Which Mizuno iron set is best?

Mizuno may not be the best-known name among today’s golf equipment brands, but it deserves to be among them. This brand’s specialty is irons. The best Mizuno irons give golfers a great feel for shot-making, something average golfers often struggle with.

The Mizuno JPX 921 Hot Metal Custom Irons are the best option for most golfers, especially those who have a higher-than-average handicap.

What to know before you buy a Mizuno iron

How the golf iron numbering system works

Mizuno follows the traditional numbering system for golf irons. A 3-iron or 4-iron has a reduced face angle, giving players less loft on the ball but more distance. An 8-iron or 9-iron has a sharper face angle, giving players a greater loft on the ball and a shorter distance.

However, a 4-iron across golf club manufacturers, and even across various brands from within Mizuno, does not have the exact same club face angle (or loft angle). Within the various Mizuno iron model families, for example, a 4-iron could have a loft angle between 19 and 24 degrees. A 9-iron’s loft angle can range from 38 to 42 degrees. This can significantly affect the distance you receive, so pay attention to the loft angle before buying.

How golf iron length works

Irons from Mizuno adhere to the traditional length for these clubs. A 4-iron from Mizuno is nearly always 38.5 inches long. A 9-iron is nearly always 36 inches. You may be able to get custom-fit irons from Mizuno that are longer or shorter than average, however.

Clubs included in a set of irons

Golf club manufacturers, including Mizuno, may include anywhere from six to 10 irons in a set of irons. There is no specific number of irons required to call it a set of irons.

What to look for in a quality Mizuno iron set

Iron head responsiveness

Mizuno’s designs often emphasize feel at the point of impact more than competitors’ irons, so players can easily feel when they make solid contact. Having this type of feedback is important for learning how to repeat a quality swing.

Iron head size

Many Mizuno irons have a slightly smaller club head size than other irons. This gives skilled players more ability to shape their shots and to place certain spins on the ball.

However, the smaller head size is less forgiving when less-skilled, less-experienced players have a mishit. (The JPX 921 Hot Metal irons are an exception to that rule among Mizuno irons, as they have a slightly larger head that works especially well for high-handicap players.)

Chromoly face

Some Mizuno irons use a face made of a stainless steel alloy that includes chromium and molybdenum, a metal known as chromoly. This alloy — also used in aircraft fuselages, high-end bike frames and racing-car chassis — allows for an extremely thin contact point that remains durable, but that increases the feel golfers have when they make contact.

Chromoly also generates a high level of energy, meaning players do not have to sacrifice distance to achieve the feel that they want at impact.

How much you can expect to spend on Mizuno irons

Individual irons from Mizuno cost $125-$250 apiece. If you purchase a set, expect to spend $800-$2,000 for six to 10 irons.

Mizuno irons FAQ

Why does my set of Mizuno irons not have a 2-iron?

A. Some manufacturers, including Mizuno, do not include a 2-iron or even a 3-iron with their sets, because some golfers struggle to hit these clubs. Some golfers prefer hybrid clubs to a 2-iron or 3-iron, because hybrids are easier to hit.

Should I buy a set or individual Mizuno irons?

A. Having a set of irons that consist of the same brand and model is preferable. It’s easier to successfully repeat your swing when the models of irons are consistent. However, if you just need one or two Mizuno irons to supplement your set, it’s fine to buy an individual iron.

What are the best Mizuno irons to buy?

Top Mizuno irons

Mizuno JPX 921 Hot Metal Custom Irons

What you need to know: Average players and high-handicap players will appreciate the great feel and look of the heads on these irons.

What you’ll love: The flex of the irons’ chromoly faces delivers outstanding ball speed. Mizuno added extra weight at the perimeter of the clubhead to help with accuracy. The anti-glare heads look great at the address of the ball.

What you should consider: If you’re a low-handicap player, these irons probably won’t significantly help your game.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top Mizuno irons for the money

Mizuno Pro 221 Custom Irons

What you need to know: This set has a slightly older design, so you can save some money while still receiving great clubs.

What you’ll love: By using a slightly smaller clubhead than competitors, these give the player a precise feel at the point of contact. This club uses a copper underlay to further improve the feel.

What you should consider: The smaller clubheads are less forgiving than larger designs, so this model is not the best choice for high-handicap players.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Worth checking out

Mizuno Pro 225 Custom Irons

What you need to know: These use more traditional loft angles, making it easier to dial in the distance as you always have.

What you’ll love: This set includes a 2-iron and a 3-iron, rare in modern iron sets. Mid-handicap players will be able to easily feel when they make solid contact with the ball, thanks to the design.

What you should consider: The clubheads are smaller than those on most irons from competitors, which bothers some players.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

