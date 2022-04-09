Which gardening cart is best?

Gardeners are always busy planting, watering, fertilizing, mulching and trimming. They need to haul tools and supplies out to the garden from the garage or shed and back again when they’re done. All those activities call for a garden cart that’s sturdy, rolls easily and holds the materials you work with regularly.

If you’re a serious garden enthusiast who needs a rough, tough metal cart that can carry 1,000 pounds, you’re going to like the Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Steel Utility Cart.

What to know before you buy a gardening cart

Wheels and tires

Two wheels are good for getting in and out of smaller spaces and are usually found on smaller gardening carts.

are good for getting in and out of smaller spaces and are usually found on smaller gardening carts. Four wheels are found on gardening carts that carry larger items and heavier weights than two-wheel carts. Four wheels are the most stable by far, not only for transporting things, but when you’re loading and unloading your cart, too.

are found on gardening carts that carry larger items and heavier weights than two-wheel carts. Four wheels are the most stable by far, not only for transporting things, but when you’re loading and unloading your cart, too. Plastic wheels are the cheapest material and effective only with small gardening carts and small loads. They do okay in dirt and grass but get chewed up quickly when used on paved surfaces.

are the cheapest material and effective only with small gardening carts and small loads. They do okay in dirt and grass but get chewed up quickly when used on paved surfaces. Pneumatic tires with treads give you the best grip and provide support to gardening carts that carry the biggest and heaviest loads. The downside is they need to be aired up from time to time and repaired or replaced when a tire is punctured or otherwise damaged.

Shape

Some garden carts are shaped like boxes with vertical walls. The walls may be made of wood, metal or plastic. Cart walls may be solid, made of open slats or metal mesh. Some walls are permanent and others are removable to convert the cart to a flatbed. Other carts are shaped like wheelbarrows, with shallow tubs made of a single piece of plastic or steel.

Material

Heavy-duty gardening carts should be made of strong materials like steel, which needs to be protected against rust and corrosion. Light-duty gardening carts are usually made of plastic to save money and weight. Lighter and less sturdy carts can fail if overloaded.

Size

If you have a small garden that you weed regularly, a small cart may be your solution. If you need to move lots of heavy things, you need a big, strong gardening cart. If you have limited storage space, buy a garden cart with a handle that folds down.

What to look for in a quality gardening cart

Assembly

Whatever material you choose, make sure of the quality of the materials and the precision of the assembly. Look for snug-fitting corners, tight seams and bright alloy nuts and bolts.

Body

Open mesh sides are great for carrying leaves, weeds and firewood but lousy for moving dirt. Rectangles carry more than tubs and have the added benefit of removable sides.

How much you can expect to spend on a gardening cart

Simple, light-duty plastic carts with two wheels for small gardens cost around $40. Larger four-wheeled carts cost $60-$100. Heavy-duty gardening carts that can carry 1,000 pounds cost from $150 to more than $300.

Gardening cart FAQ

How do I take care of my gardening cart?

A. Whether your cart is made of metal, plastic or wood, all you need to do is rinse it off and let it dry outside before putting it away. Check and lubricate wheel bearings as directed by the manufacturer. Check your tires regularly to see they stay properly inflated.

Is it better to buy a gardening cart that’s too big or too small?

A. If you go with a bigger one, it’ll be less likely to tip over. Another good reason to get a big cart is that you have to make fewer trips from where you keep your gardening tools and materials out to your garden and back again.

What’s the best gardening cart to buy?

Top gardening cart

Gorilla Carts Heavy Duty Steel Utility Cart

What you need to know: This is the all-around best option for gardening enthusiasts.

What you’ll love: This 56-inch long gardening cart is built for the serious gardener. It rides on 13-inch tires, is made of high-grade alloy steel and has a 1,000-pound capacity. The steel mesh sides can be removed to convert this 7 cubic foot gardening cart into a flatbed trailer.

What you should consider: If you use this cart for heavy loads, make sure you keep the tires properly inflated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gardening cart for the money

Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart

What you need to know: Unloading is made quick and easy with this gardening cart’s patented quick-release dump feature.

What you’ll love: The frame is made of steel and the cart bed is made of tough and durable poly plastic. The padded handle and 10-inch pneumatic tires make it easy to pull 600 pounds of anything you can load it with, even over heavy terrain. The 40 x 25-inch bed carries things like dirt, mulch, rocks and more.

What you should consider: Some people say assembly is more of a challenge than it should be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Suncast 15.5-Gallon Multipurpose Cart with Wheels

What you need to know: This weather-resistant cart handles smaller loads with ease.

What you’ll love: Not everyone needs to move lots of rocks and dirt; some gardeners want to move plants, mulch, weeds and so on. They like how this 11-pound cart is easy to maneuver and the handle telescopes into itself for storing in tight places. Users take this cart beyond the garden, using it to tote laundry and groceries.

What you should consider: This two-wheeled cart is prone to tipping over when overloaded or top-heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.