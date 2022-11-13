The word "advent" comes from the Latin "adventus" which means "coming" or "arrival."

Which advent calendar gifts for adults are best?

Looking for the perfect advent calendar this winter season? Advent calendars go on sale earlier than you might think and can sell out quickly. The tradition of marking an advent calendar for the 12 or 24 days leading up to Christmas originated in the 19th century and calendars now come in a variety of styles and forms. They can dispense sweets, beauty products, collectibles and more. Whether you want a ready-made advent calendar or a kit to make your own, you are sure to find one that brings holiday cheer.

Edible advent calendars

Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar

This organic hanging tea advent calendar is festive and features 24 herbal tea sachets. It’s the perfect set for the tea lover in your life.

Speciality Division Christmas Coffee Advent Calendar (Keurig Compatible K-Cups)

If you have a Keurig coffee maker, consider this coffee advent calendar that comes with 12 Keurig compatible K-cups in assorted flavors. For those who don’t drink coffee, there is a hot chocolate version as well.

Godiva Chocolatier Holiday Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar

This 24 count chocolate advent calendar features a tasty array of gourmet milk, white and dark chocolates. They come in a holiday themed gift box.

Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar

This advent calendar offers 24 assorted Bonne Maman fruit spreads in cute little jars. The calendar opens for display and is beautifully illustrated.

Pop culture advent calendars

Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar

Great for kids and adults alike, this “Star Wars” advent calendar comes with fun surprises for 25 days as you countdown to Christmas. Little presents include buttons, paper ornaments, souvenirs and more.

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar Edition

This calendar displays trinkets and keepsakes that celebrate the hit television series “Friends,” including paper ornaments and recipe cards. Each day includes fun art and illustrations from the show.

NerdyByLadySween DnD Advent Calendar

DnD fans will love this advent calendar that can be customized with a wide array of dice, figurines, soaps and more that celebrate DnD. It’s a fun and unique spin on the advent calendar that you won’t find anywhere else.

The Office TV Show 12 Days Of Socks Advent Calendar Set

This advent calendar comes with 12 pairs of socks with different illustrations based on the popular tv show, “The Office.” Socks are designed for men’s shoes size 8 to 12.

Bath and body advent calendars

Man’Stuff Toiletry Advent Calendar for Men

This advent calendar is filled with men’s toiletries that follow a 24 day countdown. Featured items include face moisturizer, body lotion, shaving cream, nail clippers and more.

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar

This colorfully wrapped beauty box features 24 boxes filled with beauty products from one of the most popular beauty stores. Items include lip gloss, an eye mask, creams and hair accessories.

Sold by Sephora

L’Occitane Signature Holiday Advent Calendar

This box includes 24 L’Occitane beauty products plus colorful holiday illustrations. Items like creams and lotions are featured in assorted sizes.

RITUALS The Ritual Of Advent Countdown To Christmas Calendar Set

This 24 piece set comes with assorted RITUALS beauty products in a very festive package. The display looks like a little holiday village with tall trees and snow-covered houses.

Home and decor advent calendars

Mindmade The Advent Calendar for Crossword Lovers

This advent calendar features 24 windows, each of which includes a different crossword puzzle to solve. Puzzles are accompanied by fun photos and open out from the calendar to reveal the clues.

IAmGretchenBoutique Classic Crystal Lover’s Advent Calendar

There are 24 assorted crystals and stones in this box, each with a different energy. Fans of the metaphysical and rock collecting will enjoy this set.

DesignsUndone Candle Advent Calendar

This advent set has 12 boxes, each of which includes a different 4-ounce soy candle. Scents include pumpkin, gingerbread, chai latte, cinnamon eggnog and more seasonal flavors.

Villeroy & Boch Christmas Toys Memory Advent Calendar Set

This classic set includes a porcelain Christmas tree, a green and red set of drawers to open and 24 small ornaments (one for each drawer). The tree is fitted with hooks so each day you can hang a different ornament.

Fill-your-own advent calendars

D-FantiX Christmas Advent Calendar

RusticRestyle Alcohol Christmas Tree Advent Calendar

This beautiful Christmas tree rack is constructed from solid oak with 24 numbered spots to place mini alcohol bottles. The tree stands 15 inches by 10 inches. Alcohol not included.

Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Shooting Star Advent Calendar

This wooden set features two beautifully detailed Christmas village scenes plus 24 drawers for storing holiday treats. There are even battery-powered LED lights so that the background lights up. Batteries not included.

JollieTCreation Wooden House with 25 Drawers Advent Calendar

This festive calendar shaped like a house is complete with a roof that lights up. The house’s exterior is outfitted with 25 drawers with assorted winter detailing so you can store away a little treasure for each day. Batteries not included.

