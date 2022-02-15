Which Shopkins toy is best?

Kids love collecting toys with fun themes. Shopkins are unusual collectible toys that resemble popular food items and other products. If your child is a Shopkins collector or interested in starting a collection, the Shopkins World Vacation Europe 12-Pack is a popular set of toys children love.

What to know before you buy Shopkins toys

Types of Shopkins toys

Shopkins Family Mini Packs: These feature sets of toys similar to one another. For example, you may receive a “family” of eggs, toast or fruit characters.

These feature sets of toys similar to one another. For example, you may receive a “family” of eggs, toast or fruit characters. Shopkins World Vacation: These represent items from various continents. For example, the Europe World Vacation series has accordions, crepes and other items popular in Europe.

These represent items from various continents. For example, the Europe World Vacation series has accordions, crepes and other items popular in Europe. Shopkins Real Littles: These are modeled on real-world brands and often feature miniature toy versions of the products the Shopkins are meant to resemble. Brands you may find in these sets include Pringles, Eggo Waffles, Breyers ice cream and Reddi-wip.

These are modeled on real-world brands and often feature miniature toy versions of the products the Shopkins are meant to resemble. Brands you may find in these sets include Pringles, Eggo Waffles, Breyers ice cream and Reddi-wip. Cutie Cars: Shopkins Cutie Cars are small cars with Shopkins faces. They have food, fashion and product-based themes, similar to traditional Shopkins toys.

Shopkins Cutie Cars are small cars with Shopkins faces. They have food, fashion and product-based themes, similar to traditional Shopkins toys. Shopkins Shoppies: Shopkins Shoppies are a Shopkins spin-off series of 5-inch dolls that feature teenage girls with brushable hair. These toys usually include VIP codes that can be used to unlock cards, mini magazines or secret diaries in the Shopkins app.

Shopkins Shoppies are a Shopkins spin-off series of 5-inch dolls that feature teenage girls with brushable hair. These toys usually include VIP codes that can be used to unlock cards, mini magazines or secret diaries in the Shopkins app. Happy Places: These feature tiny dollhouses and other playsets and can be decorated with Shopkins’ furniture toys.

Hidden surprises

Ever since the rise of Pokemon cards in the early 1990s, children have loved toys that feature a surprise element. Many Shopkins toy sets have several toys you’re guaranteed to receive, and a few surprise toys that vary from box to box. If your child loves unboxing toys, consider buying a set with multiple surprise toys.

Rarity

Another element that makes Shopkins toys popular is the varying rarities of their collectible toys. Color is used to indicate the different Shopkins rarities, with white and purple the most common, turquoise “exclusive,” gold representing limited-edition, green representing rare, and pink representing ultra-rare toys.

What to look for in quality Shopkins toys

Variety

Most Shopkins toys come in sets that feature several characters. Some sets feature characters from various sets within the same season. Buying a collection of characters is a great way to ensure your child gets a toy they’ll love.

Quantity

Buying a Shopkins set with numerous toys is a great way to get the most bang for your buck. Shopkins sets tend to include roughly 12-30 toys, and many of the sets with more toys also include more surprise toys.

Fun themes

Shopkins toys feature foods, products and brands. If your child loves waffles, it makes sense to buy a set of toys with at least one waffle character. Additionally, the Real Littles sets let you give your child a toy that resembles a particular brand they love.

Exciting packaging

Many toy sets include themed packaging that makes them more fun to open. Children usually like packaging with an exciting design, as they can use them to store the toys.

How much you can expect to spend on Shopkins toys

Depending on the Shopkins series you choose and the number of toys included, expect to spend between $20-$40.

Shopkins toys FAQ

Can you open the lids on the Real Littles Shopkins?

A. Yes. And the toy products are typically larger than the Shopkins characters, so you can place the Shopkins inside the product boxes. Be careful not to open the lids with too much force, as they may break.

Are Shopkins toys safe?

A. Shopkins toys are relatively small, so they may pose a choking hazard for young children. The recommended age range for Shopkins toys is 5-15 years old.

What’s the best Shopkins toy to buy?

Top Shopkins toy

Shopkins World Vacation Europe 12-Pack

What you need to know: These Europe-themed Shopkins toys are ideal for children who want to travel the world.

What you’ll love: This set comes with 10 Shopkins toys and two surprise toys, in fun packaging that resembles a luggage set. It comes with a hotel room you can use to display your child’s Shopkins toys and a special-edition bag charm that can decorate their luggage. These toys are relatively affordable compared to other Shopkins sets.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported receiving sets that had already been opened.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Shopkins toy for the money

Shopkins Season Three 2-Pack

What you need to know: This affordable set includes two surprise toys.

What you’ll love: These toys come in a fun shopping basket and are compatible with the Shopkins mobile app. This set may include a limited-edition jewelry-themed toy. This is perfect for children who love surprises.

What you should consider: Although these are cheaper than other Shopkins, some felt they were overpriced. There is no guarantee you’ll receive a rare toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shopkins Real Littles Mega Pack

What you need to know: This set features 13 Real Littles toys and 13 mini-packs.

What you’ll love: You get a wide range of Shopkins toys resembling well-known brands including Ro-Tel, Pop-Tarts, Welch’s and Cheez-it. The toys can be placed inside the products that they resemble, and the set comes in fun packaging that resembles a vending machine. You also have a chance to get a limited-edition Crystal Glitz Real Little toy.

What you should consider: This collection is more expensive than most Shopkins toy sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

