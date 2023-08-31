Labor Day typically marks the end of the official summer season — the last long weekend to spend grilling out, hanging out on the patio and soaking up the sun. But it also marks something else: tons of amazing sales from all our favorite retailers. One that we have our eye on? Walmart’s Queer Eye collection, which is offering some amazing deals and steep discounts this Labor Day. If your home needs a design-forward refresh before winter sets in, this is the sale to shop.

What we love about the Queer Eye collection

If you watch Netflix’s hit series “Queer Eye,” you already know that the Fab Five are known for their impeccable style and design. They’ve perfectly translated that into the furniture and home decor pieces included in their Walmart line. All the pieces come in a trendy modern industrial style, using mixed materials like metal and wood to create texture and visual interest.

What makes this line even better is that every piece is made from quality materials, from wood to wicker to rust-resistant aluminum and steel. Pieces are hand-painted and powder-coated to make them durable and scratch-resistant. Many of them are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making them both attractive and versatile for whatever your home may need.

And on top of that, they all look great! These selections are stylish, colorful and made to go with all kinds of home aesthetics. They range from bright pops of color to neutrals that blend right in. No matter what you love, you’re sure to find something in Walmart’s Queer Eye collection.

6 great Queer Eye deals to shop during the Labor Day sale

Queer Eye Liam Round End Tables, Set of 2

These nesting end tables are made of neutral-toned plaster that will fit into any room. They’re earthy and minimalist, but the tapered, square bases still make a fun statement.

Queer Eye Farnsworth Futon and Couch

This versatile loveseat looks gorgeous as a living room statement piece and converts into a lounge or sleeper with just a push. Its split-back design allows you to use it as a bed or a recliner (cozy movie night, anyone?). And with three colors and multiple fabrics to choose from, you’re sure to find one to fit your style.

Queer Eye Cambridge Bookcase

This bookcase offers four open storage shelves, but the real design moment comes when you combine two of them, and the powder-coated frames come together to make a circle design that adds fun to any office or living space.

Queer Eye Wynn Wingback Chair

A wingback chair has been a design staple since the mid-century, and it’s not going out of style any time soon. This faux leather version brings instant sophistication to your space.

Queer Eye Finley 30″ Fire Pit

It may be Labor Day but that doesn’t mean summer fun needs to end. Soak up the last days of nice weather with this outdoor fire pit, made for friends and family to gather around.

Queer Eye Brennan 3 Piece Bistro Set with 2 Folding Chairs

Complete your patio with this adorable bistro set that comes in bright orange or green. Perfect for small spaces, it provides a comfortable spot to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee or an al fresco meal. When not in use, the table and chairs fold away for easy storage.

