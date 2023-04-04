Everything you need to know about compression socks

Over 90% of leg disorders involve the veins, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Blood that struggles to circulate eventually pools, causing sometimes serious leg conditions. This is of particular concern to anyone who stands or sits for long periods.

Compression socks, also called compression stockings, are a simple way to help your legs keep blood moving. They fight gravity and inactivity by helping your legs return blood to your heart. Compression socks make a big difference in your vascular health and are available in a wide variety of styles.

In this article: Mudgear Graduated Compression Socks, Jobst Relief Knee-High Compression Socks, Newzill Compression Socks.

Most people benefit from graduated compression socks

There are two types of compression socks.

Graduated compression socks are used by most people. They are tightest at the ankle and gradually decrease in pressure farther up the leg. They are excellent for treating varicose veins, swelling, deep-vein thrombosis and fatigue from inactivity.

are used by most people. They are tightest at the ankle and gradually decrease in pressure farther up the leg. They are excellent for treating varicose veins, swelling, deep-vein thrombosis and fatigue from inactivity. Thromboembolic deterrent hose, also known as TEDs, are used following surgery to keep blood flowing for patients who may be immobile for long periods. They have equal pressure throughout the stocking.

There are plenty of choices

Compression socks are available in five styles.

Knee-high compression socks are very comfortable and the most popular choice. They are easy to put on and work well on tired, swollen legs.

compression socks are very comfortable and the most popular choice. They are easy to put on and work well on tired, swollen legs. Athletic compression socks are the same as knee-high styles but include extra padding and materials designed to flex and keep odors at bay.

compression socks are the same as knee-high styles but include extra padding and materials designed to flex and keep odors at bay. Thigh-high socks are designed for people with venous issues above the knee. Many come with a silicone band to hold them in place. They are harder to put on and slightly less comfortable than knee-high styles.

socks are designed for people with venous issues above the knee. Many come with a silicone band to hold them in place. They are harder to put on and slightly less comfortable than knee-high styles. Waist-high compression stockings run from your hips to your toes and stay in place much like pantyhose. This style is reserved for people with significant venous conditions that want more stability.

compression stockings run from your hips to your toes and stay in place much like pantyhose. This style is reserved for people with significant venous conditions that want more stability. Compression sleeves have open toes for people wearing sandals or dress shoes. They may not be as effective at keeping blood from pooling at the ankle.

Don’t be confused by compression ratings

Compression socks have a numerical rating measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). The higher the number, the tighter the fit. Mild to moderate ratings range from 8 to 20 mmHg. Firm socks run 20 to 30 mmHg and are more prescriptive. The highest rating is 30 to 40 mmHg and should only be worn under your healthcare provider’s direction.

FAQ

Q. How do you wash compression socks?

A. To protect the material and elastic, hand-wash your socks in cold water and let them air dry. Roll the socks in a towel to absorb moisture after washing instead of wringing them out. Review the manufacturer’s instructions before you wash them for the first time.

Q. What if my compression socks are wrinkled or bunched up?

A. Your compression socks should be pulled on without any creases or wrinkles. They should feel smooth to the touch. Creases can exacerbate some circulatory conditions by putting undue pressure on your veins.

Best compression socks

Mudgear Graduated Men’s and Women’s Compression Socks

With graduated compression and a trendy style, these compression socks have an excellent reputation. They stay in place and are comfortable. They are ideal for active people who want the benefits of compression while they move about.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jobst Relief Knee High Compression Socks

This trusted brand is known for comfort and easy care. They are affordable and come in two colors. They are ideal for people who wear compression socks on a regular basis.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Newzill Compression Socks

These socks are breathable and prevent odors. They come in a wide range of colors and fashionable patterns. They are ideal for athletes looking for style and temperature control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Physix Gear Compression Socks

Designed for thicker legs, these compression socks are helpful for many leg conditions. They are designed to go on easily. The socks are ideal for anyone with swollen legs due to vein disorders or even pregnancy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bombas Everyday Compression Socks

These medium-level compression socks are made with extra-durable yarn and strategic cushioning. They are meant for anyone who needs a soft feel while still getting the benefits of compression.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Copper Fit Energy Easy-On Easy-Off Compression Socks

These compression socks have arch and ankle support. The copper infusion helps keep odors reduced. They are machine-washable and best suited for people who want to treat them like regular socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.