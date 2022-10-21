Appliances you need to prepare Thanksgiving dinner

For many people, Thanksgiving dinner is the most elaborate meal they will cook all year. Even with preparation spread across a long day filled with family, friends and football, there are a few key appliances that can make the job easier. In many cases, they can ease the burden of a solo chef, making light work without many hands.

How Thanksgiving appliances help

Preparing such a large meal in a relatively short amount of time can be challenging for even the most experienced cooks. Hereâ€™s how just three appliances can help get you through.

Stand mixers

Stand mixers are a versatile appliance that not only puts the finishing touch on mashed potatoes but can also be used for a variety of tasks including grinding meat, rolling out fresh pasta, kneading bread, churning ice cream and stuffing homemade sausage.

Pressure cookers

Pressure cookers are perfect for food that requires longer cooking times. They reduce these times by up to a third and can turn out perfect dishes in no time. They are a last-minute cook’s best friend.

You can cook a turkey in a pressure cooker, but they are more commonly used for desserts, rice or stuffing side dishes, custards and bread puddings.

Slow cookers

Slow cookers are the ultimate plan-ahead appliances. Load it up in the morning and move on to other things while it cooks. This also keeps the oven and range free for more labor-intensive dishes.

Consider utilizing your slow cooker for keeping cooked foods warm, cooking rice or grain-based side dishes or making desserts and dips.

Tips for prepping your Thanksgiving meal

Keep the meal simple and classic .

. Plan ahead .

. Cook and freeze whatever you can beforehand (for example, pies and rolls).

whatever you can beforehand (for example, pies and rolls). Make lists of what needs to be done and in what order.

of what needs to be done and in what order. Write down tasks that other people can easily help with.

that other people can easily help with. Consider how you will use your oven and stove.

how you will use your oven and stove. Relax and enjoy the day.

Small appliances you need for Thanksgiving

Dash Mixers Six-Speed Stand Mixer

This compact stand mixer is perfect for whipping fluffy mashed potatoes and pillowy clouds of whipped cream for pie. At just 2.5 quarts, it stores easily under a kitchen counter. It comes with two dough hooks, a wire whisk and a pouring shield and is available in eight colors.

Sold by Wayfair

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Use this pressure cooker for everything from making yogurt to steaming vegetables, sauteing, and slow cooking a variety of foods. It has 14 customizable programs and cooks up to 70% faster than other traditional methods. The lid locks and overheat protection prevents scorching. Download the Instant Pot app for recipes and instructions. It comes in 3-, 6- and 8-quart sizes.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Hamilton Beach Six-Speed Electric Hand Mixer

It has six speeds to get any mixing job done with 250 watts of peak power. Eliminate drips on the counter by resting the mixer on a bowl with the built-in groove. It comes with regular beaters and a whisk, all of which are stored in a snap-on storage case below the mixer body.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Mueller Ultra-Stick Hand Blender

With nine speeds and 500 watts of power, this hand blender is great for pureeing soups and whipping up sauces. The blending arm is removable and the S-shaped fixed blade is made from durable stainless steel. This includes a whisk and foaming attachment. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Craft delicious espresso drinks using freshly ground coffee. It has 16 precision grind settings and uses digital temperature control for the perfect espresso extraction. The steam wand lets you hand texture the milk for latte art. Itâ€™s fast â€” creating perfect espresso in under a minute.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Set-and-Forget Digital Programmable Slow Cooker

A temperature probe makes for safe cooking of large cuts of meat. The easy-to-read control panel displays the center temperature. It holds 6 quarts, enough room for a 6-pound chicken or a 4-pound roast. The crock and lid are dishwasher-safe. The lid locks for easy transport to a potluck Thanksgiving.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer

This is a safer way to fry a turkey using propane heat instead of gallons of boiling oil. It can accommodate turkeys up to 16 pounds. It includes the cooker, cooking basket with a lifter, meat thermometer, lid and a cooking guide.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

The stainless steel slicing disc, shredding disc and chopping blade work as a sous chef when you need one. It has a 14-cup work bowl and an extra large feed tube with both large and small pushers. The recipe book can help you get started. The bowl, the blades, the pushers and the included spatula are all dishwasher-safe. It comes in three other sizes and a variety of colors to match your personal style.

Sold by Amazon

â€‹Oster Roaster Oven With Self-Basting Lid

If you are in charge of the turkey but don’t have an oven large enough to accommodate the bird, this roaster oven is a game changer. It can cook up to a 26-pound turkey, basting it continually with the specially designed lid. It comes with a roasting pan and rack, both of which can be removed for easy cleaning. You can use this for roasting, baking or slow cooking.

Sold by Amazon

Elite Gourmet Countertop Single Cast Iron Burner

This 6.5-inch cast iron cooktop gives you another burner right where you need it. The plate is nonstick, and the temperature can be adjusted to low, medium or high. This lets you keep food warm, too. Nonskid feet on the bottom keep it stable on the counter, and the compact size makes it easy to take with you and store when you’re done.

Sold by Amazon â€‹â€‹

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.