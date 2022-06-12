Which trivia game for kids is best?

Trivia games are fun to play with kids and adults, family members and friends. Some trivia games for kids are serious and competitive, while others are silly and entertaining. They can give your family something to do on a rainy day and tend to be much less expensive than taking your kids to an amusement park or a movie. The North Star Games’ Wits & Wagers is a marvelous trivia game for kids.

What to know before you buy a trivia game for kids

Find a fun and engaging game

What you consider fun depends on the tastes of your family. Some kids like to get competitive, while others prefer a silly game where everyone’s laughing. Some trivia games involve individual players answering questions for points, but some newer games have players working together on teams.

Consider the game’s topic

If your kids are fairly competitive, they might like trivia games that involve language, geography, science, arts, culture and history like the classic Trivial Pursuit game. But if your kids just want something fun and silly, they might enjoy a game with a focus on celebrities, music, animals, TV and movies.

Age range

There is usually an age range listed on the games box, indicating the difficulty of the topics and questions. If you have any babies, toddlers or very young kids, you probably want to avoid playing any trivia games with small pieces that could lead to choking.

What to look for in a quality trivia game for kids

Physical quality

The quality of the game’s parts is important. Look for a game with high-quality cards, attractive artwork and well-constructed board and tokens.

Expandability

Most trivia games for kids have enough content to be played over and over without getting boring. But even games with hundreds of questions can become redundant if you play them too often. Look for games with expansion packs that add content and questions.

Replayability

You should think about the variety and number of topics and questions included in a trivia game. Multiple-choice questions are much simpler to memorize than open-ended questions.

How much you can expect to spend on a trivia game for kids

The most basic trivia games for kids cost about $5-$10, while mid-range games go for $10-$20 and high-end ones vary from about $20-$40.

Trivia game for kids FAQ

Are there trivia games for kids who are not great at remembering facts?

A. Yes, not all trivia games for kids are geared toward knowing the correct response. Some are a little more silly, like predicting how much a particular animal weighs. And some test their ability to think on their feet rather than their knowledge.

Can kids play trivia games with a big group?

A. While many games accommodate only six or fewer players, there are also lots of games that let a larger group play. These large-group games are usually for teams, which works well if you have a group with various skill levels and ages.

What can you do if a trivia game comes with damaged or missing pieces?

A. Most companies that sell trivia games for kids have stellar customer service and support and will send you replacement parts fairly quickly.

What’s the best trivia game for kids to buy?

Top trivia game for kids

North Star Games’ Wits & Wagers

What you need to know: This fun, engaging game is a top choice for multiple ages and groups.

What you’ll love: While it’s appropriate for various ages, it still offers a good challenge. It’s also very simple to learn how to play.

What you should consider: Its price is on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top trivia game for kids for the money

Hasbro’s Trivial Pursuit

What you need to know: This classic trivia game provides a good challenge from a well-known brand.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive game offers high quality in both the physical game and the trivia content. The updated version of the classic game is playable for multiple generations.

What you should consider: The youngest children will struggle with many of the questions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wonder Forge’s Pictopia: Disney Edition Trivia Game

What you need to know: This fun, fast-moving game is a perfect choice for families, particularly those with younger kids.

What you’ll love: The game has incredible artwork that helps make it an excellent option for Disney fans of every age. It works well for a family game night.

What you should consider: Some of the questions in this game are either too simple or inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

