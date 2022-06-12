Which Outward Hound dog toy is best?

Physical and mental stimulation are foundations for a happy and healthy dog. One of the most trusted companies that makes unique and reliable dog toys is Outward Hound, with a wide selection of options for dogs of all ages, sizes and lifestyles. This Nina Ottosson Hide N’ Slide Puzzle is a top pick as an inventive puzzle that rewards dedicated, thoughtful dogs. While it’s not for every pup, Outward Hound’s vast selection means there are options for every eager dog.

What to know before you buy an Outward Hound dog toy

Types

Outward Hound makes a few different types of dog toys. Plush toys are popular for gentler dogs. These are soft and cuddly but also allow for some mild chewing. They often feature various textures, including yarn, rope, or hair in addition to fuzzy coating.

The company also offers toy balls that are made for fetch and occasional chewing; these are similar to tennis balls but safely designed for dog use. Outward Hound also makes a range of puzzle toys, including hide-and-seek options where dogs are tasked with pulling out a plush toy from a larger toy. Other puzzles include hidden treats that require dogs to move or push certain components. These puzzles range in difficulty from beginner Level 1 up to advanced Level 4.

Size

It’s important to buy an appropriately sized toy for your dog. Generally, your dog should be able to pick it up with their mouth but not completely consume it. If the toy is too large, your dog may be overwhelmed and unable to properly enjoy it. If it is too small, however, it can present a choking hazard or simply not stand up to their behavior.

Safety

Outward Hound is a well-established, trusted company that has made safe dog toys for over 15 years. They have a few different brands under their company name and sell toys and other dog accessories around the world.

While their toys are safe for dogs, some may require some extra supervision, especially younger pups or rescue dogs that are still in training. Some owners may want to remove toys from the immediate area when leaving dogs alone so that they don’t chew and ingest anything they shouldn’t. It’s important to regularly inspect toys too over time; while Outward Hound makes options that don’t have stuffing, some dogs still may pull strings or tear the exterior.

What to look for in quality Outward Hound dog toys

Squeakers

Dogs respond to toys that make noise. Some Outward Hound toys only have one squeaker, but there are other larger options that may have three, six or even 12. Those with more squeakers will provide more stimuli. What’s more, if one is damaged, there are still others available that make the toy worthwhile.

Durability

A toy’s life span is dependent on the dog that uses it. While some dogs are caretakers for certain toys, other dogs are intent to chew and destroy. No toy is indescribable, but some are more durable than others. For more aggressive chewers, avoid Outward Hound’s standard plush line and opt for their tough plush. As excessive chewing can be a sign of boredom, puzzles may help with mental stimulation.

Series

Outward Hound has a few different series of toys that offer familiarity and reliability for frequent consumers. The Invincibles toys are durable plush toys that feature squeakers but lack stuffing. They come in various sizes modeled after cute animals including some extra-large options for big dogs.

Their Hidden Surprise line is ideal for smaller, gentler dogs. This line includes adorable plush animals that are relatively small; each purchase offers a chance at several different toys in the series, but buyers won’t know the exact one until they open up the package.

How much you can expect to spend on Outward Hound dog toys

Most Outward Hound toys cost between $5-$15 depending on size. Some more elaborate puzzles can top $20.

Outward Hound dog toys FAQ

What’s the best way to introduce a new toy?

A. It’s best to introduce a toy, especially one that may be of high value, at a time when you have your dog’s attention. They should listen and ready themselves for the toy, earning it as a reward for preferred behavior. It’s best to remove a toy after playtime is over; if several toys are strewed about, they may grow bored of them due to familiarity. Instead, regularly reintroduce the toy so they can be excited again to play.

Does Outward Hound make chew toys?

A. Outward Hound does not have any toys for aggressive chewers, like nylon bones that can satisfy an oral fixation. However, their tough plushies are quite durable and stand up well for most dogs.

What’s the best Outward Hound dog toy to buy?

Nina Ottosson Hide N’ Slide Puzzle

What you need to know: This fun and challenging puzzle will stimulate the mind and reward determined dogs.

What you’ll love: This puzzle is a terrific way to engage and stimulate dogs. The intermediate difficulty welcomes most dogs to the challenge. It features seven compartments with two different ways to block treats.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat pricey and not ideal for beginner puzzlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top Outward Hound dog toys for the money

Invincibles Stuffing-Free Snake

What you need to know: This sizable, tough plush toy appeals to the senses and stands up to eager dogs.

What you’ll love: This is a colorful, soft and durable toy that features three squeakers for long-term entertainment. It lacks stuffing but still has depth and texture.

What you should consider: It’s not ideal for small dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Hide A Squirrel Plush Puzzle

What you need to know: This is a fun, stimulating and adorable playset that allows for an engaging game of hide-and-seek.

What you’ll love: It features three plush squirrels and a large plush treehouse. The squirrels can be hidden for playtime or enjoyed on their own; each has an internal squeaker.

What you should consider: Aggressive dogs may destroy it quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews.

