material or fabric of the outer cover

Any special design themes (ex. tassels, ribbons, buttons, or strings)

Thread count and weave

Detailed stitching

Pillows that are meant for decor aren’t usually very soft or squishy. Many have a more rigid structure and rougher texture. If you want something that doubles as a practical pillow, go with one that has fewer design features and a higher thread count.

How much you can expect to spend on gray throw pillows

Gray throw pillows can be sold as a set or separately. A set of two pillows could cost $30-$60, on average, while a single pillow costs $10-$30.

Gray throw pillows FAQ

What’s the difference between a decorative pillow and a throw pillow?

A. Decorative pillows are usually only meant to tie together certain aspects of a room, such as furniture or rugs. Most throw pillows are decorative and functional.

What are some color combinations that go well with gray?

A. Some of the best colors to pair with gray are teal blue, mustard yellow, light blue or blush pink. Earthy colors, such as browns, dark greens and solid reds, can also complement gray. If you’re going for a modern, minimalistic aesthetic, white or black can also work well.

What are the best gray throw pillows to buy?

Top gray throw pillow

Ink and Ivy Mid-Century Modern Cotton Decorative Pillow

What you need to know: This hypoallergenic gray throw pillow is perfect for anyone looking for extra lumbar support for the bed or couch.

What you’ll love: Available in four sizes, this classy throw pillow is decorative and supportive. The cover has a hidden zipper you can use when you need to wash it. It also comes in either a rectangular or square shape with different patterns and two shades of gray.

What you should consider: The corners don’t contain much fill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gray throw pillow for the money

Acanva Solid Velvet Soft Decorative Throw Pillow

What you need to know: Available in a set of two, these simple square throw pillows are decorative and functional.

What you’ll love: Made from durable polyester, these pillows are soft and plush. They’re also hypoallergenic and resistant to pilling. Plus, they’re machine-washable.

What you should consider: The color isn’t the same as the one pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eddie Bauer Bear Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert

What you need to know: This rectangular throw pillow has a gray bear on the cover, giving it a rustic or woodsy look.

What you’ll love: It consists of cotton twill and has a removable polyester insert. It also has distinct gray edges. Plus, it offers good lumbar support for use on a chair or couch.

What you should consider: Aside from the bear and border, the rest of this pillow is off-white.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

