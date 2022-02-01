Which standing whiteboard is best?

Standing whiteboards have many features that traditional wall-mounted whiteboards can’t match. Standing whiteboards typically come in mobile frames that allow them to be moved around as needed and most are also double-sided and flippable so you receive twice the surface area as wall-mounted options. They do tend to cost more than wall-mounted whiteboards thanks to the frames.

The best standing whiteboard is the KAMELLEO Double-Sided Mobile Whiteboard. This whiteboard is highly resistant to staining and features a frame with an easily adjustable height.

What to know before you buy a standing whiteboard

Size and height

Carefully consider your location and what type of person will be using the standing whiteboard when shopping as standing whiteboards come in a huge range of surface dimensions and frame heights. Be sure not to purchase a whiteboard that’s too large for the room. Otherwise, it can make your room feel cramped. For height, pick a model with a frame height that anyone using it can comfortably reach or spend the extra cash on a frame with an adjustable height.

Single vs. double-sided standing whiteboards

Standing whiteboards can be single- or double-sided, and each has its own advantages:

Single: Single-sided standing whiteboards are either more affordable or far more expensive than double-sided whiteboards depending on the material used for the writing surface. Inexpensive models use cheap melamine, the most basic material, for writing.

The most expensive models use glass, which is more durable and easier to clean than any other material. Technically you can use a glass whiteboard as if it’s double-sided, but if the entirety of the surface area is used it can be too difficult to discern the writing.

Double: Double-sided standing whiteboards have greater functionality but have a noticeable increase in price. The main benefit of double-sided whiteboards is having twice the surface area to utilize. Most models will also feature a flippable frame that allows you to fluidly access either side without needing to spin the entire frame around.

What to look for in a quality standing whiteboard

Mobile vs. non-mobile standing whiteboards

Many standing whiteboards use frames with wheels to make moving them between classrooms and conference rooms simple. If your prospective whiteboard frame uses wheels, make sure they feature a locking mechanism to prevent them from sliding during use. If you’ll be using a mobile whiteboard over carpeting, you’ll want to make sure it uses nylon or metal ball casters. Other types of wheels can easily damage your carpet.

Extra standing whiteboard accessories

Nearly all standing whiteboards include some kind of accessory collection to help differentiate themselves from competitors or provide extra value and purchase incentives. Most models usually include a dry eraser but markers are rare inclusions, surprisingly. If the whiteboard is magnetic it might include a set of usable magnets, as few as two or as many as 20. Other possibilities include gridding tape, rulers and even a small clock.

How much you can expect to spend on a standing whiteboard

Standing whiteboards are more costly than a wall-mounted whiteboard due to the included frame. Most standing whiteboards cost between $200-$300, though you can find plenty of good options for between $150-$175 as long as you’re double-checking its quality before pulling the trigger.

Standing whiteboard FAQ

How often should I clean a standing whiteboard?

A. The amount, frequency of cleaning as well as how you clean a standing whiteboard is largely dependent on the quality of the writing surface, as well as how heavily you use it. Glass surfaces rarely need much cleaning at all while cheap melamine might require regular scrubbing combined with a good whiteboard cleaning spray. Highly stain-resistant surfaces will need less frequent and less intense cleaning.

Will any kind of magnet work on a magnetic standing whiteboard?

A. That depends on your standing whiteboard. Most standing whiteboards that feature magnetism can utilize any standard magnet without much fuss. Other whiteboards have a weaker magnetism that requires the use of neodymium magnets, one of the strongest magnets available to consumers.

What’s the best standing whiteboard to buy?

Top standing whiteboard

KAMELLEO Double-Sided Mobile Whiteboard

What you need to know: This double-sided, mobile standing whiteboard is made of top-quality materials and is packed with features.

What you’ll love: This standing whiteboard is twice as resistant to stains as most other whiteboard models making it both easier to clean and last longer. The whiteboard can be locked into place to prevent accidental flipping. A magnetic eraser and other accessories are included.

What you should consider: The whiteboard can only be flipped in one rotational direction and other standing whiteboard options include more accessories than this KAMELLEO model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top standing whiteboard for the money

Flybold Double-Sided Rolling Whiteboard

What you need to know: If you’re in the market for an affordable standing whiteboard then this accessory-laden budget option is worth considering.

What you’ll love: This whiteboard can be mounted on a wall or placed within a rolling frame, and both options are included in the purchasing price. Additional accessories of a magnetic eraser, 12 magnetic pins, a magnetic ruler and two rolls of gridding tape are also included in the package.

What you should consider: Dry-erase markers are oddly not included in the accessory package. The height of the mobile frame is not adjustable. Wall mounting means losing double-sided functionality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Follow Your Heart Mobile Double-Sided Whiteboard

What you need to know: This extra-large 60- by 40-inch standing whiteboard is perfect for those with lots of writing to do or for larger offices and classrooms.

What you’ll love: Included with the whiteboard are three erasers, six markers and 20 magnets which are attachable to any portion of the whiteboard’s surface. The wheels have locking mechanisms and the whiteboard is held in place with a notch to prevent accidental movement and flipping.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted a lengthy assembly period and there is no professional assembly add-on through Amazon. Other consumers reported receiving faulty pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

