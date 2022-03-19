Which Tramontina cookware sets are best?

Cooking for loved ones is made more pleasurable by a quality set of cookware. Beautiful and durable pots and pans make every kitchen job easier and can even enhance the final result.

Whether you’re a home cook creating delicious meals for friends or family or a professional chef expanding their cookware, the Tramontina Tri-Ply Clad 12-Piece Cookware is the best Tramontina cookware set.

What to know before you buy a Tramontina cookware set

Budget

Setting a budget is the first consideration. Some high-end cookware sets can cost close to $1,000, but there is no need to break the bank when stocking your kitchen.

Not able to buy a full set of pans all at once? Find the brand you trust and purchase one pan at a time. It might cost more in the long run, but it’s a good way to get high-quality cookware when money is tight.

Materials and cooking surface

You can choose three types of material in your Tramontina cookware:

Tri-ply stainless steel (18/10 stainless steel, aluminum core and magnetic stainless steel)

Cast iron

Hard anodized aluminum



Tramontina cookware is also available in non-stick pans coated in either ceramic or a non-stick coating that is free from PFOA, lead or cadmium.

How you cook

If you find yourself staring at a cabinet full of omelet pans when all you want to cook is a nice roast, you’ll need to reconsider what you purchase next. Look for cookware that matches what you like to cook.

What to look for in a quality Tramontina cookware set

Solid handles

Ergonomically designed, Tramontina’s solid handles are easy and comfortable for cooking. Moving a full pot from stovetop to oven is easy and safe with precision cast riveted handles.

Lids that don’t slip

Are you looking for a lid that stays put? Tramontina’s lids are well-fitted without creating a vacuum. This means they stay in place but don’t create dangerous suction.

Cast-iron lids also serve another purpose. Their purpose-built ridges baste the food in the pan, so you don’t have to lift the lid during cooking.

Quality construction

No matter what material you prefer, Tramontina cookware has the option for you with quality construction in all of their pots and pans. Choose from the strength of tri-ply stainless steel, the durability of cast iron or the flexibility of anodized aluminum. Tramontina focuses on high-quality craftsmanship that lasts.

Tramontina also offers a guarantee on their cookware for as long as you own it.

How much you can expect to spend on Tramontina cookware set

If you are building your cookware set one piece at a time, expect to spend as little as $15 per piece. For complete Tramontina cookware sets, the cost varies from as little as $50 for a three-piece cast iron cookware set to $350 for a full set of 12 pots and pans with lids.

Tramontina cookware set FAQ

How do you care for Tramontina cookware?

A. Hand washing your Tramontina cookware can extend the life of your pots and pans, but most pans are dishwasher safe. If you choose to hand wash, use mild detergent and warm water.

Cast iron pans require extra care and you should not wash them with soap. Allow the pan to cool and wipe food out first with a paper towel. Use salt, hot water and steel wool to scrub food that sticks. Dry completely, then re-season before you store your pan.

Cast iron enameled cookware is not dishwasher safe but you can wash them by hand with hot, soapy water.

For best results, check the specific care instructions for your Tramontina cookware set.

How do you use a pan that is not non-stick?

A. If you are used to cooking with non-stick pans, it can be tricky to cook with a stainless steel or enamel-coated pan. The following tips can help.

Use plenty of oil or butter

Allow the pan to heat up completely before adding food

Don’t turn food until it releases easily

Turn the heat down when food is added to the pan

Never use the highest heat setting



With practice and these tips, you should be cooking like a pro in no time.

What’s the best Tramontina cookware set to buy?

Top Tramontina cookware set

Tramontina Tri-Ply Clad 12-Piece Cookware

What you need to know: With a wide variety of useful sizes, this 12-piece set is great for cooks of all kinds.

What you’ll love: Easy to use with ergonomically correct handles, these pans are great for both stovetop and oven cooking. Tri-ply stainless steel heats evenly and holds heat well for perfect meals every time.

What you should consider: Because they are not non-stick, some users found these pans difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Tramontina cookware set for the money

Tramontina Cookware Set Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 10-Piece

What you need to know: These non-stick ceramic pans are an excellent set for the beginning cook.

What you’ll love: Dishwasher safe for easy clean-up, these non-stick ceramic pans hold heat evenly and don’t require excessive butter or oil to release food. The coating is free of PFOA, PTFE and lead so that you can cook with confidence.

What you should consider: This ceramic non-stick pan cannot be used in ovens over 350 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Combo

What you need to know: These two enameled cast iron pots are a great start for those new to cast iron cooking.

What you’ll love: This set consists of a 4-quart covered round Dutch oven and a 7-quart covered round Dutch oven, best for braises, stews and roasts. Lids are secure and fitted with stainless steel knobs that are safe in the oven up to 450 degrees. The enameled interior is non-stick, and the cast iron core heats evenly and holds heat well.

What you should consider: A frying pan is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

