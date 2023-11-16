Major brands already 50% off ahead of Black Friday

With just over a week to go until Black Friday, you may be planning out which items you’ll be keeping an eye on for the best deals. But you may not need to wait — major brands like Roomba, Keurig and Ninja are already on sale (some as much as 50% off) ahead of the annual shopping holiday. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are rolling out savings days before Black Friday arrives, so the time to get a jump start on your shopping (and saving) is now.

Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy already have huge savings ahead of Black Friday

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso, Cappuccino and Iced Coffee Maker

52% OFF

Are you looking for the perfect way to start your day? This fully automated espresso maker grinds your beans to the perfect consistency, brews espresso, steams and froths milk and can even make iced coffee drinks. Simply choose your beverage from the intuitive, one-touch display, and the machine does the rest.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

50% OFF

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is a blender and food processor in one, powerful enough to crush ice and frozen fruit with ease. Take drinks on the go with the included personal cups.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

50% OFF

Keurig’s most compact single-serve coffee maker can brew cups in multiple sizes, and it has a small footprint, taking up less space on your counter.

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker

52% OFF

This countertop ice maker is perfect for parties (like holiday gatherings). It starts producing ice cubes in just minutes and is portable and self-cleaning for ultimate convenience.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

18% OFF

Make sure your home is clean for the holidays with a Roomba that’s ideal for both hard and carpeted floors. This model has smart-home mapping and a 20% larger battery than other Roomba models, so it can clean for longer.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

50% OFF

Amazon’s newest Fire TV Stick gives you access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV shows on the most popular streaming platforms by turning any TV into a smart TV.

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

50% OFF

Get more peace of mind with Blink’s video doorbell with two-way audio and video, motion detection and automatic alerts.

Blink Outdoor 4 5-Camera Wireless 1080p Security System

50% OFF

This five-pack of outdoor cameras will help you secure your home with a wireless system that has up to two years of battery life, video storage and motion activation.

More great 50% off Black Friday deals

