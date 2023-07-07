TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Rose City Music Festival just announced their October 2023 line up including performances by southern rock-country group Whiskey Myers and rapper Ludacris.

The musicians will play downtown Tyler on the square on Saturday, October 14. In addition to the two main acts, Matt Koziol and DJ Shayne Payne will play opening sets. There will also be food vendors and sponsors at the event.

Tickets are $90 for concert-only, $120 for general admission and $220 for VIP, and they will go on sale Monday, July 10. You can find tickets here, along with a festival guide, an event guide and a list of vendors.