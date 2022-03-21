Which electric log splitter is best?

Electric log splitters make easy work of preparing firewood without all the noise and harmful emissions you get from gas-powered models. Not only that, these environmentally friendly machines require almost no maintenance, so you don’t have to worry about replacing spark plugs, cleaning air filters and all the other hassles that come along with owning and operating internal combustion engines.

For anyone purchasing a log splitter, driving force and log capacity should be the two most important specs to look at. After that, consider various other features that can add to the convenience of using or transporting a particular model.

With all of this in mind, WEN 56207 6.5-Ton Electric Log Splitter stands out as one of the best options for most home users. With 13,000 pounds of driving force, it can handle pretty much all wood species, and the inclusion of a 34-inch stand ensures you don’t have to hunch over the entire time you work.

What to know before you buy electric log splitters

Electric log splitters vs. gas log splitters

Both electric and gas log splitters have their place, but there are some undeniable benefits to the former that often makes them a better choice for the average home user. Electric log splitters are quieter and cleaner. They don’t release carbon dioxide into the air and are less likely to disturb neighbors. Most tend to be smaller and more easily portable than gas-powered models as well.

The biggest downside to electric log splitters is their log capacity and power. They simply can’t compete with gas log splitters when it comes to the size of logs they can split and their driving force. Gas splitters can also be used in locations where there’s no access to power, unlike electric models. However, for these benefits, you’ll have to deal with a louder and dirtier machine that requires more maintenance.

Safety tips for using an electric log splitter

Like any power tool, log splitters need to be operated with care and caution and by responsible individuals. Before using any splitter for the first time, carefully read the instructions to ensure you’re familiar with the process. It’s recommended to wear safety glasses to protect your eyes from bits of flying wood, gloves to protect your hands from splinters and sturdy footwear to protect your feet from dropped logs.

Log splitters should only be used in dry and well-lit areas, without any obstacles around that someone could potentially trip over or that interfere with the operation. It’s also important that no kids or pets have access to the area. They could injure themselves or distract you long enough to injure yourself.

Before plugging in the electric log splitter, inspect it carefully for any damage and to ensure all components are in proper working order. The machine should be free of any leftover bits of debris that can get jammed into moving parts. Log splitters should always be operated with two hands and only by a single individual. Never have different people loading the logs and operating the splitter.

What to look for in quality electric log splitters

Driving force

The driving force of an electric splitter is denoted in tons. The higher the number, the more capable the log splitter. Even the smallest models should have at least 4 tons of driving force, but some more powerful electric splitters may have up to to 7 tons of driving force.

Cycle speed

The cycle speed refers to how long it takes for a ram, which is the moving part of a log splitter, to split a log and return to its starting position. The shorter the cycle speed, the more logs you can get through in a shorter amount of time. Cycle speeds for electric log splitters generally range from 10-25 seconds.

Log capacity

Every splitter has a maximum length and diameter for the logs it can handle. On the low end, this may be as little as 8 inches in diameter and 16 inches in length. On the upper end for electric splitters, this may be up to 12 inches in diameter and 20 inches in length.

Cutting orientation

The majority of consumer-grade electric log splitters cut logs in a horizontal orientation. However, if you know that you’ll be cutting very thick and heavy logs, it may be worthwhile to search for a model that also allows for vertical cutting. It’s considerably easier to move a heavy log into position on a vertical splitter than it is to lift one off the ground and place it into a horizontal cradle.

Portability

Most people won’t have the luxury of splitting their logs right next to where they store the machine between uses. With that in mind, it’s worthwhile to consider the portability of any model before purchasing it. Take into account various factors that can affect portability including the overall weight, the size and type of wheels and the positioning of the handles.

How much you can expect to spend on electric log splitters

Most consumer-grade electric log splitters cost $250-$750.

Electric log splitters FAQ

Can electric log splitters be used on fresh and dried logs?

A. Yes. Electric splitters can be used on both fresh and dry logs. However, fresh logs require more driving force than a comparably sized dry log, so bear this in mind when choosing a machine.

What kind of power source do electric log splitters require?

A. Nearly all electric log splitters for the U.S. market connect to a standard 110-volt power outlet.

What are the best electric log splitters to buy?

Top electric log splitter

WEN 56207 6.5-Ton Electric Log Splitter

What you need to know: The WEN 56207 offers impressive driving force for its size and includes a convenient stand to raise it up to a comfortable working height.

What you’ll love: It offers a good balance of performance and portability for most users. It can accommodate logs up to 20.5 inches in length, and you can adjust the ram’s travel distance for a faster cycle time on short logs.

What you should consider: Raising the splitter onto the included stand is a two-person job.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric log splitter for the money

Earthquake W500 5-Ton Electric Log Splitter

What you need to know: Though it isn’t the most powerful model, the Earthquake W500 is capable enough for most home users and is smartly designed with long padded handles for easy transport.

What you’ll love: It’s built with dependable components that can stand up to plenty of regular use. There’s also an optional stand available for it for people who don’t want to work so close to the ground.

What you should consider: It can struggle on some very dense hardwoods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Boss Industrial ES7T20 Electric Log Splitter

What you need to know: The ES7T20 boasts almost enough power to rival gas log splitters yet still retains the lightweight construction and quiet operation of electric models.

What you’ll love: Though it isn’t recommended for safety reasons, this model does allow for one-handed operation. Also, the side rails do a good job of keeping logs stable during splitting.

What you should consider: Its warranty is just two years.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

