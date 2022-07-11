What are the best shopping carts?

Even if you don’t live nearby a store, you could probably benefit from a shopping cart. A shopping cart provides a convenient way to transport several items that would otherwise take several trips to move. To purchase a shopping cart that suits your needs, there are a few things you should know.

We like durable shopping carts with swivel wheels so the shopping cart is easy to steer. The VersaCart Folding Shopping Cart excels in this regard, making it our top choice.

What to know before buying a shopping cart

Compared to a commercial shopping cart you’d find in a grocery store, the types of shopping carts we will be exploring in this article are smaller two- or four-wheel models that more closely resemble a stroller.

While these smaller models can be used to transport purchases made at a store, they can also be handy for picnics or when you are moving items about your house or garage.

The most important consideration you will have before purchasing a shopping cart is knowing what you will use it for. For instance, a model that could help you get a few groceries home from a neighborhood convenience store might not be rugged enough to transport cases of water from your car to the soccer field.

What to look for in a quality shopping cart

Suitable weight capacity

While it may seem that having a higher weight capacity would be better, make sure you’re comfortable pushing or pulling that weight around. Consider how much weight the shopping cart can handle and how much weight you can handle.

Wheels

Arguably, the most crucial aspect of purchasing a quality shopping cart is choosing one with the best wheels. There are four key elements to focus on: size, durability, steering and stair-climbing abilities.

Size: The smaller the wheel, the more easily it can get stuck on pebbles and in cracks. If you’ll be pushing your shopping cart on a sidewalk, look for a model with larger wheels.

Durability: While durable rubber wheels are best for absorbing shock from uneven terrain, a solid, well-manufactured set of plastic wheels shouldn’t be a deal-breaker. Metal wheels are also an option, but they won’t provide the smoothest ride.

Steering capabilities: The shopping carts with the best steering capabilities will feature front wheels that swivel freely.

Stair-climbing abilities: If you regularly encounter staircases while in transit, you’ll want a model that can easily traverse flights of stairs. Models with this ability have three wheels in a triangular formation located on each side of the rear axle. This rotating configuration makes it possible to roll the shopping cart up a flight of stairs.

Adjustable, padded handles

Many shopping carts are designed for individuals who are of average height. If you are tall, look for a model with adjustable handles. Additionally, prioritize finding a model with handles padded with a material that doesn’t transfer vibrations from its wheels to your hands for the most comfortable experience.

Easy storage

Almost all shopping carts fold flat. This feature is not only crucial for storage; it’s essential if you need to transport your shopping cart into your vehicle for any reason.

How much you can expect to spend on a shopping cart

While it is possible to purchase budget models for a lower price, a dependable shopping cart falls in the range of $50-$80. These models are durable, easy to assemble and can support a significant amount of weight.

Shopping cart FAQ

Is it hard to assemble a shopping cart?

A. It shouldn’t be. The best models arrive with minimal assembly needed. Often, all you need to do is unfold the cart, slide the axles in place and snap on the wheels.

Is it better to push or pull a shopping cart?

A. The human body is designed to push. Pushing engages fewer muscles in the lower back, making you less prone to injuries. Additionally, pushing gives you greater control – the shopping cart won’t crash into your heels from behind if you need to stop suddenly. Whenever possible, you should be pushing your shopping cart, not pulling it.

How much can I fit in a shopping cart?

A. Just because your shopping cart’s maximum capacity is 100 pounds, it doesn’t mean you can or should have 100 pounds of groceries in it. For safety reasons, a shopping cart should not be filled high enough that it makes tipping in any direction a possibility.

What’s the best shopping cart to buy?

Top shopping cart

VersaCart Folding Shopping Cart

What you need to know: This model stands out because it features a detachable, water-resistant canvas bag that also includes a lid, making it ideal for a variety of uses.

What you’ll love: With a weight capacity of 120 pounds, this model can haul a fair amount of groceries or picnic supplies. It features double wheels for stability and no-tool assembly.

What you should consider: This model is not the best option for taller individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shopping cart for the money

Wellmax Grocery Utility Shopping Cart

What you need to know: This model is a lighter-duty cart designed for individuals who seek convenience and affordability.

What you’ll love: This shopping cart can quickly and easily fold flat for convenient storage or transportation. The front swivel wheels give this model impressive maneuverability, while the padded handle provides a comfortable, secure grip.

What you should consider: The front wheels do not handle well on rough or uneven terrain such as sidewalks or driveways.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DMI Rolling Utility and Shopping Cart

What you need to know: If you are looking for a lightweight cart, this one has a 90-pound weight capacity.

What you’ll love: It fits perfectly in the back of the car and is easy to carry on public transportation, too. This shopping cart is easy to assemble.

What you should consider: The size of the basket is 12 by 20 by 10 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

