Which Under Armour football gloves are best?

Football players don’t have a lot of options for personalizing their uniforms, but they can show off their personality and style with football gloves. Thanks to high-quality construction and a wide range of design options, Under Armour football gloves are among the most popular brands.

For the best mix of style and performance, many players trust Under Armour’s F7 Adult Football Gloves.

What to know before you buy Under Armour football gloves

Purpose of football gloves

Football gloves do not deliver warmth when playing in cold weather. Instead, they protect the hands during collisions and provide some tackiness to help players catch the football successfully.

Position of players

Players who handle the football frequently need Under Armour football gloves that help them grip the ball and catch passes. These gloves have some tacky materials in the palms and the fingers. They also use thin fabrics that do not restrict the hand movements of the players.

Linemen and linebackers want football gloves that have some padding and that are thicker. These gloves may help to prevent injuries and abrasions from blocking and tackling.

Most UA football gloves work better for receivers and running backs. However, the Combat line of gloves from Under Armour delivers the highest level of padding and protection for linemen.

Style and color

Under Armour athletic gear is known for design styles and colors that grab attention, and its football gloves are no exception. UA has dozens of design options and color combinations for adult and youth players. Matching the design of your UA football glove to your personal style can make the game more exciting to play and can give you a boost of confidence.

If you like the look of the Under Armour logo, it’s prominently visible on every pair of the company’s football gloves.

What to look for in quality Under Armour football gloves

Breathable fabrics

Sweaty hands are a common problem for football players wearing gloves while practicing in the heat of summer and early fall. Under Armour offers gloves with breathable fabric, which the company calls ArmourMesh, on the back of the hand and fingers to keep them cooler. Since this part of the glove undergoes less stress than the palms, using breathable fabric in this area does not significantly affect the gloves’ durability.

Tackiness

UA football gloves use tacky material in the palms and fingers. This tackiness helps players keep a solid grip on the ball during running plays or while catching passes.

Gloves made for linemen also have tackiness in the palms, giving the linemen a better chance of maintaining contact with the opponent while blocking.

Adjustable wrist strap

Some Under Armour football gloves have a Velcro strap at the wrist that allows the player to tighten the fit as desired. This adjustable strap also makes it easier to pull the gloves on and take them off, eliminating unnecessary stress on the wrist cuff.

Durability

Under Armour football gloves offer good durability, as they are a trusted brand name that follows precise manufacturing tolerances. However, you may want to have an extra pair of gloves on standby in case of a tear during practices or games.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour football gloves

Under Armour packages gloves in pairs rather than offering single gloves. Expect to spend $20-$60 for a pair of UA football gloves.

Under Armour football gloves FAQ

How tight should my UA football gloves be?

A. All football gloves — including those from Under Armour — should fit tightly. They should feel like part of your hand. However, they shouldn’t be so tight that you cannot open and close your hand easily.

How long do UA football gloves last?

A. Most players can wear their UA football gloves for an entire season of practices and games. However, if you see any ripped seams or tears, replace the gloves immediately.

What are the best Under Armour football gloves to buy?

Top Under Armour football gloves

Under Armour Adult F7 Football Gloves

What you need to know: Wide receivers and other players who must catch the ball appreciate the tacky fabrics used for this pair of gloves.

What you’ll love: These durable gloves should last the entire season. The fabrics are breathable, so your hands won’t sweat excessively on hot days. Players can show off their style with numerous designs.

What you should consider: The UA logo is shown prominently on the palm of these gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour football gloves for the money

Under Armour Youth Novelty F8 Football Gloves

What you need to know: These UA gloves have striking designs that kids will love to wear, and parents will love their reasonable prices.

What you’ll love: The designs make them stand apart from the rest, as almost any color combination is available. The tacky material in the palm and fingers helps younger players have more success when catching the ball.

What you should consider: These gloves don’t offer an adjustable closure strap at the wrist, so some younger children may struggle to pull them on by themselves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armour Adult Blur Football Gloves

What you need to know: This pair of gloves is among the most lightweight and comfortable that Under Armour offers.

What you’ll love: The breathable mesh fabric in the back keeps the hands cool. The adjustable strap at the wrist gives players the most secure fit. Several different color choices are available with metallic-colored highlights and accents.

What you should consider: The palm of the gloves has a large “U” and “A” rather than the traditional Under Armour logo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

