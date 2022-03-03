Which WWE action figures are best?

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is one of the most popular forms of wrestling in professional wrestling. Wrestlers turn into legends as fans worldwide continue to immortalize them with adoration and memorabilia. Although there are many ways to keep your favorite wrestlers close to you, action figures bring them to life. Whether you’re a serious WWE collector or just a fan looking for your favorite wrestling icon, an action figure is a fun way to dive into the professional wrestling world. For the best, high-quality WWE action figure, John Cena vs. Randy Orton Championship Showdown is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a WWE action figure

Size

Although there are action figures of varying heights and sizes, most WWE action figures range from around 6-7.9 inches. Interestingly, many sizes are based on the actual wrestler’s height. For instance, wrestler Kane is 7 feet tall in reality and his action figure is made to superstar scale at around 7.5 inches.

Storage

Whether you’re a collector who wants to keep your action figures packed in its box in mint condition or a fan who wants it out on full display, you’ll need somewhere to store it. A designated bag or box is suitable to prevent any hazards, especially for children under 6 years old.

If you’re a collector, it’s good to ensure the toy and the box are in their original packaging and conditions. Any damage or imperfections to the box or action figure reduces the resale value of the toy.

Resale value

Not all WWE action figures have the same resale value. Often, the value of a toy depends on how old or rare it is. Another important factor for an action figure to be sold at a good price is how well it is preserved. A WWE toy that is still in its box and preserved in its original collection is more valuable than one that has been opened.

What to look for in a quality WWE action figure

Details

Made with high-quality plastic, these figures are built to last. A good WWE action figure also is true to the wrestlers and has realistic facial features, intricate details and accompanying costumes. Genuine WWE figures use TrueFX technology to bring life to your favorite wrestlers.

Poses

WWE wrestlers are famous for their wrestling styles, personalities, signature moves and poses. Depending on the figure you purchase, you will find different points of articulation that allow you to recreate some of the most iconic poses and moves that fully immerse you in the world of wrestling.

Additions

Some figures come with fun additions that elevate your action figure experience. Certain figures come with extra hands you can change. Others may include items such as entrance gear, side plate stands, championship belts and more.

How much you can expect to spend on a WWE action figure

You can get WWE action figures from about $8-$37.

WWE action figure FAQ

Are WWE action figures worth any money?

A. Yes, there are many WWE action figures that are valuable.

What are the rarest WWE action figures?

A. Some of the rarest WWE action figures include Brutus ”The Barber” Beefcake, Hulk Hogan in the black card and Andre the Giant.

What are the best WWE action figures to buy?

Top WWE action figure

John Cena vs Randy Orton Championship Showdown

What you need to know: This two-in-one collectible pack lets you recreate an epic match between top wrestling stars John Cena and Randy Orton.

What you’ll love: The two wrestlers are able to be moved in ways that recreates the signature wrestling moves fans instantly recognize. Made with TrueFX technology, the details on each action figure are true to life. This set comes with Championship side plate stands for the two toys.

What you should consider: One user noted that the heads of the toys fell off within the first week of purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top WWE action figure for the money

Edge Action Build-a-Figure

What you need to know: Recreate your favorite WrestleMania moments with Edge and other figures that include parts to build Paul Ellering and Rocco.

What you’ll love: This Edge action figure will be a favorite for collectors who also want to purchase Shawn Michaels, Goldberg and Chyna to build the complete Paul Ellering and Rocco figures. With lifelike details and 25 points of articulation, this figure comes with a bat and entrance gear that gives the full WWE experience.

What you should consider: While great on its own, this set is best for people who want to purchase the other Elite WrestleMania figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shinsuke Nakamura

What you need to know: This is a high-quality and easily movable addition to any WWE collection.

What you’ll love: This figure is full of authenticity, with realistic details as well as entrance gear, the iconic belt and interchangeable hands.

What you should consider: Some users received the figure in blue attire instead of black

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.