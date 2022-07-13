TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Planet Fitness is set to open a second location in Tyler this fall. Located in the Village at Cumberland Park, 8905 S. Broadway Ave. The 22,000 sq. ft. facility will be located next to Studio Movie Grill.

Details on their website indicate the facility will have brand new equipment, fully equipped locker rooms and an expansive Black Card Spa.

Membership options include their PF Black Card for $24.99 per month or their Classic for $10 per month. Members can enjoy a variety of amenities such as hydromassage beds, tanning or free fitness training to name a few. Downloading the free app will give you access to hundreds of workout videos, personal fitness tracker, and more.

For more information you can visit their website by clicking here.