Which Call of Duty Funko Pop is best?

Funko Pop and Call of Duty are a match made in collector heaven. These two iconic franchises have teamed up to create a collection of vinyl figures from various Call of Duty video games. A new Call of Duty game is released every year, and some have produced some very memorable characters. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll want to take a look at this limited series of Funko Pop toys that feature different characters from the game.

The best Call of Duty Funko Pop is the John MacTavish figure from Modern Warfare. This recurring Captain has appeared in several iterations of Modern Warfare over the years. His figure shows him rocking his mohawk, wearing casual military garb and holding an automatic rifle.

What to know before you buy a Call of Duty Funko Pop

Call of Duty games

There have been 24 Call of Duty games produced since the very first one released in 2003. Activision, the game’s parent company, alternates between smaller studios to create each new game year after year. Some of the most popular include Black Ops, Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops II, Ghosts and Advanced Warfare. Some characters in these titles cross over into different games. For example, Captain John Price is the face of the Modern Warfare series and has appeared in over five games. Each game takes on a different era of warfare, and along with it comes different weapons, vehicles and characters.

Zombies

Zombies is a separate game mode within each Call of Duty game. It’s included in each new title, and many game fans prefer to play this mode exclusively. Within Zombies, there are weapons to level up, quests to complete and records to smash. Your character will team up with other players to survive as hordes of flesh-eating zombies storm your building. Your job is to kill as many zombies as possible and level up to become stronger. You can even use unique weapons like the Monkey Bomb.

John “Soap” MacTavish

John MacTavish, also known by his nickname Soap, is a Captain in the Modern Warfare franchise of Call of Duty. He appeared in five different games as both a playable character and a non-player character. He played a significant role in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where players controlled him as part of the British Special Air Service. He’s such a well-known character that he earned himself a Funko Pop of his own. Much like in the game itself, Soap can be seen wearing his in-game gear and his classic hairstyle.

What to look for in a quality Call of Duty Funko Pop

Killstreaks

Killstreaks are special abilities you receive in Call of Duty that allow you to use or operate a unique and very powerful weapon. These abilities are earned by eliminating several players in a row without being eliminated yourself. The weapons you earn can range from calling in a barrage of missiles that rain down from above, controlling a German Shepard that attacks enemies or operating an explosive drone. The ultimate killstreak is the nuclear bomb which automatically ends the game with a push of a button. Funko Pop took killstreaks into account when they created their collection by including the Juggernaut vinyl figure. This bulky figure carries an automatic weapon and wears nearly impenetrable armor.

Skins

Along with the unique armor of the Juggernaut, other Funko figures from Call of Duty also wear different suits. In the game, you can don a wide array of outfits, otherwise known as skins. These can include themed skins like an American flag swim trunks and a cowboy hat or more tactical military gear like a winter camo sniper suit. Funko chose the Ghillie suit to wrap around one of their figures. This unnamed character is wearing a green and tan camo Ghillie along with a black mask.

Riley

Dogs have always been a significant part of the Call of Duty franchise. More specifically, German Shepherds have become equally important characters in both the multiplayer and campaign game modes. In multiplayer, you can summon a dog to guard a certain map area and attack any enemies that cross its threshold. Riley is the most famous German Shepard in Call of Duty. He came from the Ghost series and worked to track down explosives and even take down helicopter pilots. Riley appears in the Funko Pop collection wearing protective armor just like his Captains.

How much can you expect to spend on Call of Duty Funko Pop

Call of Duty Funko Pop toys cost $55-$90.

Call of Duty Funko Pop FAQ

Why are Call of Duty Funko Pop toys so expensive?

A. Funko Pop discontinued production on all Call of Duty toys, so they are no longer widely available. Due to the low supply, many sellers are pricing the toys higher than other Funko Pop figures.

How many Call of Duty Funko Pop toys are there?

A. Funko Pop only released a limited amount of figures. There are six from the main series, each spanning different franchise favorite games, including some figures from the zombies series. There is also a separate character series that features different Captains from the game.

What’s the best Call of Duty Funko Pop to buy?

Top Call of Duty Funko Pop

Funko Pop Call of Duty: John MacTavish

What you need to know: Funko Pop portrays Captain John “Soap” MacTavish from the Modern Warfare series in this cool vinyl figure.

What you’ll love: Captain MacTavish is shown with his iconic hairstyle in denim jeans, a green vest, a black T-shirt and black gloves. He’s also holding an automatic weapon in his left hand. There’s great detail in his face, even showing the scar across his left eye.

What you should consider: This isn’t the most popular figure from the Modern Warfare series.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Call of Duty Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop Call of Duty: Spaceland Zombie

What you need to know: Take a trip to the space-themed amusement park with this unique Spaceland Zombie figure from Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

What you’ll love: The zombie is dressed in preppy clothing from the 1980s with a blue-collared polo and a pink sweater wrapped around his neck. A pair of neon yellow sunglasses hang from his neck. He’s bloody, decayed and very zombie-like.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported the box had an exclusive “Available at Target” sticker on it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop Call of Duty: Riley

What you need to know: This adorable German shepherd dog named Riley comes from the well-known Call of Duty: Ghosts game.

What you’ll love: Riley is sitting like a good boy at just over 3 inches in height. He wears a pair of headphones to protect his ears from the explosions on the battlefield and a green bulletproof vest. Riley has his tongue sticking out of his mouth as well.

What you should consider: Riley looks a lot more friendly in his Funko Pop version than in the video game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.