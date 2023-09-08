Le Creuset fall cookware is here, and the bats steal the show

The kitchen is one of our favorite places in fall. Fall baking with its warm spices, Thanksgiving with nostalgic family recipes and cozy soups to combat the chill in the air. It’s one of the best times to cook something delicious, and there’s nothing better to cook with than the incredible fall-themed cookware Le Creuset quietly just dropped online.

Can you even imagine your Halloween party this year with a batch of hot cider bubbling away on the stove in a Le Creuset stockpot with bats emblazoned on the side? It’s like the iconic French cookware brand took our fall dreams and made them a reality.

Every piece in this fall line will have you feeling an autumn kind of way so act fast if you want to get your hands on any of them.

Every piece in Le Creuset’s Autumn Collection is to die for

Le Creuset Bat Stockpot

The Bat Stockpot features applique bats flying over the black onyx sides and glass top of the pot, plus tall, straight sides that make it perfect for brewing up a fall soup, stock, mulled cider or other autumn treat. It’s made from lightweight carbon steel with easy-to-clean and durable porcelain enamel coating so it’s stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Le Creuset Bat Mini Cocotte

The Bat Mini Cocotte is the perfect size for an individual portion of cobbler, gratin, pot pie, candy or any other fall treat you might make. It’s made from Le Creuset’s heirloom quality stoneware in a matte black finish. It even makes a great decor piece for your kitchen.

Le Creuset Bat Mug

This Bat Mug is perfect for every warm beverage this fall — coffee, tea, hot cocoa or even single servings of soup or dessert. It’s made from Le Creuset stoneware and can hold a generous 14 ounces. Also, it’s finished with a glaze that’s dishwasher-safe and chip-resistant.

Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte

The Pumpkin Cocotte deserves to be the centerpiece of your fall table. Made of hand-sculpted steel, it’s a versatile pot you can use to braise, bake and more. Its enameled cast iron means it distributes heat evenly and cleans well.

Le Creuset Pumpkin Casserole

The Pumpkin Casserole is inspired by fairytale designs, and it shows. This versatile stoneware piece is a great addition to your baking arsenal but also looks great on your fall table. Use it to bake pies, roast meats, store leftovers and more.

Le Creuset Pumpkin Butter Dish

The Pumpkin Butter Dish features another delightful fairytale design that brings some fall whimsy to your kitchen. It’s the perfect addition if you want a touch of fall without investing in a larger Le Creuset piece. And you don’t have to use it just for butter. It’s made of Le Creuset stoneware, so use it to bake cheese or appetizers.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Apple Baker

This petite baking dish is perfect for tarts, pies, gratins and casseroles or even dips, spreads and side dishes. Its apple shape makes it a festive addition to your fall table, and its enameled cast-iron construction makes it versatile and durable.

Le Creuset Apple Cocotte

This Apple Cocotte is ideal for making soups, casseroles and cobblers, and its apple shape brings a ton of whimsy to the table. Made of enameled cast iron, it minimizes sticking and staining and is durable and easy to clean.

Le Creuset Mini Apple Tart Dishes, Set of 2

Perfect for everything from serving dips and spreads to baking individual desserts, gratins and casseroles, these delightful Mini Apple Tart Dishes can bring a taste of fall to the table year-round.

Le Creuset Halloween Mini Bowls

Use them for serving or staging ingredients so your salt, pepper, spices and herbs are always within easy reach while cooking. These Halloween Mini Bowls come in a spooky set of four: Cat, Moon, Pumpkin, and Owl.

Le Creuset Halloween Cakelet Pan

The Halloween Cakelet Pan is a quality bakeware piece to add to your Le Creuset collection. The miniature cups create fun spooky cakes, whether you like them sweet or savory.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.