What are the best pie-baking accessories?

Among the many enjoyable traditions of the holiday season is eating. But itâ€™s not just any eating â€” itâ€™s eating holiday recipes. Among the most enjoyable, though labor-intensive, holiday recipes are pies. The first and easiest step is of course to decide what kind of pie you want to make. After that, itâ€™s time to roll up your sleeves and roll out some dough. And that arm-exhausting step is only the beginning. After that, it only gets hairier depending on your chosen pie. Thankfully, there are some accessories that can help.

What do I need?

Two of the most important accessories to have for every recipe are a pie plate and a rolling pin. A stand mixer can save you lots of time and effort despite being technically unnecessary. You may need pie weights if your recipe calls for a blind-baked crust.

On top of these are basic accessories you likely already have lying around your kitchen. This includes utensils such as spoons for mixing, forks for poking vent holes in the crust and knives for trimming excess dough. Most recipes need pots, pans or bowls for making and mixing fillings, too.

Best pie plates

Anchor Hocking Pie Plates

This four-pack of 9-inch pie plates are made in the U.S. and that fact is proudly emblazoned on the glass. They are freezer- and dishwasher-safe, plus can be used in the microwave. Sold by Amazon

Farberware Pie Dish

This 10-inch ceramic dish has a lovely teal exterior so your pie looks beautiful and presentable until itâ€™s all been eaten and itâ€™s time to be washed. It does need to be hand-washed, though. Sold by Amazon

MCIRCO Pie Plates

Each pie plate in this set of four is a different size: 7, 8, 9 and 10 inches. There are two handles on each plate for easier positioning and the edges have a cute dimpled design. Sold by Amazon

Pyrex Pie Plates

These plates are simple but well-made. Each is 9 inches in diameter and made from tempered glass for more even heating. Theyâ€™re made in the U.S. and are freezer- and dishwasher-safe. Sold by Amazon

Wertioo Pie Pans

This two-pack of porcelain pie plates are just as well suited to being artful serving bowls as they are for baking pies. Theyâ€™re 9 inches wide at the top and come in red or black. Sold by Amazon

Best rolling pins

Bidful Adjustable Rolling Pin

This rolling pin comes with four sizes of edges so you can carefully control the thickness of your dough, rather than eyeballing it. The thicknesses are one-sixteenth, one-eighth, one-quarter and three-eighths of an inch. Sold by Amazon

Billioteam Mini Rolling Pins

These six mini rolling pins are only 7.7 inches wide from tip to tip, making them perfect for giving to children so they can help you bake. The handles make it easier for them to hold, too. Sold by Amazon

Farberware Rolling Pin

This traditional rolling pin is 17.5 inches from tip to tip with a 10-inch center for rolling. It uses rustproof nylon bearings to help it roll smoother and the handles have holes if you like to hang your rolling pin. Sold by Amazon

Karryoung French Rolling Pin

French rolling pins are tapered, with a thick center and narrower ends. You need to practice using one for a bit to get the hang of it, but once you do, it can make your baking life much easier. Sold by Amazon

Tera Rolling Pin

This marble rolling pin is just like any other in terms of function, but its aesthetics are far superior. It looks so good that it even comes with a cradle so you can display it on your counter. Sold by Amazon

Best stand mixers

Cozeemax Stand Mixer

This two-in-one stand mixer can have its mixing head removed to be used as an electric hand mixer, greatly opening up your options when it comes time to make your pie fillings. Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Stand Mixer

This stand mixer comes with a combination splash guard and pour spout for the bowl. It also includes a chefâ€™s whisk, flat mixing paddle and dough hook. It comes in nine colors. Sold by Amazon

Dash Stand Mixer

This stand mixer comes with two beaters and two dough hooks. It also includes a recipe book and access to a recipe database. It comes in six colors including black and white. Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer

This stand mixer has a 4-quart mixing bowl â€” plenty of space for making all the pies you can eat. It also includes a whisk, dough hook and mixing paddle. It comes in seven colors. Sold by Amazon

Howork Stand Mixer

This stand mixer has a quieter motor than most, making no more than 75 decibels of noise which is a bit lower than a normal conversation. It has six mixing speeds. Sold by Amazon

Best pie weights

Chicago Metallic Pie Weight

Unlike most pie weights, this is a single piece. Itâ€™s also in the shape of a pie crust with rubber edges that bend to push against the sides. It fits 9-11-inch pie plates. Sold by Amazon

FurRain Pie Weights

This box of weights contains enough 10-millimeter ceramic marbles to weigh 1.2 pounds, more than enough to keep a pie crust or two weighted down. They are safe up to 480 degrees. Sold by Amazon

Gretel Baking Pie Weights

This sack of glass pie weights weighs 2.5 pounds. Theyâ€™re also easy to clean and won’t absorb oils and odors like ceramic weights sometimes can. Sold by Amazon

Hannahâ€™s Baking Pie Weight

This is another single pie weight, but itâ€™s in the form of a chain that you wind around the crust of your pie. It comes in 6-, 10- and 15-foot lengths. Sold by Amazon

Mrs. Andersonâ€™s Baking Pie Weights

These large ceramic beads are easy to clean â€” just wipe them once theyâ€™re cool with a dry cloth or soak them in soapy water if theyâ€™re especially dirty. Sold by Amazon

