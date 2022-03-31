Which green wreath is best?

A green wreath has a classic aesthetic that will never go out of style. Its somewhat traditional design looks nice with many decor schemes. Whether you’re buying one for a specific holiday or for an entire season, you can find a green wreath that suits your tastes.

If you’re in need of the perfect green wreath, consider the Three Posts 24-Inch Red Berries, Pine Cones and Holly Leaves Lighted Wreath. Classic details like holly leaves and red berries give this wreath a look that’s strongly evocative of the holiday season.

What to know before you buy a green wreath

Natural vs. artificial

Live green wreaths will die after a few weeks or, at the most, a couple of months. They can also be quite expensive. While natural wreaths have a limited display time and they’re less affordable than artificial leaves, they offer certain benefits artificial wreaths do not. The pine-branch scent unique to live green wreaths is a top priority for some people and an aspect they are not willing to forgo. And to other people, even the most well-made synthetic wreaths can’t compete with the natural look of live wreaths.

That said, an exquisitely designed and constructed artificial green wreath can masterfully mimic the aesthetic of a natural wreath. Look for materials like silk, which create a more lifelike effect than materials like plastic. Synthetic wreaths also cost less than live wreaths. And you can display them year after year, because they’ll never die.

Year-round vs. seasonal

You might want to display your green wreath year-round or for the entirety of the winter, spring, summer or fall season. If this is the case, avoid wreaths with holiday-specific accents like ornaments, holly berries and mistletoe. Look for design details like ribbons, florals and white string lights instead.

Lit vs. unlit

Speaking of string lights, some green wreaths are pre-strung with them. And not just Christmas wreaths. The main benefit of a lighted wreath is the cheerful glow of the lights on the wreath itself and the surrounding area.

What to look for in a quality green wreath

Fullness

If you want a larger-than-life look from your green wreath, you should choose one with full foliage. Put simply, this means the foliage is substantial in thickness and quantity. As a result, the hole in the center will be smaller. If you prefer a more streamlined style, chances are good that you’ll favor sparse foliage.

Base material

The durability of a wreath is determined in large part by the material that composes the base. Wood and wire are used most frequently. Once the base has been constructed, pine boughs, wheat or straw are wound around it to provide camouflaging.

Type of foliage

The foliage used on a green wreath is determined by the style of the wreath. Leaves in bejeweled fall colors are perfect for autumn. Winter season-themed wreaths typically use pine boughs. And wreaths meant to display in the spring or summer often feature one or more varieties of flowers.

How much you can expect to spend on a green wreath

As stated above, natural wreaths are priced higher than artificial wreaths. A live green wreath might cost you anywhere from $80 to upward of $125. Synthetic wreaths range from $20-$100 in price.

Green wreath FAQ

What kind of design details look nice on a green wreath?

A. While the season ultimately determines the design details used, some are universal. These elements include leaves, fruit, ribbon, string lights and flowers. If you wish to display the wreath in the winter season, you might want to consider a green wreath embellished with white flocking that imitates snow.

What’s the best way to hang a green wreath?

A. You’re no longer limited to using nails to hang your wreath, although this is certainly an option. Instead, you might want to consider brick hangers, command hooks, suction cups, over-the-door wreath hangers or magnetic wreath hangers.

What’s the best green wreath to buy?

Top green wreath

Three Posts 24-Inch Red Berries, Pine Cones and Holly Leaves Lighted Wreath

What you need to know: Finished with design details that epitomize the winter holiday season, this wreath is festive yet understated.

What you’ll love: Faux red berries, pine cones and holly leaves trim the pine branch tips of this seasonal wreath. A light dusting of flocking imitates snowflakes, creating a wintry effect. Fifty pre-strung white LED lights emit a warm glow, welcoming family and friends to your home. The timer turns off the lights for you.

What you should consider: Quality-control issues with shipping were cited by a few buyers, who reported the wreath arrived bent out of shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top green wreath for the money

The Holiday Aisle 17-Inch Pine, Magnolia and Apple Plastic Wreath

What you need to know: Red apples add a pop of color to this mini wreath, which is versatile enough to display all winter long.

What you’ll love: If you’re seeking a green wreath that has unique design details, consider this petite one. Artificial magnolia leaves and apples differ from the foliage used in the design of most wreaths. They give the wreath a look that’s suitable for the entirety of the winter season.

What you should consider: At least one buyer felt the wreath didn’t look realistic, and they were also disappointed in its small size.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Greyleigh Gold Ornaments, Gold Leaves and Pine Cones Elegance Lighted Wreath

What you need to know: Sparkling gold accents inject this wreath with rich hues that elevate the design to elegant effect.

What you’ll love: Glittering gold artificial leaves with a cutout design, along with gold ornaments and pinecones embellished with a gold finish, make this wreath glamorous. The simplicity of the lines and the deep green hue of the pine branches ground the aesthetic keep it sophisticated. One hundred clear white LED lights provide a cheerful glow.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers felt the wreath looked different in real life than it did in the image online.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

