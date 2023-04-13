Give your buddy a step up with the best pet ramp

Which pet ramp is best?

Sometimes our little loved ones need some extra help reaching high places. Whether your pet is injured, old or just scared to make a big jump, there are options. One thing to keep in mind is that your pet may not like the ramp you’ve chosen, at least at first. Give your pet time to adjust to how it feels before trying another.

The best pet ramp for variable situations is the PetSafe Happy Ride Extra-Long Telescoping Dog Ramp. It’s perfect for covering stairs or helping pets climb into cars.

What to know before you buy a pet ramp

Portable vs. stationary pet ramps

Pet ramps are designed to be taken with you or to be left in one place.

Portable ramps are most frequently used to help dogs get in and out of cars. They aim to be as light as possible without lowering their weight limit. Most have adjustable lengths.

ramps are most frequently used to help dogs get in and out of cars. They aim to be as light as possible without lowering their weight limit. Most have adjustable lengths. Stationary ramps are generally meant for home use, whether it be to help a pet onto the couch or your bed. They are usually heavy and bulky, which may make them difficult to use in small apartments. They usually come in attractive designs, including various kinds of wood.

Telescoping vs. folding pet ramps

Pet ramps with adjustable lengths accomplish their variance using telescoping or folding parts.

Telescoping ramps take up minimal space and are easy to adjust. They are usually expensive, with cheap options having low weight limits or struggling to remain at set lengths.

ramps take up minimal space and are easy to adjust. They are usually expensive, with cheap options having low weight limits or struggling to remain at set lengths. Folding ramps are difficult to travel with, making them more commonly used as needed around your home. They are usually more affordable. However, they can be challenging to set up and move without help.

Incline

The incline of a ramp determines how easy it is for low-mobility pets to use. Healthy pets are usually able to run up even steep ramps. Old, sick and injured pets need to move slowly. If the incline is too steep, they can’t make it up. Eighteen degrees is considered low, while 26 degrees is considered steep.

What to look for in a quality pet ramp

Traction

Most pet ramps include materials such as rubber or carpeting to increase your pet’s traction. If your pet doesn’t like the material, many can be replaced. Some do this on their own, while others hire a professional.

Weight limit

All pet ramps have a given weight limit and an effective weight limit. Most ramps have given limits between 150 to 200 pounds. Weak ramps may only have 100-pound given limits, while stronger ramps may have given limits of 300-plus pounds.

Using a ramp at the threshold of the given limit will apply enough stress to accelerate its wear and tear until it breaks. Thus, for longevity, it’s wise to purchase a ramp with a given limit of at least 50 pounds higher than your pet’s weight — this is the effective limit.

How much you can expect to spend on a pet ramp

Pet ramps can be as cheap as $50 or cost hundreds of dollars. Most ramps for temporary use should cost $150 or less. Ramps for extended or permanent use usually cost $150 or more.

Pet ramp FAQ

Does the material a pet ramp uses matter?

A. It might, depending on the situation. Most ramps are made of wood, metal or plastic. If you only need a temporary ramp, plastic is an affordable choice but tends to break down the fastest.

Long-term ramps are usually made of wood or metal. Metal is often more adjustable for use getting around outside, whether it be getting in and out of cars or transforming steps into ramps. However, it will rapidly heat up and potentially harm your pet’s paws in hot weather. Wood is typically best for indoor use. It’s more stable and usually comes in the most attractive designs.

What’s the difference between pet ramps and pet stairs?

A. Both help your pet reach places it can’t. Pet stairs are usually used to help small pets reach heights the average pet has no issues with. Pet ramps are used to help all pets reach all locations for any reason. For example, ramps are equally useful for pets that need help reaching tall heights as it is for helping low-mobility pets reach short heights. Pet stairs don’t offer the same assistance for low-mobility animals.

What’s the best pet ramp to buy?

Top pet ramp

PetSafe Happy Ride Extra-Long Telescoping Dog Ramp

What you need to know: This is perfect for portability and variability.

What you’ll love: This ramp can extend up to 87 inches long. It’s 20 inches wide. It has handles for easy carrying. It weighs only 18 pounds. It can be attached to objects up to 45 inches high. It has nonskid feet to keep it in place.

What you should consider: The effective weight limit is lower than the listed maximum limit. It can be difficult to set up alone. The included grip material is sandpaper-like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pet ramp for the money

Pet Gear Step and Ramp Combination

What you need to know: This budget pick is good for pets who need minimal help.

What you’ll love: It can hold pets up to 150 pounds. It’s 16 inches tall and wide and 28 inches long. Rubber grips on the bottom keep it in place. A carrying handle makes it easy to move. It weighs only 8.7 pounds.

What you should consider: This isn’t suitable for pets with mobility issues. The angle of the ramp is steep. The included tread doesn’t provide much traction — many consumers replace it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PetSafe CozyUp Bed Ramp

What you need to know: This is an excellent and attractive long-term pick.

What you’ll love: The wood design is gorgeous. It comes in gray wood with gray carpet or brown wood with tan carpet. It’s highly durable and heavy enough not to slip around when used. It’s 16 inches wide by 70 inches long. It also has a minimal incline.

What you should consider: It requires assembly, which many consumers struggled with. Its weight capacity is only 120 pounds. The included carpeting doesn’t provide much traction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.