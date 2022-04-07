Best workstation for patios

Patio workstations keep your gardening tools handy and organized in a single location. They come in a wide range of sizes, materials and designs, and many are quite stylish. If you need a new workstation for all your gardening supplies, there are a few things you’ll need to consider first before choosing the one that’s right for you. The Yaheetech Potting Bench is a top contender.

What to know before you buy a patio workstation

Patio workstation materials

Most patio workstations are made of metal, wood or a combination of both.

Wood: Many wooden workstations come stained with water-resistant resins to avoid being damaged if they get wet. Some include vinyl overlays that keep the wood safe.

Metal: Metal workstations are often heavier and more durable, but not as stylish.

Wooden ones are more popular, since they’re more affordable, attractive and easy to move. Still, metal is ideal for those who need a heavy-duty workstation.

Patio workstation features

Although you’re likely buying a workstation to store your tools, there are numerous additional features worth considering. Many workstations include removable dry sinks that can be used for mixing soil. In many cases, the countertop slides out of the way to reveal the sink. Some feature doors and drawers that lock to keep your children from playing with your tools. If you plan to move your workstation often, a model with wheels is ideal.

Patio workstation benefits

Patio workstations help you keep track of and protect your gardening tools. Options that include dry sinks make it easier to start seedlings and transplant plants. Additionally, potting benches keep you from hurting your back and knees by letting you stand while you work.

Patio workstation dimensions

Consider the amount of space you’ll need. Buying a workstation with a countertop that slides out to reveal a dry sink will conserve space. Most potting-bench countertops are around 18 inches deep and 40 inches wide.

Other ways to use patio workstations

Many patio workstations can be used to serve food and store grilling essentials if you’re having a cookout. If the workstation is the right height, and there isn’t a shelf under the countertop, patio workstations can be used as an outdoor work desk. Metal patio workstations can be stored in your garage to hold power tools.

What you can expect to pay for a patio workstation

Those with simple designs and standard materials often cost less than $100. If you want one with drawers, cabinets, a sink or other features, you may spend $130-$200.

Best workstation for your patio

Yaheetech Potting Bench

Made of solid wood and metal, this is available in gray, light green and natural. It’s durable and has plenty of space for storage. When not being used for gardening, it can act as functional furniture for grilling out and entertaining guests.

Sold by Amazon

Convenience Concepts Deluxe Potting Bench

This can be purchased in light oak or natural fir with or without the cabinet and dry sink. The cabinet features a lock to keep your tools safe. The metal tabletop is relatively flimsy, but the wood is durable.

Sold by Amazon

Luckyermore Potting Bench Table

Made from solid wood, it has two wooden wheels on one side, letting you move it easily. It features a dry sink for mixing potting soils. Although it’s less durable than other models, it’s affordable and easy to assemble. Many users loved the compact size.

Sold by Amazon

Topeakmart Fir Wood Potting Bench

It is easy to set up, and this only takes about 30 minutes. It’s affordable and stylish in gray or brown. It has a straightforward design with plenty of open space. Users were surprised by how durable it is.

Sold by Amazon

AmeriHome Multiuse Potting Bench

It features a straightforward, durable design that lets you use it as a potting bench or workstation. The galvanized steel is weather resistant. Assembly can be tedious, but most users were thrilled with the outcome.

Sold by Home Depot

Yaheetech Potting Bench

It has a small top shelf, a countertop, a dry sink and an additional shelf on the bottom. It’s made of fir and comes in gray or natural. This is durable, lightweight and easy to assemble.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products Outdoor Mobile Garden Potting Bench

Its tabletop slides out to reveal a convenient dry sink. Four wheels for easy transport lock in place when stationary. It offers plenty of space, including a two-level upper shelf.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Mupater Potting Bench with Removable Stainless Sink

It comes in gray or natural wood and has a spacious tabletop, a drawer and two sets of shelves. The durable sink is easy to use and removable. Assembly is straightforward.

Sold by Amazon

Giantex Natural Wood Potting Bench

Made using moisture-resistant wood and galvanized metal, it features convenient side hooks, a drawer and a locking cabinet door. The assembly instructions aren’t intuitive, but the final product is durable and spacious.

Sold by Amazon

Outsunny Outdoor Folding Metal Potting Bench

This features a compact, straightforward design. Assembly is simple and the instructions are easy to understand. This bench is lightweight but doesn’t support as much weight as many other benches.

Sold by Amazon

Aivituvin Potting Bench with PVC Layer

This has a small dry sink with a lid that extends the counter space. It’s durable and assembly is straightforward. The included vinyl overlay helps protect the wooden countertop.

Sold by Amazon

RMP Aluminum Greenhouse Potting Bench

This features holes in the aluminum countertop and shelf to keep it from retaining water. It’s sturdy, lightweight and easy to set up. The countertop and shelf are spacious.

Sold by Amazon

