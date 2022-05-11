Which portable chargers are best?

Mobile devices from the turn of the century had incredible battery power. Any Nokia or Motorola device could go uncharged for about a week and then still have 60% battery life left. But their staying power was largely due to their inferior technology when compared to today’s mobile devices.

While the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy needs to be charged at least once a day, they also have more computing power than it took to send humans to the moon. Functions such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile data, location tracking and powerful cameras can make short work of the battery. If you’re having a busy day and can’t get to a wall socket, the best option is to get a portable charger to keep your phone going.

Capacity matters the most

The physical size of the portable charger (also called a power bank) isn’t as important as what is inside. The capacity determines how much electricity is stored in the charger, and therefore how many devices you can power up or how many times you can recharge a single phone.

A portable charger’s capacity is measured in milliampere-hours, the same measurement used by mobile device makers. For example, the iPhone 13 has an internal battery with a capacity of 3,227 mAh, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery.

So, simple math can be used to determine if a portable battery’s capacity is sufficient for your needs. A portable charger with a 20,000 mAh capacity can fully recharge the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra four times, while it can charge the iPhone 13 about six times.

Best portable charger for your needs

Top high-capacity portable charger

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 mAh Portable Charger

What you need to know: With a large battery capacity, this portable charger provides one full charge to a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

What you’ll love: It features a 45-watt USB-C port to charge your laptop while the additional two 15-watt USB ports are perfect for mobile devices. The bundle comes with a 60-watt USB-C wall charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable and a travel pouch.

What you should consider: The Rapid Charge function is only used for USB-C charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-capacity portable charger for the money

Rgvota 38800 mAh Portable Charger With LCD Display

What you need to know: This charger has an enormous battery capacity, enough to charge an iPhone over 10 times.

What you’ll love: It has four USB ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same time, and a small LED display for you to track the charging process. The internal chip prevents overcharging, over-discharging and excessive currents.

What you should consider: The portable charger can only be recharged through a USB-C connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

High-capacity portable charger worth checking out

Baseus 30000 mAh Power Bank And Laptop Charger

What you need to know: There is enough power stored here to keep multiple devices going through the day.

What you’ll love: It has a 65-watt USB-C port perfect for charging your laptop, but it also has four additional USB ports for other devices. A small screen lets you keep track of the capacity and the charging status.

What you should consider: You can recharge the power bank with a 60-watt Power Delivery wall socket, but it’s not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top compact portable charger

EnergyCell Slim 25000 mAh External Battery

What you need to know: This is perfect if you need a power bank that easily fits in a pocket or handbag.

What you’ll love: While it has only one USB port for charging your phone, it has a large enough capacity to provide power for the whole day. It weighs 3 ounces and is only 4 inches long.

What you should consider: It doesn’t automatically charge a connected device — you must press the button on the top first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless portable charger

Samsung 2-In-1 Portable Fast Charge Wireless Charger

What you need to know: This charger has a 10,000 mAh capacity, enough to charge an iPhone three times.

What you’ll love: The Fast Charge wireless charging pad has an output capacity of 7.5 watts, or you can use the USB port for charging at 15 watts. The Qi technology makes this charger not only compatible with the Samsung Watch or Galaxy Earbuds, but with all other devices with Qi built-in.

What you should consider: It can’t be recharged wirelessly — you’ll need a USB-C cable to do that.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless portable charger for the money

Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger With Qi

What you need to know: With this portable charger, you don’t need to worry about whether you packed your charging cable.

What you’ll love: If you have a Qi-compatible mobile device, you simply put your phone on top of the charger to work. It provides 10 watts of wireless power, but there are USB-A and USB-C ports if you prefer to charge through a cable at 18 watts. In Desktop Mode, you can charge your mobile devices and the charger at the same time.

What you should consider: The charger isn’t compatible with 5-watt wall socket chargers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top solar-powered portable charger

Riapow 26800 mAh Solar Power Bank With LED Flashlight

What you need to know: This power bank is the perfect solution if you need to recharge your devices while outdoors.

What you’ll love: The built-in solar panels on top can recharge it, but you can also do so through a USB cable. It has a large enough capacity to charge four devices simultaneously, and there is also a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad.

What you should consider: The solar panel has a collection rate of 1.9 watts, so it will take several hours to charge it fully through sunlight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

