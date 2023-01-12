How to layer clothes for a winter hike

Avid outdoor adventurers know that the exploration doesn’t have to stop when the mercury drops. Winter hiking provides those who venture out with a unique experience, but the proper gear can make all the difference. You’ll need to navigate cold, windy weather, plus precipitation that can range from a light, slushy mist to a sleety downpour. The following six tips for layering clothes for a winter hike will keep you dry, comfortable and safe, no matter what the weather throws at you.

Tip #1: Start with the base

The purpose of a base layer (and yes, this includes underwear) is to wick moisture away from the skin. Moisture in the form of sweat can actually make you colder as you hike, so it’s critical to move it away from the skin as quickly as possible.

The best materials for a base layer are:

Synthetic blends

Merino wool

Silk

These vary in thickness and can be tailored to your personal preference. Some people naturally run hotter than others, so a thinner base layer is more appropriate.

It’s best to avoid cotton, which traps moisture and can make you even colder. This includes bras and underwear.

Tip #2: Mind the middle

The job of the middle layer is insulation. It holds heated air close to your body to keep you cozy when it’s cold. The middle layer is most likely made of down, synthetic down or fleece.

In general, down is useless against heat when it’s wet, so if you’re hiking in wet weather, it’s best to go with a synthetic alternative.

Tip #3: Top it off

Contrary to how you might dress for a simple winter walk around the neighborhood, your outer layer is less about warmth and more about weatherproofing. An outer shell keeps your other layers dry and adds wind resistance. It should be waterproof, breathable and easy to pack. Some outer layers also have zippers at the armpits to release moisture.

You’ll need to make sure your outer layer is large enough to fit over the other layers.

Tip #4: Protect your feet

Excellent hiking boots are a critical component to warm-weather safety and comfort. Both women’s winter boots and men’s winter boots should have plenty of traction on the outside and insulation on the inside.

Dry feet mean all-day comfort and warmth. Look for moisture-wicking hiking socks in the same materials as the base layers on your body.

Tip #5: Keep your hands warm

When it gets cold, your body preserves its heat, sending it to the major organs for optimal function. This leaves your extremities out in the cold.

The gloves you choose need to maintain your dexterity while still protecting your hands and fingers from frostbite. The best gloves feature layers similar to how you dress, with a moisture wicking interlayer, insulating middle layer and waterproof outer layer.

Bonus points if you can still operate your cell phone while you’re wearing them.

Tip #6: Cover your head

Top off your winter hiking clothes with the appropriate hat. The best use a material that is quick-drying, antimicrobial, durable and moisture-wicking. Merino wool and synthetic fiber all fit the bill, but merino may be a more expensive choice.

Consider also the thickness of the hat. If you choose a hat that’s too thick, not only can you not add another layer if you need to, but there’s also a chance you might feel overheated. A hat that’s thinner can be layered, but only if you plan ahead with another layer to add (or a coat with a hood).

Best clothes for layering on a winter hike

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews.

