The cost of living is at an all-time high, especially in major metropolitan cities. There’s no need to pay more for things than you need to — including electricity. If your electric bill is alarmingly high every month, there are a few ways you can keep costs down.

Energy-saving products can help lower your electric bill. While some are expensive, they’re worth it in the long run. They range in functionality, but they can all help you monitor your monthly energy usage.

What are the best energy-saving products?

Air filters

A clean air filter can help lower your electric bill because it improves airflow in your heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit. Dirty filters make it difficult for air to circulate efficiently. You might feel more inclined to leave the heater or air conditioner on for extended periods.

Weatherstripping

Weatherstripping gap seals are excellent for keeping warm or cool air within a room. Some windows and doors have spaces where drafts can flow in and out. This means the cool or warm air you’ve worked hard to contain escapes easily. Weatherstripping is easy to attach to any door or window and works well at drowning out external noise.

LED light bulbs

LED light bulbs use less power and last longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. You don’t have to replace them as often as standard light bulbs. Because their wattage is lower, you should see a noticeable reduction in energy consumption over extended periods.

Smart power strips and plugs

Smart power strips and plugs connect to the internet and let you manage your connected appliances and devices remotely. For example, if you have a lamp plugged into a smart plug, you can program a schedule for when it powers on and off by using the corresponding app. You can also monitor how much energy each device uses.

Smart devices

Electric bills are often driven up because of unnecessary power usage. For example, there’s no need to water your lawn if it’s going to rain, but sprinkler systems are programmed to run no matter the weather. A smart sprinkler controller lets you program your sprinkler system, but it also tweaks it based on the weather and eliminates unnecessary watering.

Smart thermostats and energy monitors are the most popular smart devices for reducing energy consumption. Smart thermostats can be managed remotely, and an energy monitor provides you with reports and insights on your power usage to determine the best way to keep it down.

The 12 best energy-saving products

Best filters and weatherstripping for doors and windows

Aerostar MERV 13 Six-pack Pleated Air Filter

These air filters are easy to install and are an excellent, cost-effective way to trap lint, dust mites, pollen, pet dander, smoke and bacteria. They improve the efficiency of your HVAC unit and help keep utility costs low. Sold by Amazon

Filtrete Clean Living Basic Dust Filter

These air filters are electrostatically charged and super-effective at capturing lint, dust mite debris and household dust. They have a 300 Microparticle Performance Rating for trapping unwanted air particles through your heating and cooling system. Sold by Amazon

Holikme Door Draft Stopper

This weatherstripping gap sealer can help prevent heat and cold from escaping the rooms in your home in winter and summer. It sticks firmly, helps block out external noise and works on interior and exterior doors. Sold by Amazon

Cikkiio Self Adhesive Seal Strip

This weatherstripping seal is 32.8 feet long, 0.2 inches thick and versatile enough to use on windows and doors. It’s excellent for windproofing, dustproofing, weatherproofing and soundproof insulation, and you can use scissors to cut it to the desired length. Sold by Amazon

Best LED light bulbs and power strips

Philips LED Frosted Light Bulbs

These light bulbs use 80% less energy and last 10 times longer than standard 60-watt light bulbs. They deliver comfortable ambient light, fit in any E26 medium screw base and don’t contain mercury, making them eco-friendly. Sold by Amazon

TCP 60-Watt Equivalent LED Light Bulbs

These energy-efficient 9-watt light bulbs can help you save up to 85% on your light bill and last up to 18 years with moderate usage. They offer soft white light and are versatile enough for lamps and ceiling fixtures. Sold by Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Strip

This power strip offers surge protection certified by the Electrical Testing Laboratories standards and has six independently controlled outlets and three built-in USB ports. You can use the Kasa smartphone app to monitor energy usage and power on and off your devices. Sold by Amazon

Bestek 2,000 Joules Surge Protector

This power strip has eight outlets and four USB ports that offer fast charging speeds and self-adjust electric currents to charge multiple devices without complications. It has an alloy plastic and flame-retardant construction with a lighted on/off switch for overload protection. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

With the Amazon Smart Plug, you can use Alexa-enabled devices to control your lights and appliances. You can turn lights on and off through the Alexa app and set an energy-efficient routine for your devices. Sold by Amazon

Best smart devices and plugs

Google Nest Thermostat

The Google Nest Thermostat is Energy-Star certified and automatically turns itself down when there’s no one home. You can program an energy-efficient schedule on the Google Home app, change the temperature from any device, and HVAC monitoring alerts you if things aren’t running optimally. Sold by Amazon

Sense Flex Home Energy Monitor

This energy monitor is expensive but can help you significantly reduce your electric bill in the long run. You can monitor your generator and up to two circuits and get real-time insights and energy usage reports. Sold by Amazon

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler

The Rachio 3 smart sprinkler keeps tabs on the weather and automatically creates schedules, so your lawn only gets the necessary watering. You can manage your watering schedules through the Rachio smartphone app, and installation is simple, taking less than half an hour. Sold by Amazon

