Which Home Depot pole saw is best?

If you find yourself wishing for longer arms when that dead limb is just out of reach, it may be time to upgrade your equipment. Home Depot offers a wide variety of pole saws for every level of experience and intensity of use.

When you are serious about maintaining order and a proper pruning schedule, or if you have a large property to maintain, the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Pole Saw With Attachment is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a Home Depot pole saw

Pole saw power source

Home Depot offers pole saws with four options for power.

Gas: Traditionally used by professional landscapers and tree services, gas pole saws are durable and able to handle most jobs. However, they are more expensive and heavy.

Electric: In terms of environmental benefits, electric pole saws win the day. They plug into an outlet and are quiet, lightweight and easy to operate. However, they may not have enough power, and you are limited by the length of the cord.

Battery: Battery-powered saws combine some of the best benefits of each category. They are a bit heavier than electric and manual saws, but not quite as heavy as those that use gas. They are more affordable, especially if you buy the same brand of battery-powered yard tools and can swap batteries among them. However, some of them have an insubstantial battery life.

Manual: Manual pole saws are lightweight and affordable, but it can be challenging to cut larger branches or limbs.

Type of work

Homeowners and professional landscapers need different tools. Homeowners are looking to clean up a few trees, while landscapers run across thousands in their weekly jobs. With a dedicated Pro desk, Home Depot has pole saws that cater to both.

Bar length

Because you are operating the pole saw at a distance from your center of gravity, the bar length matters. Too long, and you won’t be able to reliably direct the operation, but too short and you are limited in the width of branches or limbs you can cut.

To get a good idea of your needs, take the length of the cutting bar and divide it in half. That’s about the maximum width branch you can cut with your pole saw. This number increases as the pole gets shorter. But because you have less leverage when the pole is extended, cutting capacity is less.

What to look for in a quality Home Depot pole saw

Operating instructions

In addition to providing operating instructions in the box, many Home Depot locations offer classes in everything from pruning and removing brush to making firewood from downed trees.

Easy operation

A pole saw requires oil for the bar and tension to be maintained for safe operation. Most Home Depot pole saws feature automatic oilers and easy-to-access chain tensioners. These let you get the job done with fewer breaks.

Warranties and returns

Home Depot knows your tools need to work hard. The vast majority of their product lines come with limited warranties guaranteed against workmanship or manufacturing defects.

Additionally, with just a few exceptions, Home Depot accepts returns of new and unopened merchandise for 90 days with a receipt. Don’t have a receipt? An associate may be able to find your purchase on their computer to refund your original payment method, If not, you can still make the return for store credit.

How much you can expect to spend on a Home Depot pole saw

Prices vary depending on what type of power you select and whether or not a battery or other accessories are included with the tool. Expect to spend $100-$500.

Home Depot pole saw FAQ

What is the maximum extended length of a pole saw?

A. It depends on the type of saw you select. Professional models can extend an additional 10-13 feet past their initial length.

Is there a trick to using a pole saw?

A. As with anything, more practice increases your skill.

The longer the extension , the harder it is to cut.

, the harder it is to cut. The thicker the limb , the more tiring cutting will be.

, the more tiring cutting will be. Never use a pole saw near power lines.

near power lines. Clear a work area underneath where you’ll be cutting.

underneath where you’ll be cutting. Make sure a helper is nearby .

. Position yourself so that the branch you are cutting is as close to chest height as possible. Never cut while underneath a branch.

so that the branch you are cutting is as close to chest height as possible. Never cut while underneath a branch. Start by cutting a small groove , then use a rhythmic motion to complete the cut.

, then use a rhythmic motion to complete the cut. When in doubt, ask for help or hire a professional.

What’s the best Home Depot pole saw to buy?

Top Home Depot pole saw

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Pole Saw With Attachment

What you need to know: It is a hardworking, heavy-duty choice that fits with all of Milwaukee’s M18 line of tools.

What you’ll love: Make 150 cuts per charge of the lithium-ion battery. The saw head is 10 inches and reaches full power in 1 second. The chain tensioner is easy to access, and the saw comes with a three-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: It is heavy, just under 13 pounds, and it is expensive. If you only occasionally need a pole saw, this might be more equipment than is necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Home Depot pole saw for the money

2-in-1 8-amp Electric Convertible Pole Chainsaw

What you need to know: This is perfect for pruning and cutting downed limbs to length.

What you’ll love: The telescoping pole extends to 15 feet for longer reach. The 10-inch bar can also be converted to a handheld chain saw to cut limbs up to 9.5 inches. It weighs just under 8.5 pounds and has a built-in safety switch. The operation is quiet.

What you should consider: The cord is very short, and some users report leaking oil. This is best reserved for smaller yards.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Greenworks Pro 60-volt Battery Cordless Pole Saw (Tool Only)

What you need to know: If you already have tools in the Greenworks line, this “tool only” choice may work well for you.

What you’ll love: It is perfect for small yard cleanup jobs. It’s light and easy to handle, and it works with either a 60- or 40-volt battery that is sized for Greenworks tools. It has an automatic chain oiler for smoother operation, and a 10-inch bar to tackle most jobs. It comes with a four-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Maintaining chain tension is challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

