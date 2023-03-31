Which Teami product is best?

Teami Blends is a wellness and skin care brand founded by Adi Arezzini in 2013. From tea blends to supplements and face masks, Teami’s range of products are clean and natural. The organic brand targets concerns such as bloating, gut health and skin health by using tea and a blend of other superfoods to cleanse the body from the inside out. For a Teami product that detoxes and boosts energy, Teami Blends SuperTea Cleanse + Detox Kit is the best.

What to know before you buy a Teami product

Detox

According to Arezzini, Teami’s tea blends were created as a holistic solution to her failed digestive system. The products are designed to gently detoxify and cleanse your digestive system with high-quality natural ingredients. Teami claims that the detox allows your body to purge itself of harmful toxins and leaves you feeling lighter and healthier.

If you are new to detox teas, it is best to start lightly and steep your tea for only one to two minutes. Generally, you can steep it for a longer time to get a stronger brew and a deeper detox, according to your needs. When detoxing with certain blends such as the colon tea, make sure you don’t have any appointments that won’t allow you to use the restroom.

Cruelty-free and vegan

All Teami products are cruelty-free. The ingredients used in its products are also organic and vegan. Being a clean brand, they are free from harmful substances such as parabens, sulfates and alcohol and as such reduces the chances of irritation. Natural products are also better for the environment and carry a smaller footprint.

Natural skin care

Teami’s skin care products are all made from clean and natural ingredients, such as herbs, clays, oils and butters. They are gentle, effective, nonabrasive and can be used on all skin types.

If you are allergic to certain ingredients, you should check the label of your Teami product for a full list of ingredients.

What to look for in a quality Teami product

Taste

Teami tea blends are made from herbal mixtures designed to improve the quality of your health. The blends taste similar to green tea and are smooth and refreshing. They are also sweet and can be taken without additional sweeteners.

Though you can take your tea any way you want, Teami suggests that if you must add any form of sweetener, honey, nectar or lemon are the best options and pair well with the Teami taste.

Aroma

The blend of herbs in Teami tea gives it a special aroma, bursting with green, earthy flavors. The leaves can also be reused up to three times, with the same amount of rich aroma and flavor gotten from each brew. All you have to do is add hot water to the leaves to make a fresh batch.

Energy boost

Teami’s tea blends are made with plant-based caffeine and provide a healthy energy boost. The teas, vitamins and wellness powders also increase and balance metabolism rates in the body, serving as a healthy source of energy that will not get as addictive as other synthetic caffeine and ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on a Teami product

They cost about $28 to $90, depending on the type of product.

Teami product FAQ

Can you use Teami while pregnant or breastfeeding?

A. Yes, all Teami products are safe to use at this time, but you should always consult your doctor first.

Do detox teas have any side effects?

A. You might experience increased heart rate, nausea or diarrhea as side effects. Though very rare, liver failure may occur as the worst-case scenario.

How old do I have to be to take Teami?

A. If you are 18 or under, you should get medical advice or supervision before taking the Teami colon cleanse, as it has laxative effects.

What’s the best Teami product to buy?

Top Teami product

Teami Blends SuperTea Cleanse + Detox Kit

What you need to know: This tea blend is packed with ingredients that help with bloating, gut health and stomach upsets.

What you’ll love: The natural ingredients in this tea (such as oolong and ginger) support your overall wellness and boost your natural energy. Drinking this early in the morning helps kick-start your day and provides relief from digestive discomfort. The detox may also help clear some skin concerns as it purifies the body from the inside out.

What you should consider: You must have access to a bathroom nearby after drinking this tea in case you need to use the restroom.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top Teami product for the money

Teami Detox Face Mask Skin Care

What you need to know: This is an organic hydrating facial mask with matcha tea.

What you’ll love: It is a bentonite clay mask that contains lemon grass which balances out any drying effects the clay may have on your face. The green tea blend detoxifies and deeply cleanses your pores, leaving your skin smooth and fresh. The minerals it’s infused with also help improve cell regeneration and blood circulation while addressing skin conditions such as acne and acne scars.

What you should consider: Some people with sensitive skin report a burning sensation immediately after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Teami Blends Hibiscus Infused Vitamin C Serum

What you need to know: This serum is infused with hibiscus and is suitable for all skin types.

What you’ll love: It’s a fast-acting vitamin C serum that instantly hydrates and plumps your skin. Rich with antioxidants and soothing natural ingredients, this serum is great for improving complexion and locking in moisture. It is free from artificial fragrance and can be used both during both the daytime and nighttime.

What you should consider: The color and texture of this product may change over time due to its natural ingredients. This does not change its efficacy.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

